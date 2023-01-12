Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Who should be the next CEO of Twitter?
The following is a free preview from last week’s Command Line, my new weekly newsletter about the tech industry’s inside conversation:. Elon Musk has said he will find a new CEO for Twitter after users voted for him to leave. But who would, in his own words, be “foolish enough to take the job”?
TechCrunch
Twitter’s third-party client issue is seemingly a deliberate suspension
On Friday, late evening PST time, many users noticed that they could not access their third-party Twitter clients. The app makers quickly acknowledged the issue and said that they had been trying to contact the company. A Japan-based developer noted at the time that many smaller Twitter clients were working...
TechCrunch
ChatGPT goes pro, layoffs at Alphabet, and Dungeons & Dragons flirts with restrictive new licensing
Before we get into it, I’d be remiss if I didn’t note, once again, that TC Early Stage in Boston is on the horizon. With tickets starting at $99, it’ll be a worthwhile stop along the Eastern conference circuit, packed with expert-led workshops, case studies and deep dives with technical founders. Some members of the TechCrunch editorial staff will be in attendance — don’t be a stranger if you spot us on the show floor.
Goldman Sachs Staff Steaming Mad as Free Coffee Pulled Before Layoffs
Goldman Sachs staff’s anger boiled over after finding out they now have to pay for their formerly free coffee at the bank’s Manhattan headquarters as fears of impending layoffs have filtered through the firm in recent weeks. One “frustrated financier” told the New York Post that those who had gone to the office’s 11th-floor “Sky Lobby” for their usual brew were met by a “sign and a woman yelling at us that it was no longer complimentary.” “We had to go to the checkout counter before we could leave,” they added. “I paid $2.99 this morning for a sh*tty cup of Seattle’s Best. Nothing says ‘Happy New Year’ like ‘You’re already on the verge of losing your jobs — but let’s just make sure you lose your free coffee, too.’” Goldman CEO David Solomon used his annual year-end memo last week to announce a “headcount reduction” coming in “the first half of January.” In December, Semafor reported that as many as 4,000 “low performing” workers could be cut from the firm’s 49,000-strong payroll.Read it at New York Post
TechCrunch
YouTube plans to modify profanity rules that prompted creator backlash
The culprit is a new policy that the company introduced back in November in order to make certain kinds of content more advertiser friendly. That change, made to YouTubes’s advertiser-friendly content guidelines, overhauled the platform’s approach to profanity and violence. The good news is that while we don’t...
Harvard Expert Says Zuckerberg Is Derailing Facebook: 'I Think The Wealth Went To His Head'
Shares of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, fell 64% in 2022. Amid the stock's plunge, a senior fellow at Harvard Business School and former CEO of medical technology company Medtronic, Bill George, said that Mark Zuckerberg's leadership approach as the CEO of Meta has not helped the company grow, and instead dragging it towards failure.
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: ChatGPT app scammers, Instagram revamp and a consumer spending slowdown
The app economy in 2023 hit a few snags, as consumer spending last year dropped for the first time by 2% to $167 billion, according to the latest “State of Mobile” report by data.ai (previously App Annie). However, downloads are continuing to grow, up 11% year-over-year in 2022 to reach 255 billion. Consumers are also spending more time using mobile apps than ever before. On Android devices alone, hours spent in 2022 grew 9%, reaching 4.1 trillion.
TechCrunch
Tesla rolls into a pressure cooker, Paris mulls its scooter future, and the double SPAC arrives
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Top of mind for me this week is Tesla. I know, weird. But really, it seems that pressure is coming from all sides these...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: 2 Tesla models qualify for EV tax credits after company marks prices down by 20%
The team who went to CES is back at their desks. If you missed the barrage of stories — or simply couldn’t stay on top of them — Brian wrote up an amazing CES 2023 debrief. Give that a skim, and you’ll be safe in the knowledge that you didn’t miss anything major as you grab your favorite easy chair and a book to settle in for the weekend. — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
5 of the best journaling apps to log your thoughts and experiences
Whether you want to store specific memories about your everyday life or reflect on your day with a few sentences before bed, there are many apps out there that are designed to help you keep track of your thoughts and experiences. We compiled a list of some of the best ones to help you pick one that’s to your liking.
TechCrunch
The mixed messaging of mixed reality
A day in, I met with HTC and slipped the headset on. The din of humanity melted away. I was underwater. It was quiet, serene — meditative, even. It was dark inside there. Rays and other fish swam by, silhouetted against a navy blue backdrop. Next came the largest animal to ever exist on this planet, purring and singing serenely. A blue whale’s eye is surprisingly small in proportion to the rest of its massive form. It’s roughly the size of a grapefruit or softball. It blinked a few times, attempting to determine what it was seeing.
TechCrunch
Amazon quietly tests even cheaper Prime membership in India
The new tier, called Prime Lite, is currently available to select customers at a discounted annual price of $12 (999 Indian rupees). This is a cost-effective alternative to the regular Prime membership, which is priced at $18 (1499 Indian rupees) per year, or $2.20 (179 Indian rupees) per month. [H/T OnlyTech]
George Santos’ Sketchiness Isn’t Ending Any Time Soon
The more The Daily Beast’s politics reporter Roger Sollenberger uncovers about George Santos—the latest being that his sister Tiffany Santos is being evicted from the Queens apartment that Santos recently moved into—the more questions he has.Sollenberger joined Danielle Moodie, co-host of The New Abnormal podcast, on this bonus episode of the show to talk about everything he knows so far about “liar” Santos and all the things that don’t add up, including his and Tiffany’s sketchy living situation.Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.Fishy thing 1: “I’ve found that there is...
TechCrunch
‘We rolled a 1’: D&D publisher addresses backlash over controversial license
The open gaming license (OGL) has existed since 2000 and has made it possible for a diverse ecosystem of third-party creators to publish virtual tabletop software, expansion books and more. Many of these creators can make a living thanks to the OGL. But over the last week, a new version of the OGL leaked after WoTC sent it to some top creators. More than 66,000 Dungeons & Dragons fans signed an open letter under the name #OpenDnD ahead of an expected announcement, and waves of users deleted their subscriptions to D&D Beyond, WoTC’s online platform. Now, WoTC admitted that “it’s clear from the reaction that we rolled a 1.” Or, in non-Dungeons and Dragons speak, they screwed up.
Comments / 0