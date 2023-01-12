Impact Wrestling News: Before the Bell Previews Hard to Kill, Meet and Greet Details for Tomorrow, Updated Lineup for Saturday TV Tapings

Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Mickie James Says Mandy Rose’s Departure Isn’t ‘On The Same Level’ As Vince McMahon
In a recent appearance with The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Mickie James offered her perspective on the differences between Vince McMahon’s earlier departure from WWE and Mandy Rose’s release from the company (per Fightful). James stated that both subjects’ relative standing within WWE made the two situations entirely separate in scope. You can watch the full interview with James and read some highlights below.
411mania.com
AEW News: Jade Cargill Hits Another Milestone As TBS Champion, Official Final Fantasy Account Acknowledges Kenny Omega, Vince Vaughn Poses With Adam Cole and Britt Baker
– Jade Cargill, the first and only AEW TBS champion, has hit another milestone in her reign. She has been champion for 373 days, giving her the longest reign of any woman in AEW history. She beat Hikaru Shida’s 372 day reign as AEW Women’s World Champion to hit that mark.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey No Longer Advertised For 30th Anniversary of WWE RAW
PWInsider reports that Ronda Rousey is no longer being advertised for the 30th anniversary of RAW on January 23 in Philadelphia. However, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Becky Lynch are all still advertised for the show. Local advertisements are promoting Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for...
411mania.com
Updated Card For WWE Royal Rumble
WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman...
411mania.com
WWE Live Results 1.15.23: Charlotte Flair Battles Shayna Baszler, More
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Corbin, Kentucky with Charlotte Flair defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship and more. You can see the full results of the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Shayna Baszler. * Dominik Mysterio def. Butch,...
411mania.com
Impact Rebellion Date & Location Announced
Impact Rebellion officially has its date and location. On Friday’s Hard to Kill PPV, it was announced that their next PPV would be Rebellion as usual and will take place on April 16th in Toronto, Ontario. Last year’s Rebellion was in Poughkeepsie, New York. Ticket location for this year’s...
411mania.com
Various News: Dave Bautista Hypes Upcoming Film, Kelly Kelly Celebrates Birthday
– Former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista hyped his upcoming film, Knock at the Cabin, which arrives in theaters next month. The film arrives in theaters on February 3. Bautista tweeted, “I ain’t givin’ away no spoilers, but let me tell you, @KnockAtTheCabin is gonna have you on the edge of your seat until the very end. Don’t miss it in theaters 2.3.23 #Knockatthecabin @MNightShyamalan”
411mania.com
Impact Countdown to Hard to Kill Livestream Online
Impact Wrestling presents its Hard to Kill tonight, and the Countdown to Hard to Kill livestream is online. You can see the video below for the pre-show, which features the following matches:. * Death Dollz vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans and Gisele Shaw:. * Angels vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Mike...
411mania.com
Update On Vince McMahon After WWE Return, Reportedly Already Trying To Affect Creative
During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted by Bryan Alvarez that Vince McMahon has already tried to ‘sneak’ back into WWE creative after his recent return to the company. Meltzer noted that McMahon hasn’t actually had an impact on creative yet, however. It was noted last week that Triple H told talent that Vince may give him ideas, but he has the final call as the head of creative.
411mania.com
Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Night Seven Results: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More
Dragon Gate held the seventh stop on their Open The New Year Gate tour on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the results from the Kanazawa show below, courtesy of Cagematch.net:. – BxB Hulk, Kota Minoura & Minorita def. BIG BOSS Shimizu, Jason Lee & Kzy.
411mania.com
Dax Harwood Reveals When FTR’s AEW Contracts Are Up, What’s Next For Them
Dax Harwood dropped a bombshell on the latest episode of FTR, revealing that he and partner Cash Wheeler are currently taking a hiatus from AEW television… and that the AEW contracts for both members of FTR are up in April. Read on for the details:. On Cash and Tony...
411mania.com
Kamille on Her Interest in Potentially Working in WWE Someday
– During a recent appearance on the Insider’s Edge podcast, NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille discussed her interest in potentially working in WWE and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Kamille on if she ever wants a chance to work in WWE: Yeah, I think anybody that...
411mania.com
Saraya Says She Was Blown Up After AEW Full Gear Match
Saraya had her first match in nearly five years at AEW Full Gear and she recently revealed she was blown up after the match. She spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast (via Wrestling Inc) and said that she was very winded after facing Britt Baker. She said: “My head was...
411mania.com
Frankie Kazarian on ‘Wild Start’ to 2023, Invites Fans on Continuing His Journey
– As previously reported, Frankie Kazarian recently departed from AEW and signed with Impact Wrestling earlier this month. Kazarian thanked the fans for their support earlier today via Twitter and stated the following on signing with Impact:. “Well, 2023 is off to a wild start. Thank you all for your...
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage
What is popping kind people! Lee Sanders back with you all on another Friday night covering AEW RAMPAGE! Tonight’s card sees Eddie Kingston and Ortiz team up to go against Kings of the Black Throne. Meanwhile, the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed are in the house! Elsewhere, Anna Jay A.S. and Tay Melo continue their program with Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in a STREET FIGHT. And, in the main event, Darby Allin defends his TNT Championship against a returning Juice Robinson.
411mania.com
Garden State Pro Wrestling Duality Results: Alan Angels Defends Openweight Title
Garden State Pro Wrestling held their Duality show on Sunday, with Alan Angels in action and more. You can see the full results from the Ridgefield Park, New Jersey show below, per Fightful:. * Ruthless Lala (w/Isaiah Wolf, Marcus Marquee & Tyree Taylor) def. Kiah Dream (w/Eli Knight, Malik Bosede...
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 1.13.23
It’s a big show this week as we have a pair of major matches. This week we’ll be seeing another match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, which should have some Bloodline implications. In addition, Gunther is defending the Intercontinental Title against Braun Strowman. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Santino Marella Debuts On Impact Hard to Kill As New Director Of Authority
Santino Marella has arrived in Impact Wrestling, and he’s the man in charge. Tonight’s Impact Hard To Kill saw Marella revealed as the new Director of Authority while Scott D’Amore is out of action due to the attack from Bully Ray last week. Marella was last seen...
411mania.com
Mickie James Wins Knockouts World Title At Impact Hard To Kill
The Last Rodeo is over, as Mickie James won the Knockouts World Championship at Impact Hard to Kill. James defeated Jordynne Grace in the main event of tonight’s PPV to capture the championship. James’ career was on the line for the match due to her declaring that she would win every match until she won the Knockouts Title and if not, she would retire.
411mania.com
Viewership and Rating Rise For Latest Young Rock Episode
Spoiler TV reports that last night’s episode of Young Rock was up in viewership from the one that aired last week. The show had 1.428 million viewers, up from the last week’s 1.248 million. The rating in the key 18-49 demographic was 0.3, which is the highest since...
