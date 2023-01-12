ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberal, KS

Liberal First

County to select new chair for 2023

Some local boards have opted for changes in leadership, while others have chosen to stay with those leading the board in prior years. The Liberal City Commission last week chose to move Jeff Parsons from mayor to vice mayor, with fellow Commissioner Jose Lara taking over as mayor. The USD...
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
Liberal First

Hall to discuss highway expansion at conservation district dinner

The Seward County Conservation District is hosting its 74th annual dinner meeting Saturday, Jan. 28 at Equity Bank at 1700 N. Lincoln Ave. in Liberal. The meal starts at 6 p.m. The featured speaker will be Kansas Department of Transportation Southwest District Engineer Ron Hall, who will talk about the U.S. Highway 54 expansion and other regional highway projects.,
LIBERAL, KS
Liberal First

JUDITH ANGELL

Judith Diane Angell, 84, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Homestead Estates in Liberal. She was born Dec. 18, 1938 to Carl and Helen (Fansler) Black. She married Royce Angell May 3, 1959. He preceded her in death Oct. 13, 2016. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines,...
LIBERAL, KS
Liberal First

NORMA KLOTZ

MEADE – Norma N. Klotz, 85, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at her home in Meade. She was born Sept. 14, 1937 to Earnest and Otela “Dolly” (Schaffer) Jenks. She married Raymond Klotz May 31, 1958. He preceded her in death May 29, 2021. She attended school...
MEADE, KS
Liberal First

TIMOTHY MASSEY

Timothy Luke Massey, 20, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Satanta. He was born Aug. 9, 2002 to Shawn Andrew and Renee Luanne (Karriker) Massey. He was a member of The First Church of Satanta. He was a Sublette High School graduate with the Class of 2021. He enjoyed playing...
SATANTA, KS
Liberal First

Field to return as assistant for Bee Jays in 2023

Last summer saw a shakeup in the coaching lineup for the Liberal Bee Jays baseball team, including the hire of Lane Field as one of the assistant coaches during the middle of the season after the departure of head coach Jim Blair. The Bee Jays recently announced Field will be...
LIBERAL, KS
ulyssesnews.com

Local Man Dies Following Complaint

One man died following an alleged assault reported Thursday at a home in Grant County. Deputies from the Grant County Sheriff's Department responded around 4 p.m. Thursday, January 5, to a home at the Bedrock Mobile Home Park in the 2900 block of West Oklahoma. "Three deputies from our office...
GRANT COUNTY, KS
Liberal First

Second half surge leads Cardinals past Forgan

TURPIN, Okla.—A six-point game turned into a rout with a dominant second half by Turpin. The Cardinals outscored the Bulldogs 33-10 after the break to win, 63-34 over the Forgan Bulldogs. “I thought the second half was really good,” Cardinals Head Coach Garrett Bebermeyer said. “It took us too...
TURPIN, OK
Liberal First

Lady Cards overcome slow start, take down Forgan

TURPIN, Okla.—A slow start shooting did not stop the Turpin Lady Cardinals from claiming their second-straight win of the week over a Beaver County foe. The Lady Cardinals defeated Beaver 62-18, Tuesday night, then rallied from an early 12-point deficit to defeat the Forgan Lady Bulldogs 62-42, Friday night.
TURPIN, OK

