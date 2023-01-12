Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Army Times
In the arms of an Arctic Angel — soldier gets Army award for heroism
A soldier at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson, Alaska was awarded the Soldier’s Medal earlier this week for risking his own life to save victims from a burning car wreck. Sgt. 1st Class Andrew D. Chapoton, with the Army’s 11th Airborne Division, better known as the “Arctic Angels,” was presented the award for his courage during a ceremony yesterday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, according to a service release.
Business Insider
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
The Real Reason Cloverfield’s Plot Details Didn’t Leak Online During Filming
15 years ago, Cloverfield took the world by surprise, but that process wasn't easy.
Paul Mescal Set to Star in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel
Are you not entertained? Paul Mescal is in talks to lead “Gladiator 2,” helmed by original director Ridley Scott, a source confirmed to IndieWire. After Scott revealed that the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2000 film will take place 20 years later, with Mescal’s role as part of the next generation of the ruling Roman family. The estimated era for the film is 200 B.C.E. The “Aftersun” actor is set to star as lead character Lucius, the nephew of since-deceased Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) who was killed by Russell Crowe’s Maximus. Lucius is the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and grandson of Marcus Aurelius. “Gladiator 2”...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Joseph Kosinski Reveals U.S. Navy Deleted Photos He Took in Pre-Production
Director Joseph Kosinski has revealed that the U.S. Navy confiscated his camera while on a military base, and ultimately “wiped clean” the photos he took. “When you’re directing the film, you kind of get to become a ‘subject matter expert’, which is the Navy term — the SME— on any subject you want. So, I got to live that dream of being in the Navy for a couple years,” Kosinski explained to Deadline. “I got to go to places that civilians don’t get to go to. I got to see things that no civilian would get to see.” Yet, that means no...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Marlowe’ trailer teases Liam Neeson’s 100th film as the must-see noir thriller of the year
What a career Liam Neeson has had; from Schindler’s List to Star Wars to Batman Begins to his flagship role as Bryan Mills in the Taken franchise, Neeson has surely booked his ticket to the cinematic history books; a fitting accomplishment, considering he kicked off his film career in 1978 playing none other than Jesus Christ himself.
Popculture
Gerard Butler Dishes on Status of New 'Has Fallen' Movie
Gerard Butler's new action movie features a plane falling, even though it is not part of his Has Fallen franchise. A fourth film in the series has been written and has a "really fun" plot, Butler told ComicBook.com while promoting his latest film, Plane. The Has Fallen series launched in 2013 with Olympus Has Fallen and cemented Butler's status as an action star.
Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ and ‘M3GAN’ Rule Again as Tom Hanks Drama ‘A Man Called Otto’ Beats Expectations
Movie theater operators owe a debt of gratitude to the Na’vi and the new queen of artificial intelligence. January tends to be a slow time of year at the box office. Yet James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” and Universal’s viral horror movie “M3GAN” continue to slay in North America, prevailing over three new nationwide releases during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. “Avatar 2” remained in first place, for the fifth consecutive weekend, with $31.1 million from 4,045 theaters over the traditional three-day period and an estimated $38.5 million through Monday. Just how popular has “The Way...
msn.com
Quentin Tarantino names seven ‘perfect’ movies
Quentin Tarantino has named seven “unassailable” movies. The director appeared on an October episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his newly released book Cinema Speculation. In his book – which is described as part-memoir, part-Hollywood history, and part-film theory – Tarantino writes that there are “very few...
Variety
Steven Spielberg‘s ’The Fabelmans’ Gets Prestige Drama Treatment in India Release by Reliance Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)
Reliance Entertainment will release Steven Spielberg’s awards season contender “The Fabelmans” on Feb. 10 across India. The India release is significant because, even though U.S. movies have grown their market share to around 11% of the box office, the vast majority of it is dominated by Hollywood franchises, superhero films or creature features, which are dubbed into several local languages. Prestige dramas, such as “The Fabelmans,” when they do get released, are only shown in their original English versions. A deeply personal portrait of a 20th century American childhood, “The Fabelmans” is a cinematic memory of the forces and family that...
SFGate
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Crosses ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to Become Highest Hollywood Grosser of All Time in India
James Cameron’s return to Pandora is still in Indian cinemas and has a running total of INR4.6 billion ($56.6 million), beating the Russo brothers’ Marvel epic that concluded its run in the country with INR4.3 billion ($53.6 million), according to numbers provided to Variety by Disney. More from...
Glass Onion is now Netflix's fifth biggest film of all time
The Knives Out sequel is a hit for the streamer
Al Brown, Stan Valchek On ‘The Wire,’ Dies At Age 83
Actor and Air Force veteran Al Brown died on January 13. Brown was 83 when he died after battling Alzheimer’s disease. He was known for his recurring role of Stan Valcheck throughout the whole run of ‘The Wire.’. On January 13, Al Brown died. The actor was 83...
A sequel to the movie "Twister" is coming July 2024
A release date for the sequel of Twister has been announced and will come to theatres on July 19, 2024. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment will team up to develop the sequel titled Twisters with co-financing of the film from Warner Bros. Entertainment. Mark L Smith, the writer of The Revenant has written the script for this new sequel. Universal and Amblin Entertainment were originally talking to director Joseph Kosinski to direct this movie, the director of Top Gun: Maverick, but he passed on the offer to continue work on a Formula One movie starring Brad Pitt according to Kevin Fraser of JoBlo. It has recently been announced that Lee Isaac Chung, who directed Minari will likely be the director of this film.
theplaylist.net
‘Marlowe’ Trailer: Liam Neeson Stars In His 100th Movie From ‘The Big Sleep’ Director Neil Jordan
Any film noir lover knows the names of novelist Raymond Chandler and his hardboiled detective, Philip Marlowe, go hand in hand with the film genre. And over the decades, there’s been several timeless renditions of Marlowe onscreen, from Humphrey Bogart and Dick Powell‘s seminal performances in “The Big Sleep” and “Murder, My Sweet” to Elliott Gould‘s off-beat take in 1973’s “The Long Goodbye.” Now Liam Neeson takes a crack at the character, in his 100th film role, in “Marlowe,” in theaters this Valentine’s Day weekend.
34 Major Films Netflix Will Scrap at the End of January At The End of January
Netflix has started 2023 strong with a fresh batch of new cinema films. Unfortunately, a major cleaning round will also take place at the end of January. A large number of licenses and deals expire after January 31, which means that no fewer than 34 major films will disappear from the streaming service.
Bruce Lee Did Not Create The Original "Kung Fu" TV Series
As the author of official publications, The Kung Fu Book of Caine and The Kung Fu Book of Wisdom, both of which were released in the 1990s by Tuttle Publishing, and endorsed by Warner Bros. studios, I can unequivocally claim, confirm and validate with authority and conviction that Bruce Lee did not create the original Kung Fu television series.
Collider
Liam Neeson Stars in His 100th Film in First 'Marlowe' Trailer [Exclusive]
It may not be hard to believe, but it is still shocking to say it out loud: Liam Neeson is about to star in his 100th film. Throughout his impressive career, the Irish actor has used his very specific set of skills to impress us in 99 thrilling roles that have certainly left a mark on anyone who likes movies. But there's one more to go, so we’re thrilled to exclusively share the first trailer and the poster for Marlowe. We can also share with you the theatrical release date for the movie, which is in just about a month on February 15. In the story, Neeson plays a detective hired to find a missing person.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski ‘Blown Away’ by Military Sacrifice After Two Weeks on Aircraft Carrier
Top Gun: Maverick was a fan-favorite across the board this year. Those who loved the original 1986 blockbuster were flocking to theaters all summer. Many fans eagerly showing up to catch the long-awaited sequel to the popular Tom Cruise flick multiple times. However, Maverick was so into the magic of what Top Gun is, that even those who missed the first – or weren’t around in its heyday – found the film intriguing, intense, and just plain fun.
