Effective: 2023-01-16 08:05:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnstable; Central Middlesex County; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Northern Bristol; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth A MIXTURE OF SNOW, SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN WILL RESULT IN SOME SLIPPERY TRAVEL THIS MORNING A mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain was falling across much of the region early this morning. Untreated roads will be slippery...so motorists are urged to drive with extra caution this morning. We may see this activity diminish some by late morning. However...another round of snow and sleet may impact parts of the region this afternoon with the focus across eastern Massachusetts. An additional coating to 2 inches of snow and sleet is expected across the region into this afternoon.

BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO