Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Ross Dress For Less Location Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergDublin, CA
Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ridePete LakemanMountain View, CA
This is when the Bay Area's string of storms is expected to finish.Sherif SaadSanta Rosa, CA
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a monthMark StarSan Francisco, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs
OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
‘Sharknado!' waterspout caught on video in Northern California gets laughs on Reddit
A man on the Northern California coast caught a waterspout on video, and his reaction has sparked tons of laughter on Reddit.
San Jose couple tells harrowing story of tree smashing into bedroom
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The brunt of Tuesday’s atmospheric river hit San Jose with howling wind around 2 a.m. The raging storm woke up 29-year-old Lauren Kirchick, who had been sleeping inside her condo with her husband, Eric. Kirchick asked her husband, “Do you hear this? I don’t have a good feeling about these […]
KQED
Uncovering the Real Story Behind the 'East Bay Mystery Walls'
This story was first published on Aug 31, 2018. or more than a century, people in the Bay Area — and especially the East Bay — have puzzled over the existence of stone walls scattered on ridges from near San Jose north through the Berkeley Hills. Sometimes the...
Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up
Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
Study: South Bay city named ‘happiest' in US; 2 other Bay Area cities in Top 10
(KRON) — Last summer, one study said the “happiest” city in the United States is Concord. The study by HouseFresh gave the East Bay city the nod after giving it a “happiness score” of 79.1 out of 100. Another study released a few months later also determined a Bay Area city to be the “happiest” […]
Missing-dog mystery sparks police investigation
Carolina Bruchilari wants her dog back. The Palo Alto resident thought her beloved German shepherd, Scott, would only be gone for two weeks when she entrusted him to a trainer in mid-December to help him get over a few nervous habits he exhibited after emigrating from Brazil. But instead of...
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
911 transport times along San Mateo coast could triple amid Hwy 92 closure
A massive sinkhole has shut down Highway 92 in San Mateo County indefinitely.
KTVU FOX 2
Body of missing fisherman found in San Pablo Bay
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The body of a man who went missing on Christmas Day was found Thursday in the San Pablo Bay. Will Chebib, 32, of Petaluma was found dead approximately one mile east of the Hamilton Wetlands within the San Pablo Bay, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. He had gone fishing on Dec. 25, and hadn't been seen since.
This legendary San Franciscan had a secret shortcut for rainy days
Caen admits the route involves "a lot of jaywalking."
Belmont home red-tagged following weekend mudslide
BELMONT – A home in Belmont has been red-tagged due to a storm-related mudslide that took place inches away from the residence on Saturday.According to officials, the slide took place between two residences along the 2800 block of San Juan Boulevard. "This is what happens, and this slide behind me is active. It is still moving," Belmont resident Rick Pace told KPIX. "I am watching it every couple of hours and I can actually see pieces of it fall off like a glacier."The slide has also blocked a stretch of San Juan Boulevard. As of Sunday, the road remained closed.City officials said they anticipate more mudslides through Wednesday, as soils in the area are fully saturated. It was not known when the home would be safe to re-enter.
KQED
Surprise! The Bay Area Has Been Getting Hammered With Floods Since 1862
All this rain got you down? Sick to death of grey skies and finding out just how many boots you own that look kind of waterproof but, in reality, are not at all? Same. If it makes you feel any better, this bleak, all-encompassing torrential rain we’ve been getting hammered by isn’t actually as unprecedented or freaky as some commentators would have you believe. Outside of the on-off drought we’ve long dealt with, stormy deluges of varying degrees have been flooding the Bay Area for about as far back as records go.
Scary drive over Golden Gate Bridge in atmospheric river storm
The Golden Gate Bridge sounded like it was screaming in protest on Saturday. One passenger took this video as the latest in the parade of atmospheric storms churned up high winds and heavy rain.
The Almanac Online
Community briefs: Five make distinguished schools list, Sacred Heart students help fill sandbags
A group of juniors and Sacred Heart Schools Atherton Red Cross Club members made and distributed over 100 sandbags at the Grant Corporation Yard in Redwood City to help with flooding from the winter storms on Jan. 10. Woodside Elementary School District Superintendent Steve Frank will host a talk on...
One of the most unique stores in the Bay Area is permanently closing
After 49 years in business, the shop is slated to close some time this year.
The Almanac Online
Chinese eateries close, State of Mind opens in Marsh Manor: Here's the latest Peninsula dining news
As 2022 drew to a close, two longtime local eateries closed their doors permanently, while another opened its latest Peninsula outpost. The Peninsula Foodist also fielded a reader question about what happened to Esther German Bakery's in-house baked goods. Here's the latest in local dining news. State of Mind pizzeria...
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the beautiful state of California were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
KSBW.com
3 saved from teetering car on cliff edge in the Santa Cruz Mountains by CHP officer
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer saved three people stuck in a car teetering on the edge of a cliff in Santa Cruz County. According to CHP- Santa Cruz, an officer was dispatched after they received a call of a car teetering on a ditch in the area of 885 Old Mill Rd., in a remote area north of Scotts Valley. Officer Murphy, who responded to the incident, arrived to see the car teetering off a cliff and not a ditch.
These 4 maps show recent rain's impact on Bay Area, California drought
Sometimes, a picture is worth 1,000 words. Other times, it's worth thousands of acre-feet. The latter is the case when comparing the U.S. Drought Monitor's drought maps of before and after the storms that have struck California since the end of December. Below are two maps of the coverage area of the National Weather Service's...
Comments / 0