14-Year-Old Passaic Student Dies Unexpectedly

Beloved Passaic native Markell David Wesley died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the age of 14.

Markell was a student born in Passaic, his obituary says. He will be endlessly remembered for his kind, caring soul and compassionate nature.

Markell is survived by his loving parents, Amelia Cepeda and Tyrone Wesley; four siblings, as well as several extended family members and close friends who will cherish his memory forever.

Markell’s memorial was held at the Madonna Funeral Home in Passaic on Monday, Dec. 19.

