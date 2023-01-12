Read full article on original website
KCSO releases bodycam footage of shooting, deputy struck in the head
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-worn and Ring camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Rosamond where a deputy was struck in the head by gunfire. In the video shared on the sheriff’s office YouTube channel, you can hear 9-1-1 calls between sheriff’s dispatchers and people at the Sierra Vista […]
Bakersfield Now
New video shows moments after deputy is shot in head in Rosamond
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of a deputy-involved shooting showing the moments after a deputy was shot in the head. KCSO said on the morning of December 2, 2022, at around 3:30 a.m., deputies were called to multiple reports of a man trying to break into cars and setting off alarms at the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park, located at 2421 Sierra Highway in Rosamond.
Bakersfield Now
2 Russian citizens arrested in $3M marijuana grow bust in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Police Department (TPD) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) arrested two Russian national citizens Friday morning for owning and operating an estimated $3 million dollar indoor marijuana grow operation. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank are charged with...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Chief of police takes a hard look at local crime
Now that the New Year has arrived, The Daily Independent sat down and spoke with Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin about what kinds of crime that was reported in Ridgecrest during 2022. McLaughlin shared statistics for January through November as December totals were not yet calculated at the time of the interview.
Bakersfield Now
Man shot and killed during officer-involved shooting in Ridgecrest identified
Ridgecrest, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in the deadly officer-involved shooting in Ridgecrest on January 3, 2023. The man was identified as 46-year-old Kenneth Dexter Watkins of Ridgecrest. Officials said on January 3rd, at around 2:25 a.m., they received a...
Hwy 178 closed due to rock slides, damaged road
With all the rainfall, emergency officials have been keeping their eyes on the Kern River Canyon, as all that water has caused big problems in the past for drivers along Highway 178.
Woman pleads not guilty to providing fentanyl to teen who died
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lisa Woolley has an angel tattooed on her right arm with her daughter’s name, date of birth and the date of her death just weeks after her 16th birthday. The ink used contains her daughter’s ashes. Fentanyl killed her daughter, Lisa Woolley said, but the tattoo ensures the teen will always […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Habit Burger Grill, Frosty Peaks Frozen Treats among new Ridgecrest projects
A new frozen yogurt place, an EV charging station with a drive-through coffee shop and a new burger grill are in the works for Ridgecrest. That's the word from a map of the city's economic development projects which was recently updated, according to Economic Development Analyst Megan McKenzie. McKenzie talked about new and continuing projects at the city's Economic Development Committee meeting Wednesday at City Hall.
