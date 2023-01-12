Read full article on original website
Mercer County dispatch confirm Princeton Shooting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Dispatch confirmed a shooting on Sunday, January, 15, 2023, on South Avenue in Princeton. There is no update on whether there were any injuries or death as dispatch could only confirm the shooting, and emergency agencies responded. Stick with 59News as we continue to gather more information.
1 taken to hospital after Charleston, West Virginia, apartment building fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Officials say there was a working apartment building fire in Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. Metro 911 says the Charleston Fire Department (CFD) responded to a building fire at 871 Westminster Way around 12:03 p.m. CFD says all occupants made it out of the building. One person was taken to […]
West Virginia leads nation in overdose deaths per capita
West Virginia leads the nation when it comes to the number of overdose deaths per capita. Most families in the state are impacted by addiction in some way. But it can be overwhelming to navigate the steps between wanting help and actually getting to the right kind of treatment center.
wchsnetwork.com
Largest cadet class in 30 years join state police
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The largest cadet class in 30 years graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy Friday morning. The 71st Cadet Class, made up of 54 men and 5 women, were officially sworn in during a ceremony held at West Virginia State University. This is the first...
Victim identified in fatal Huntington, West Virginia, fire
UPDATE (11:32 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023): The woman who died in a house fire in Huntington has been identified. The Huntington Police Department says Carolyn Hart, 65 of Huntington, was found dead in the house. They say authorities are working on figuring out the cause of the fire and Hart’s death. HUNTINGTON, WV […]
Tree Knocks Down Powerline in Charleston, West Virginia
(WOWK) – At 12:53 PM a tree fell on a powerline near the Hillcrest Drive and YMCA Drive intersection leaving 68 customers without power and blocking the road for hours. Appalachian Power crews worked nonstop to restore power and clear the road back up. Power has been restored to the area, but the road remained […]
West Virginia State Police hosts graduation for 71st Cadet Class
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a special day for the West Virginia State Police as the 71st Cadet Class graduated today. The ceremony was held this morning, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at West Virginia State University. The class is made up of 54 men and five women, making the group the largest class the […]
Agreement signed for investment of plateau medical center
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Vandalia Health System (Vandalia Health), which is the parent company for Charleston Area Medical Center, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Plateau Medical Center from a subsidiary of Community Health Systems. The transaction will go through regular approvals and the deal is expected to close by the end of […]
3 more West Virginia schools to receive therapy dogs
West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice announced on Thursday that schools in three different counties will receive therapy dogs in 2023.
Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
West Virginia woman dead following accident
MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County woman is dead following a crash in Meadow Bridge on West Virginia Route 20. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a call came in just before 6:00 p.m. on Friday for a motor vehicle accident on Route 20 near Meadow Bridge. Upon arrival, authorities found a […]
West Virginia woman dead after 4-vehicle crash on US Route 60
BOOMER, WV (WOWK) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said a Kanawha County woman is dead after a crash on U.S. Route 60 in Boomer, West Virginia. According to Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II, authorities responded to a call about a four-vehicle crash just after midnight. Deputies said that upon arrival, they found one vehicle […]
Police in West Virginia searching for man allegedly wanted on several warrants
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Police say they are looking for a Charleston, West Virginia, man who is wanted on multiple active warrants through Kanawha County Magistrate Court. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help to find Marcus James Kenner, age 42. Anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact Metro 911 Communications […]
Local Deputy wins award for service
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– January 13, 2023 was a special day for one southern West Virginia deputy. Lieutenant Scott Cook with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department was recognized for his dedication to the department. Cook was honored for his 28 years of service and named the Wyoming County deputy of the year in a ceremony. […]
WVNT-TV
Oceana Parking Issue
Mountaineer Food Bank gives away cat and dog food …. Mountaineer Food Bank gives away cat and dog food for veterans'pets. Cost of Raleigh County water crisis not yet tallied. Cost of Raleigh County water crisis not yet tallied. Local residents speak out amid growing trash problem. Local residents speak...
Man dies while working on power line in West Virginia
OAKVALE, WV (WVNS) — One man died while working on a power line in the Oakvale area of Mercer County on Wednesday. According to West Virginia State Police, they received a report of a “workplace accident” on Kellysville road around 11:30 a.m. Once on scene, troopers say they found Daniel McGrath, 24 of Beckley, had […]
Questions remain unanswered as search continues for West Virginia infant
Angel Overstreet was first reported missing on May 25, 2021, she was 3 months old.
Multiple Ohio fire departments respond to heavy structure fire
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — A Saturday morning structure fire damaged a garage and two nearby homes in Salisbury Township, Ohio. Pomeroy Fire Department says it responded to a heavily involved structure fire with two nearby exposures on Ohio Route 143 around 7:01 a.m. PFD says crews contained the fire within an hour after they […]
West Virginia man killed in Huntington crash
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash in Huntington Friday morning. According to the Huntington Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Officers say the driver, identified as John Keaton, 26, of Culloden, was the […]
