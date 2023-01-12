ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Various News: Jon Moxley Announced for OTT Wrestling’s ScrapperMania 7, Note on Opening Segment for Tonight’s Impact, Tony Khan Chats With Rich Eisen

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 3 days ago
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane booking

If you thought Stipe Miocic would bow out of the UFC Heavyweight Title picture, think again. The UFC heavyweight division was set on its ear when Francis Ngannou, who had been the reigning champion, was released. UFC President Dana White told reporters during a UFC Vegas 67 post-fight scrum that Ngannou turned down the biggest contract offer for a UFC heavyweight.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ComicBook

AEW Fans Hyped After Bloody Street Fight on Rampage

AEW brought tonight's Rampage to a close with an epic and bloody brawl between The Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Conti and the newer team of Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale, and fans have a lot to say about what went down. This is the second street fight Jay and Conti have been a part of, and the first one set a high bar. Somehow the second one lived up to that bar, and Willow and Ruby both brought it and weren't afraid to get brutal throughout the match. Chairs, barbed wire, tables, and tacks all ended up being involved, and fans couldn't stop talking about it. You can find some of the big reactions coming in starting on the next slide.
ringsidenews.com

Dominik Mysterio Landed In Trouble With WWE For Missing Flights

Dominik Mysterio shocked fans when he turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio a few months ago. Dominik remarkably came into his own as a heel over the past few months, as fans truly hate him now as a snivelling heel. That being said, it seems Dominik Mysterio landed in trouble with WWE for missing flights.
Variety

Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’

It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.”  It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
411mania.com

Mickie James Says Mandy Rose’s Departure Isn’t ‘On The Same Level’ As Vince McMahon

In a recent appearance with The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Mickie James offered her perspective on the differences between Vince McMahon’s earlier departure from WWE and Mandy Rose’s release from the company (per Fightful). James stated that both subjects’ relative standing within WWE made the two situations entirely separate in scope. You can watch the full interview with James and read some highlights below.
PWMania

Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite

KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
wrestlingrumors.net

Already: Vince McMahon Rumored To Have Problems With Some WWE Departments

He’s back. The WWE world has changed in several ways in the last few days and those changes might not be ending anytime soon. Most of the changes revolve around the return of Vince McMahon, who is now back in his seat as Chairman of the Board, but the question is what will he do with regards to the creative side of WWE. We don’t know that yet, but his influence is already spreading.
411mania.com

Stipulation Set For Shingo Takagi vs. Great-O-Khan at NJPW The New Beginning In Nagoya

A stipulation has been set for the KOPW match between Shingo Takagi and Great-O-Khan at NJPW’s The New Beginning in Nagoya. The match will be under MMA rules, which means both wrestlers will also wear gi. In addition to that, Takagi’s title shot against IWGP World Champion Kazuchika Okada will also be on the line. MMA rules won the fan-voted poll with 60.7%. The announcement reads:
411mania.com

411’s UFC Fight Night Report: Strickland Beats Imavov

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET) Nassourdine Imavov (194 lbs.) vs. Sean Strickland (204 lbs.) #13 Dan Ige (145.5 lbs.) vs. Damon Jackson (145.5 lbs.) Roman Kopylov (185 lbs.) vs. Punahele Soriano (185.5 lbs.) #5 Raquel Pennington (135.5 lbs.) vs. #2 Ketlen Vieira (136 lbs.) Raoni Barcelos (135 lbs.) vs....
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling

You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
ringsidenews.com

Liv Morgan Begs Bianca Belair To Help Her With WWE Royal Rumble Gear

Liv Morgan enjoyed an incredible WWE run in 2022 as her status shifted to the main event scene following her SmackDown Women’s Title win. Morgan won the Women’s Money in The Bank match in July and successfully cashed in her contract on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the same night, cementing herself as the third woman and fifth wrestler to successfully cash-in the Money in the Bank contract the same night after winning it. Now that the Royal Rumble is in sight, she needs to make plans.
411mania.com

411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction: Are We Surprised Vince McMahon is Back in WWE?

Welcome back to the 411mania Wrestling Fact or Fiction. I’m your host Jake Chambers. Last week saw the return of the (semi) annual Larry Csonka Memorial 411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction Tournament!. All 411 readers loved Larry – the legendary reviewer and ambassador of the site – and we...
411mania.com

Spoilers For Upcoming Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling taped a number of matches today in Atlanta, GA and the results and spoilers have been made available online (via Impact Asylum). These bouts will be broadcast as part of Impact’s programming over the next few weeks. You can see the complete results listings below. *BTI Match:...
ATLANTA, GA
411mania.com

Various News: Dave Bautista Hypes Upcoming Film, Kelly Kelly Celebrates Birthday

– Former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista hyped his upcoming film, Knock at the Cabin, which arrives in theaters next month. The film arrives in theaters on February 3. Bautista tweeted, “I ain’t givin’ away no spoilers, but let me tell you, @KnockAtTheCabin is gonna have you on the edge of your seat until the very end. Don’t miss it in theaters 2.3.23 #Knockatthecabin @MNightShyamalan”
411mania.com

Molly Holly on Being Paired With William Regal in WWE Developmental

– During a recent Highspots virtual signing, WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly discussed working as a manager for William Regal in WWE developmental in Memphis. Molly Holly stated (per Wrestling Inc), “I was in developmental, and they put me with William Regal [as] just kind of a manager. I’d interfere somewhat. [It was] mostly so he could mentor me, and I could observe what he was doing. We became friends, and we’re still friends today.”
MEMPHIS, TN

