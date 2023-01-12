Read full article on original website
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Chicago Blackhawks
UFAs – Ryan Reaves, Frederick Gaudreau, Matt Dumba, Andrej Sustr, Brandon Baddock, Joe Hicketts, Zane McIntyre, Dakota Mermis, Andrei Svetlakov. RFAs – Sam Steel, Brandon Duhaime, Mason Shaw, Calen Addison, Filip Gustavsson, Hunter Jones, Damien Giroux, Nick Swaney, Mitchell Chaffee. Jonathan Toews seeing the writing on the wall.
NHL Rumors: Boldy and the Wild, and Does Kuzmenko have move value than Horvat?
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The Minnesota Wild and Matt Boldy talking contract extension. Kevin Weekes: Have been told that the Minnesota Wild and forward Matt Boldy are making some headway on a long-term contract extension. The situation is fluid. Kevin...
Toews Sees Writing on the Wall Regarding Trade Out of Chicago
It’s been another tough go for the Chicago Blackhawks this season as the club toils near the NHL’s basement on the heels of a 27th-place finish a season ago. As the 2023 NHL trade deadline approaches and with Connor Bedard ripe for the taking with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Blackhawks are going to be a team to watch as we move toward the March 3 deadline.
Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger Ignored Mike Tomlin On His Way To 4 Different Extraordinary Seasons
The Pittsburgh Steelers pride themselves as an organization for keeping team matters within the locker room. Very rarely does the media and fans hear of turmoil inside closed doors. This may be the ‘old fashioned’ approach taken by the front office or the underly understanding from players and coaches of how the business side of football is conducted. The transition of coaches falls into that ‘hush hush’ category.
Steelers Legends Troy Polamalu and Dick LeBeau Are So Similar In Personality; Should They Ask Him To Pick Up A Clipboard In 2023?
The Pittsburgh Steelers have 18 players in the Hall of Fame. 10 of those players played defense for the Steelers and all of the defenders with the exception of Ernie Stautner were part of a Super Bowl defense. Stautner and Rod Woodson were the only defensive players in Canton representing Pittsburgh who did not win a championship while they wore black and gold.
Could The Steelers Bring Back A Familiar Face At Edge Rusher If He’s Cut This 2023 Offseason?
It’s an important offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Head Coach Mike Tomlin was able to miraculously keep his above-.500 streak alive, it was still a disappointing season. The black and gold finished 9-8, just missing out on the postseason after the Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets in Week 18. Now, the team faces an important free agency period, along with the 2023 NFL Draft.
Report: Steelers' staffing decisions on hold amid Mike Tomlin personal matter
The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't decided on potential changes on their coaching staff. Per The Athletic's Mark Kaboly that's because head coach Mike Tomlin is dealing with an undisclosed personal matter instead of making final decisions on assistants. So any word of the fate of embattled offensive coordinator Matt Canada remains...
Steelers Bring Back 2022 Training Camp Standout On A 1-Year Deal
Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans may have forgotten about wide receiver, Anthony Miller. The veteran speedster performed quite well in training camp and was expected to have a decent role with the offense this season, particularly as rookie Calvin Austin III got his feet under him. Well, things didn’t go according to plan for either wide out, and it wasn’t because of poor performance.
NHL Rumors: K’Andre Miller, and Potential Trade Targets for the New York Rangers
A three-year bridge deal for K’Andre Miller makes sense. Vincent Z. Mercogliano of Lohud: New York Rangers 22-year-old defenseman K’Andre Miller is a pending RFA isn’t worried about his status despite knowing how important his season is for him. “Everyone knows what this year means for me...
Timo Meier drawing interest from Rangers?
Mike McKenna was joined by Frank Seravalli to talk about the latest on the New York Rangers and Timo Meier on the latest episode of "Daily Faceoff Live." Mike McKenna: Patrick Kane has long been linked to the New York Rangers as a potential trade deadline fit, but do the Rangers have their eye on any other right-wingers who could possibly land in their top six?
Steelers' 2022 fourth-round pick could be missing piece to offense
The Pittsburgh Steelers had one of the worst offenses in the league this season. With Pittsburgh's offseason under way, the team is searching for answers. But one answer may already be on the roster. Memphis WR Calvin Austin III was the 138th overall pick in the fourth round of the...
The 3 Most Disappointing Avalanche Players of 2022-23 So Far
To say that the Colorado Avalanche‘s season has not gone to plan is an understatement. The defending Stanley Cup champions own a middling record of 22-17-3 at the halfway point of the season, and currently sit outside of the Western Conference playoff picture by both total points and points percentage (PTS%). There’s still plenty of time for them to change course, but they’ve seen their status around the league tumble as a result.
Bruins & Coyotes Could Produce 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is under two months away, and trade rumors are naturally starting to pick up. With the Boston Bruins currently sporting a ridiculous 33-5-4 record and being at the top of the NHL standings, they are expected to be among the most active buyers. With the careers of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci potentially nearing their end, this is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for Boston. As a result, now is the time for general manager (GM) Don Sweeney to go all-in and make a significant splash. The left side of their defensive group could use a boost, and Arizona Coyotes star defenseman Jakob Chychrun would be the perfect target because of it.
Steelers’ Legend Andy Russell Has His Crazy 48-Year Old Record Shattered By Cincinnati On Sunday Night
Pittsburgh Steelers fans and historians couldn’t help but watch in awe when Sam Hubbard of the Cincinnati Bengals scooped up a Tyler Huntley fumble and ran 98 yards to help secure his team’s 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday’s Wild Card Weekend and surpassing a record set by former Pittsburgh All-Pro linebacker, Andy Russell.
Boston Bruins Recall Koppanen, Will Play Vs. Isles
BRIGHTON, MA – The Boston Bruins have been playing around with their forwards over the last few weeks, and the carousel continues this week as they have recalled big Finnish center Joona Koppanen for the second time in as many weeks. Koppanen played well in his only appearance in...
Pathetic Penalty That Attributed To Steelers Missing Playoffs Results In A Fine After Week 18
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an incredible turnaround to their season. Their season started out 2-6 prior to the bye week and led almost everyone to write the team off. However, after the bye, they rebounded to an astonishing 7-2 and nearly made the playoffs. The Steelers did what they needed to do and won their last several games. They also needed help in the form of a Buffalo Bills and New York Jets win. The Bills won, but the Miami Dolphins managed to kick a last-second field goal to beat the Jets eliminating the Steelers from playoff contention. That field goal was made possible by a controversial play call that gave the Dolphins a first down on the final drive.
The stunned frustration of the Vikings' locker cleanout
EAGAN — The Minnesota Vikings expected to spend the Monday after Wild Card weekend preparing their gameplan for the San Francisco 49ers. Instead, they cleaned out lockers. Less than 24 hours since losing 31-24 to the New York Giants at US Bank Stadium, it was hard for players to talk about, well, just about anything.
Steelers’ Calvin Austin III Detailed Why He Couldn’t Come Back From IR In 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers WR Calvin Austin III was one of the most anticipated members of the 2022 rookie class. Unfortunately, he was sidelined with an injury during the preseason and that anticipation got put on hold. The entire Steelers organization is now looking ahead to the 2023 season, and that includes Austin, who spoke with Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette about his recovery and how he sees himself fitting into the team.
