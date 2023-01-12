Woman Went Missing On Halloween In South Jersey

Ashley Scott Photo Credit: Gloucester Township police

A 39-year-old woman has been missing since Halloween in Camden County, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Ashley Scott was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She last had contact with family on Oct. 31, 2022, police said.

.She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has green eyes, dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black tights, and black sneakers.

Ashley Scott has a tattoo of a sun on her left wrist. She may be in the Camden area, police said.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of Ashley Scott's location, please call 9-1-1, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560.

To send an Anonymous Tip Via text message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777.

