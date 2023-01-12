Read full article on original website
County to select new chair for 2023
Some local boards have opted for changes in leadership, while others have chosen to stay with those leading the board in prior years. The Liberal City Commission last week chose to move Jeff Parsons from mayor to vice mayor, with fellow Commissioner Jose Lara taking over as mayor. The USD...
Hall to discuss highway expansion at conservation district dinner
The Seward County Conservation District is hosting its 74th annual dinner meeting Saturday, Jan. 28 at Equity Bank at 1700 N. Lincoln Ave. in Liberal. The meal starts at 6 p.m. The featured speaker will be Kansas Department of Transportation Southwest District Engineer Ron Hall, who will talk about the U.S. Highway 54 expansion and other regional highway projects.,
JUDITH ANGELL
Judith Diane Angell, 84, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Homestead Estates in Liberal. She was born Dec. 18, 1938 to Carl and Helen (Fansler) Black. She married Royce Angell May 3, 1959. He preceded her in death Oct. 13, 2016. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines,...
NORMA KLOTZ
MEADE – Norma N. Klotz, 85, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at her home in Meade. She was born Sept. 14, 1937 to Earnest and Otela “Dolly” (Schaffer) Jenks. She married Raymond Klotz May 31, 1958. He preceded her in death May 29, 2021. She attended school...
TIMOTHY MASSEY
Timothy Luke Massey, 20, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Satanta. He was born Aug. 9, 2002 to Shawn Andrew and Renee Luanne (Karriker) Massey. He was a member of The First Church of Satanta. He was a Sublette High School graduate with the Class of 2021. He enjoyed playing...
Field to return as assistant for Bee Jays in 2023
Last summer saw a shakeup in the coaching lineup for the Liberal Bee Jays baseball team, including the hire of Lane Field as one of the assistant coaches during the middle of the season after the departure of head coach Jim Blair. The Bee Jays recently announced Field will be...
ulyssesnews.com
Local Man Dies Following Complaint
One man died following an alleged assault reported Thursday at a home in Grant County. Deputies from the Grant County Sheriff's Department responded around 4 p.m. Thursday, January 5, to a home at the Bedrock Mobile Home Park in the 2900 block of West Oklahoma. "Three deputies from our office...
One killed, one injured in southwest Kansas crash
A crash in Gray County has claimed the life of a Copeland, Kansas, woman.
Second half surge leads Cardinals past Forgan
TURPIN, Okla.—A six-point game turned into a rout with a dominant second half by Turpin. The Cardinals outscored the Bulldogs 33-10 after the break to win, 63-34 over the Forgan Bulldogs. “I thought the second half was really good,” Cardinals Head Coach Garrett Bebermeyer said. “It took us too...
Lady Cards overcome slow start, take down Forgan
TURPIN, Okla.—A slow start shooting did not stop the Turpin Lady Cardinals from claiming their second-straight win of the week over a Beaver County foe. The Lady Cardinals defeated Beaver 62-18, Tuesday night, then rallied from an early 12-point deficit to defeat the Forgan Lady Bulldogs 62-42, Friday night.
