Kern County, CA

Bakersfield Californian

MLK celebration at Belle Terrace Park canceled due to rain

A Saturday event celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was canceled because of inclement weather. The Bakersfield City School District, Stay Focused Ministries, Community Action Partnership of Kern, SHEPower Leadership and many other organizations were set to host an event with community resource vendors, food, prizes and dancers at Belle Terrace Park.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Around Kern County, Episode 51

On this week's Around Kern County, we're highlighting a historic salary increase for the Kern County Sheriff's Office Detentions Deputies and sharing where you can apply! We're also kicking off the "Grounded In Health" campaign led by Public Health and Kern BHRS, and sharing how you can give back to the community this month.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Agencies shares reminders as winter storm hits Kern

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — In anticipation of winter storms expected to bring excessive rainfall to parts of Kern County, the fire department shared the following safety reminders:. Monitor weather updates. Sign up for emergency notifications at readykern.com. Prepare for potential power outages. Keep non-perishable food, water, blankets, and a...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 Russian citizens arrested in $3M marijuana grow bust in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Police Department (TPD) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) arrested two Russian national citizens Friday morning for owning and operating an estimated $3 million dollar indoor marijuana grow operation. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank are charged with...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

Two drivers arrested in Bakersfield police DUI checkpoint

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit arrested two drivers during their DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Friday night in southwest Bakersfield. It was held in the 8600 block of Ming Avenue between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. A total of 1,136 vehicles were screened by...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Pet of the Week: Moe

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Moe!. Moe is a 3-year-old terrier mix, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. Moe has a natural mohawk and he has been in the shelter since October. Moe is a little timid at first but...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to human trafficking charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man accused of arranging to meet someone he believed was 16 and put them to work as a prostitute has pleaded not guilty to a human trafficking charge. Hassan Ivon Bryant, 24, pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held on $250,000 bail. “Bryant advised he intended to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man dead in shooting on Wilson Road: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (11:20 p.m.) The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed that a man was killed in a shooting in the 2900 block of Wilson Road Friday night. No suspect information has been released at this time. The identity of the man will be released at a later...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Atmospheric river moves the needle on Kern’s drought

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Water is back in Kern County and sure, that means the grass is green again. As National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Bollenbacher says, there are also bigger, more lasting impacts. “Just due to the amount of rain that’s come down in these warm systems, we’ve been able to see improvements in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Police Department to conduct DUI checkpoint on Jan. 13

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint Friday at an undisclosed location within city limits. According to a release from the BPD, officers will evaluate drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The BPD says illegal drugs as well as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Eastbound section of Westside Parkway to close at night Jan. 16-18: TRIP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The eastbound lanes of the Westside Parkway between Mohawk Street and Truxtun Avenue will be closed Monday, Jan. 16 through Jan. 18 each night for construction, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. The closure is scheduled from from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD: Missing teen has been located

UPDATE (Jan. 13): The Bakersfield Police Department said the missing 16-year-old has been located. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Dion Brown, 16. According to BPD, Brown was last seen Thursday at Villalovos Court. Brown is considered at-risk due to being a first-time runaway. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
goldrushcam.com

Kern Valley State Prison Officials in Delano, California are Currently Investigating the Death of an Incarcerated Person as a Homicide - Was Attacked by Three Other Incarcerated Persons

January 13, 2023 - DELANO – Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) officials are investigating the death of Louis J. Bachicha as a homicide after he was attacked by three other incarcerated persons on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. At approximately 6:29 p.m., officers responded when incarcerated persons Victor M. Madero,...
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Two arrested at south Bakersfield trailer park after alleged domestic violence incident

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people were arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident at the Oasis Village trailer park in south Bakersfield. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, January 13, 2023, at around 8 a.m., deputies responded to a call for domestic violence on the 1200 block of Union Avenue at the Oasis Village trailer park.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

