ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Hill, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Pinnacle Drive Inn: A West Virginia Favorite

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nestled between Pinnacle Creek and the Guyandotte River in Wyoming County sits a long-running restaurant that has kept customers coming back for more. Pinnacle Drive Inn, located in Pineville, has been serving up many customer favorites from hotdogs to seafood. The locally-owned and operated business...
PINEVILLE, WV
WVNS

Mercer County dispatch confirm Princeton Shooting

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Dispatch confirmed a shooting on Sunday, January, 15, 2023, on South Avenue in Princeton. There is no update on whether there were any injuries or death as dispatch could only confirm the shooting, and emergency agencies responded. Stick with 59News as we continue to gather more information.
PRINCETON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Largest cadet class in 30 years join state police

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The largest cadet class in 30 years graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy Friday morning. The 71st Cadet Class, made up of 54 men and 5 women, were officially sworn in during a ceremony held at West Virginia State University. This is the first...
INSTITUTE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Victim identified in fatal Huntington, West Virginia, fire

UPDATE (11:32 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023): The woman who died in a house fire in Huntington has been identified. The Huntington Police Department says Carolyn Hart, 65 of Huntington, was found dead in the house. They say authorities are working on figuring out the cause of the fire and Hart’s death. HUNTINGTON, WV […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Tree Knocks Down Powerline in Charleston, West Virginia

(WOWK) – At 12:53 PM a tree fell on a powerline near the Hillcrest Drive and YMCA Drive intersection leaving 68 customers without power and blocking the road for hours. Appalachian Power crews worked nonstop to restore power and clear the road back up. Power has been restored to the area, but the road remained […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Agreement signed for investment of plateau medical center

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Vandalia Health System (Vandalia Health), which is the parent company for Charleston Area Medical Center, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Plateau Medical Center from a subsidiary of Community Health Systems. The transaction will go through regular approvals and the deal is expected to close by the end of […]
OAK HILL, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman dead following accident

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County woman is dead following a crash in Meadow Bridge on West Virginia Route 20.  According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a call came in just before 6:00 p.m. on Friday for a motor vehicle accident on Route 20 near Meadow Bridge. Upon arrival, authorities found a […]
MEADOW BRIDGE, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman dead after 4-vehicle crash on US Route 60

BOOMER, WV (WOWK) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said a Kanawha County woman is dead after a crash on U.S. Route 60 in Boomer, West Virginia. According to Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II, authorities responded to a call about a four-vehicle crash just after midnight. Deputies said that upon arrival, they found one vehicle […]
BOOMER, WV
WVNS

Local Deputy wins award for service

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– January 13, 2023 was a special day for one southern West Virginia deputy. Lieutenant Scott Cook with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department was recognized for his dedication to the department. Cook was honored for his 28 years of service and named the Wyoming County deputy of the year in a ceremony. […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Oceana Parking Issue

Mountaineer Food Bank gives away cat and dog food …. Mountaineer Food Bank gives away cat and dog food for veterans'pets. Cost of Raleigh County water crisis not yet tallied. Cost of Raleigh County water crisis not yet tallied. Local residents speak out amid growing trash problem. Local residents speak...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man dies while working on power line in West Virginia

OAKVALE, WV (WVNS) — One man died while working on a power line in the Oakvale area of Mercer County on Wednesday. According to West Virginia State Police, they received a report of a “workplace accident” on Kellysville road around 11:30 a.m. Once on scene, troopers say they found Daniel McGrath, 24 of Beckley, had […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man killed in Huntington crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash in Huntington Friday morning. According to the Huntington Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Officers say the driver, identified as John Keaton, 26, of Culloden, was the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy