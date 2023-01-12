Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Father allowed 5-year-old to drive car that crashed, Nashville police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 5-year-old was driving a car that crashed on Charlotte Pike in Nashville on Saturday, according to an affidavit. A witness told police he watched the car crash into a mailbox in the 8000 block of Charlotte Pike, and then grab his young son from the vehicle before running from the scene.
Police search for hit-and-run suspect in deadly crash in Madison
Metro Nashville Police are seeking help in locating a driver in a deadly hit-and-run collision on East Old Hickory Boulevard Saturday night.
North Nashville woman calls for accountability after dozens of guns stolen from cars in first two weeks of 2023
The Metro Nashville Police Department saw an overwhelming number of guns taken from cars in 2022. Meanwhile, 2023 is off to a very similar start.
Murfreesboro man charged after deadly shooting on Bell Road, Metro Police say
A man has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with Saturday morning's deadly "road rage-related" shooting along Bell Road, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
HPD investigating pair of vehicle thefts
Hopkinsville police are investigating a pair of vehicle thefts in recent days. A black 2019 Ford Fusion was stolen Saturday morning at a home in the 300 block of Berkley Street, with a report saying the keys, a wallet and money had been left inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, a blue...
TBI: Fugitive wanted in Hickman, Giles counties taken into custody
Several days after being added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's (TBI) Most Wanted list, a man facing charges in two counties was arrested.
Metro Police investigating fatal shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said detectives are pursuing active leads in a fatal shooting in the Napier-Sudekum community on Saturday night. Police found Fredrick Sparks, 23, with a single gunshot wound outside an apartment on Cannon Street around 10:45 p.m. Sparks was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
One person dead after shooting on Cannon Street
Metro Nashville Police responded to a deadly shooting in the 900 block of Cannon Street Saturday night.
Metro Police investigating shooting in Madison neighborhood
Metro Police are investigating a shooting in a Madison neighborhood on Sunday morning.
Man in custody following deadly shooting on Bell Road
An investigation is underway following a shooting that occurred on Bell Road early Saturday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Dove release for man hit, killed by car
Metro Police are seeking to locate the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 52-year-old man dead on Saturday night.
Car And Money Stolen On Berkeley Court
A car and money were reported stolen on Berkeley Court in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a Ford Fusion valued at $10,050 was taken and later recovered undamaged. Money that was inside the car was apparently taken and has not been recovered. Police say the keys to the vehicle had been left inside the vehicle when it was taken.
4 teens arrested after drug deal goes bad in Hendersonville
Four teenagers are now locked up after an alleged drug deal went bad in Hendersonville.
Several lanes at Clarksville intersection closed after wreck with injuries
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a wreck with injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevards at Charlemagne Boulevard. Police said the crash happened at 9:13 p.m. All southbound lanes are shut down and only one northbound lane is open. Officials are diverting drivers onto...
Indictments Returned In Christian County
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments on charges of robbery and burglary. A true bill was returned on 53-year old Anthony McCoggle, whose listed on the indictment as a transient in Hopkinsville, on a single count of first-degree robbery. McCoggle was arrested in December in connection to a...
Help Dickson Police Identify This Subject
Please help identify this subject. If you have any information, please contact Detective Pulley at 615-441-9573, or you can message this page.
Man charged with threatening guard with knife in Nashville
A man allegedly pulled a knife on a security guard just north of downtown on Monday.
Police: Nashville student threatens to blow up school to 'calm himself down'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville student is charged with threatening to destroy a school after an October incident where he admitted that making the threat "calmed him down," according to an affidavit obtained by FOX 17 News. Officers say that after refusing to give up his cell phone...
BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday Jan. 13. Police confirmed it happened near the 300 block of Pascoe Blvd. No further information has been released yet. We will continue to update this story as we get more...
Man wanted for questioning in shooting death of teen in South Nashville
Metro police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in South Nashville. Man wanted for questioning in shooting death of teen …. Metro police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with the...
