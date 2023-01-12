Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Reissued for Parts of Southern California with Second Storm System of the weekendSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food ExperiencesJoel EisenbergLos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Andrew McCutchen has signed elsewhere, Bo Bichette is likely heading to arbitration, and more!
It’s time for everyone’s favourite series, News and Notes!. Although it’s only been a few days since the last article, there has been some notable news, as the Jays have avoided arbitration with 11 players. Furthermore, a right-handed outfielder who mashes left-handed pitching is off the board. Let’s dig in.
Yardbarker
The Mets Are Showing Interest In A Veteran Outfielder
The New York Mets may have missed out on Carlos Correa, but that doesn’t mean they’re done searching for ways to improve their team for 2023. The Mets were supposedly in on veteran outfielder Andrew McCutchen. However, the 36-year-old chose to return to the Pittsburgh Pirates for one...
Yardbarker
Yankees sign interesting veteran reliever to MiLB deal
The mark of a good organization is their ability to compile depth at the MiLB levels, and the Yankees added veteran RHP Matt Bowman, who’s had his career derailed due to multiple elbow injuries in his career. A 31-year-old reliever, Bowman’s spent his career with the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, and Cincinnati Reds while spending the last couple of years rehabbing with the New York Yankees. A groundball specialist, Bowman relies upon generating soft contact in the form of groundballs to get his outs (56.6% GB%) which fits the Yankees’ philosophy as an organization. This could be an indication he’s finally healthy, which could make for an interesting dark horse to make the bullpen.
Yardbarker
Trade With AL-East Rival May Make Sense For Infield-Needy Red Sox At Right Price
The Boston Red Sox certainly are in the market for infield help. Boston will be without the services of second baseman Trevor Story for at least the start of the 2023 campaign after undergoing elbow surgery. With Story's expected absence and Xander Bogaerts no longer calling Boston home, the Red Sox have some holes to fill and have been reportedly considering multiple options.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a dynamic pitcher ready to break out in 2023
The Yankees received the unfortunate news that Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the season due to shoulder inflammation, meaning they’ll need a new 5th starter for April. While many people are wondering about the outlook of Montas for 2023, and rightfully so, there’s the question of who should be their 5th starter for now. Many people would default to Domingo German, whose 3.61 ERA as a spot-starter impressed many in the fanbase. The problem with this is that by all metrics, this is the wrong choice; Clarke Schmidt should become the 5th starter for the Yankees.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Trying To Sell LeBron James On Acquiring Damian Lillard Or Bradley Beal This Summer
As presently constructed, the Los Angeles Lakers are not built to win a championship. At this point, 40+ games into the season, it's a fact that everybody but the Lakers' front office seems to know. So, where do they go from here? If this is truly a lost season, what...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Top International Prospect With All-Star Comparision
The Boston Red Sox have made franchise-altering moves during the international signing period in years past, and are hoping their additions this time around have similar effects. The current face of the franchise, superstar third baseman Rafael Devers, signed with Boston as a teenager in 2013 and Xander Bogaerts did...
Yardbarker
3 players the Yankees could consider trading this year
The New York Yankees settled with the majority of players heading toward arbitration before Friday’s deadline. Only Gleyber Torres and Jimmy Cordero failed to sign new contracts, but the two sides aren’t far apart, and they will likely find a solution before hearings. While contracts are being ironed...
Yardbarker
Rangers Sign Pirates INF to Minor League Deal
The Texas Rangers announced the signing of first baseman/outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo to a minor-league contract with an invitation to Major League Spring Training camp. The Rangers made the announcement via Twitter. Tsutsugo played 50 games with the Pirates last season, batting .171/.249/.229/.478 with two home runs and 19 RBI. Since...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes cashes in big to avoid arbitration, delivers heartfelt note
One of the New York Yankees‘ most valuable players in 2022 was Nestor Cortés, who earned an All-Star appearance for the first time in his career. At 28 years old, Cortés battled his way into the starting rotation, pitching 93 innings in 2021, hosting a 2.90 ERA and nearly 10 strikeouts per nine with an 85% left-on-base rate. He justified an opportunity to show what he could do over a larger sample size, and he did not disappoint.
Yardbarker
Red Sox officially sign Dominican shortstop Yoelin Cespedes
The Red Sox have officially signed international free agent Yoelin Cespedes, per the club’s MLB.com transactions log. Cespedes received a signing bonus of approximately $1.4 million, according to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez. Cespedes is a 17-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic who is regarded by MLB Pipeline as the...
Yardbarker
Celtics Analyst Comments On Potential Trade Target
The Boston Celtics have been the most consistent force in the Eastern Conference this season. They had a near-perfect offseason to add even more firepower to a roster that was fresh off making the NBA Finals. Nonetheless, they lost Danilo Gallinari before he was able to even make his debut,...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ former No. 1 ranked prospect could rise to the occasion in left field
With spring training just around the bend, the New York Yankees are preparing for a position battle in left field. Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, Rafael Ortega, and Willie Calhoun all project to have an opportunity to steal the job, but Cabrera has the upper hand. The 23-year-old is coming off...
Yardbarker
Yankees sign No. 9 ranked international prospect to $4.4 million deal
The New York Yankees are one of the more prominent teams in signing high-end international talent. Last year, they secured the signature of Rodrick Arias, the No. 1 ranked international prospect. This year, they landed themselves the No. 9 ranked international prospect in Brandon Mayea, per Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com.
Yardbarker
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Looking To Make Deal That Improves Them For Next 3 Years
While the Los Angeles Lakers have yet to make a trade since the regular season began, they have been perhaps the most active team in the NBA when it comes to the rumor mill. It feels as though nearly every player on the roster — except for LeBron James — has had their name thrown into a trade rumor.
Report: Astros actively interviewing candidates for GM job
The Astros have been operating without a general manager for several months but owner Jim Crane is actively interviewing candidates for the position, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. It’s unclear if a resolution is close at hand or how many people are being considered, but Rosenthal lists three people who have been interviewed: Michael Hill, Dana Brown, and Bobby Evans.
Comments / 0