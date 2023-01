BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Average gas prices in Boise have fallen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.35 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy. The average gas price in Idaho is $3.34 per gallon, down 2.4 cents from last week. The cheapest station in Boise was...

BOISE, ID ・ 4 HOURS AGO