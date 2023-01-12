ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

whopam.com

HPD investigating pair of vehicle thefts

Hopkinsville police are investigating a pair of vehicle thefts in recent days. A black 2019 Ford Fusion was stolen Saturday morning at a home in the 300 block of Berkley Street, with a report saying the keys, a wallet and money had been left inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, a blue...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Metro Police investigating fatal shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said detectives are pursuing active leads in a fatal shooting in the Napier-Sudekum community on Saturday night. Police found Fredrick Sparks, 23, with a single gunshot wound outside an apartment on Cannon Street around 10:45 p.m. Sparks was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police investigating shooting in Madison neighborhood

One Nashville mother is using doves to celebrate her late son’s birthday. Metro Police are seeking to locate the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 52-year-old man dead on Saturday night. Clarksville home destroyed by fire. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A string of outdoor lights...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man in custody following deadly shooting on Bell Road

An investigation is underway following a shooting that occurred on Bell Road early Saturday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Man in custody following deadly shooting on Bell …. An investigation is underway following a shooting that occurred on Bell Road early Saturday morning, according to the Metro...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Dove release for man hit, killed by car

Metro Police are investigating a shooting in a Madison neighborhood on Sunday morning. Metro Police are seeking to locate the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 52-year-old man dead on Saturday night. Clarksville home destroyed by fire. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A string of outdoor lights...
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Car And Money Stolen On Berkeley Court

A car and money were reported stolen on Berkeley Court in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a Ford Fusion valued at $10,050 was taken and later recovered undamaged. Money that was inside the car was apparently taken and has not been recovered. Police say the keys to the vehicle had been left inside the vehicle when it was taken.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Indictments Returned In Christian County

The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments on charges of robbery and burglary. A true bill was returned on 53-year old Anthony McCoggle, whose listed on the indictment as a transient in Hopkinsville, on a single count of first-degree robbery. McCoggle was arrested in December in connection to a...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday Jan. 13. Police confirmed it happened near the 300 block of Pascoe Blvd. No further information has been released yet. We will continue to update this story as we get more...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

