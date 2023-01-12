ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Comments / 5

Related
abc27.com

Will Pennsylvania legalize marijuana under Josh Shapiro?

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not allow recreational marijuana despite bipartisan efforts to legalize it. In 2016 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation legalizing medical marijuana, which the governor’s office says “refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues

Josh Shapiro is Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

State Sen. Doug Mastriano skips Josh Shapiro's inauguration

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The inauguration ceremony for Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro had one notable no-show on Tuesday: State Senator Doug Mastriano, who lost to Shapiro in the race for governor last November. Mastriano, a Republican, has represented District 33 (which Adams County and portions of Franklin, Cumberland, and York...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Five takeaways from Gov. Josh Shapiro’s inaugural speech

Gov. Josh Shapiro on Tuesday delivered an inauguration speech touching on big themes, but skirted naming any specific policy initiatives. Shapiro recognized the lawmakers and four former governors sitting behind him, including his immediate predecessor, Tom Wolf. Diving into the substance of his speech, Shapiro touted his cabinet and administrative...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Pennsylvania lawmakers convicted of felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal

A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office. State Representatives Malcolm Kenyatta and co-sponsor Jared Solomon want voters statewide to decide whether it should be mandatory for lawmakers to be ejected from office once they’ve been convicted of a felony.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

"Mysterious death" under investigation in Delaware County

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) - Police in Delaware County are investigating a mysterious death. Just before midnight on Sunday, a woman was found dead in an Upper Darby alleyway at Church Lane and Greenwood Avenue.At this time it's not clear how that woman died or how long her body was there.We're continuing to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Men charged with alleged scheme to defraud Pennsylvania Turnpike of $1M in tolls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has announced that they have indicted two men by a federal grand jury for defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike commission. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that in 2018, 43-year-old Duvany Zambrano of Hamilton, New Jersey, 37-year-old Sergio Jara of Allentown, as well as others began to buy thousands of E-Z Pass transponders from retailers in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Cheesesteaks in Montgomery County, PA

When it comes to the best cheesesteaks in Pennsylvania, residents have many different opinions. Some say the cheesesteaks in Philadelphia are the best, while others swear they can only be found in certain towns. Where to Find The Best Cheesesteaks in Montco Pennsylvania. Regardless of your preference, Montgomery County, PA,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers’ Report: Seized Drugs Worth $65.4 Million

HARRISBURG PA – Illegal or prohibited drugs seized by Pennsylvania State Police during 2022 were estimated to be worth a total of $65.4 million, about $10.3 million of which was confiscated during the year’s last quarter alone, the agency reported Wednesday (Jan. 11, 2023). The drug hauls included...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

2 men accused of stealing $1M from the Pa. Turnpike

Two men are charged with defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike of $1 million in tolls by buying and selling E-ZPass transponders, federal prosecutors said. Duvany Zambrano, 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey; and Sergio Jara, age 37, of Allentown, started buying thousands of transponders in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YAHOO!

Hunting licenses revoked in West Virginia's largest deer poaching case

Jan. 16—KEYSER, W.Va. — Seven of eight area residents, including two former sheriff deputies and a past Allegany County emergency medical services chief, sentenced in West Virginia's largest known deer poaching case have had their hunting licenses revoked, for now. The case — which spanned three counties, involved...
KEYSER, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy