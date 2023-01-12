Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
MLK celebration at Belle Terrace Park canceled due to rain
A Saturday event celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was canceled because of inclement weather. The Bakersfield City School District, Stay Focused Ministries, Community Action Partnership of Kern, SHEPower Leadership and many other organizations were set to host an event with community resource vendors, food, prizes and dancers at Belle Terrace Park.
Taft Midway Driller
Around Kern County, Episode 51
On this week's Around Kern County, we're highlighting a historic salary increase for the Kern County Sheriff's Office Detentions Deputies and sharing where you can apply! We're also kicking off the "Grounded In Health" campaign led by Public Health and Kern BHRS, and sharing how you can give back to the community this month.
Bakersfield Now
Agencies shares reminders as winter storm hits Kern
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — In anticipation of winter storms expected to bring excessive rainfall to parts of Kern County, the fire department shared the following safety reminders:. Monitor weather updates. Sign up for emergency notifications at readykern.com. Prepare for potential power outages. Keep non-perishable food, water, blankets, and a...
Bakersfield Now
Veteran Kern County family asking community to help honor their son's memory
TAFT, California — The family of Corporal Luis Ruan has been working hard to honor his memory. They want to place a memorial sign with his name on Taft Highway. Eyewitness News has been closely following their journey since December. We were able to talk to the family again...
Bakersfield Now
2 Russian citizens arrested in $3M marijuana grow bust in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Police Department (TPD) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) arrested two Russian national citizens Friday morning for owning and operating an estimated $3 million dollar indoor marijuana grow operation. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank are charged with...
Bakersfield Now
Two drivers arrested in Bakersfield police DUI checkpoint
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit arrested two drivers during their DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Friday night in southwest Bakersfield. It was held in the 8600 block of Ming Avenue between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. A total of 1,136 vehicles were screened by...
KGET 17
Pet of the Week: Moe
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Moe!. Moe is a 3-year-old terrier mix, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. Moe has a natural mohawk and he has been in the shelter since October. Moe is a little timid at first but...
Man pleads not guilty to human trafficking charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man accused of arranging to meet someone he believed was 16 and put them to work as a prostitute has pleaded not guilty to a human trafficking charge. Hassan Ivon Bryant, 24, pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held on $250,000 bail. “Bryant advised he intended to […]
Victims in Darling Point Drive shooting identified
The names of the two victims in a double homicide in South Bakersfield have been released. The men were Saul Ramirez Jr., 28, of Bakersfield and Deszesk Lavon Halliman Jr., 22, of Sacramento.
Inmate killed by 3 men at Kern Valley State Prison
A Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) inmate was killed by three other inmates on Thurs, Jan 12. Louis J. Bachicha, 34, was attacked in a dayroom at the Delano prison around 6:29 p.m.
KCFD encourages residents to be prepared for coming weather
The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch, which is expected to bring "excessive rainfall" starting Saturday morning.
Bakersfield Now
Man dead in shooting on Wilson Road: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (11:20 p.m.) The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed that a man was killed in a shooting in the 2900 block of Wilson Road Friday night. No suspect information has been released at this time. The identity of the man will be released at a later...
BPD investigating body found in Southeast Bakersfield
BPD says they found the man just before 10:30 p.m and that his death likely resulted from an assault with a deadly weapon.
Atmospheric river moves the needle on Kern’s drought
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Water is back in Kern County and sure, that means the grass is green again. As National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Bollenbacher says, there are also bigger, more lasting impacts. “Just due to the amount of rain that’s come down in these warm systems, we’ve been able to see improvements in […]
Bakersfield Police Department to conduct DUI checkpoint on Jan. 13
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint Friday at an undisclosed location within city limits. According to a release from the BPD, officers will evaluate drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The BPD says illegal drugs as well as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications […]
Bakersfield Now
Eastbound section of Westside Parkway to close at night Jan. 16-18: TRIP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The eastbound lanes of the Westside Parkway between Mohawk Street and Truxtun Avenue will be closed Monday, Jan. 16 through Jan. 18 each night for construction, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. The closure is scheduled from from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each...
BPD: Missing teen has been located
UPDATE (Jan. 13): The Bakersfield Police Department said the missing 16-year-old has been located. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Dion Brown, 16. According to BPD, Brown was last seen Thursday at Villalovos Court. Brown is considered at-risk due to being a first-time runaway. […]
goldrushcam.com
Kern Valley State Prison Officials in Delano, California are Currently Investigating the Death of an Incarcerated Person as a Homicide - Was Attacked by Three Other Incarcerated Persons
January 13, 2023 - DELANO – Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) officials are investigating the death of Louis J. Bachicha as a homicide after he was attacked by three other incarcerated persons on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. At approximately 6:29 p.m., officers responded when incarcerated persons Victor M. Madero,...
Bakersfield Now
Two arrested at south Bakersfield trailer park after alleged domestic violence incident
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people were arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident at the Oasis Village trailer park in south Bakersfield. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, January 13, 2023, at around 8 a.m., deputies responded to a call for domestic violence on the 1200 block of Union Avenue at the Oasis Village trailer park.
Video shows assault of mail carrier in Bakersfield: US Postal Inspection Service
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield mail carriers reported two separate knife attacks Monday, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. The inspection service provided video of one attack on Jan. 9 that happened in the area of the 4100 block of Parker Avenue in southwest Bakersfield. A second assault was reported on Bliss Street just […]
Comments / 0