ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

See it: NY Rep. George Santos’ resume with false college, work history claims

By Dan Mannarino, Aliza Chasan
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZvqr_0kCfrVvs00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rep. George Santos has been under fire for weeks over fabrications he made during his run for Congress and now a copy of his resume obtained by our sister station in New York City, shows some of those false claims.

In the resume, Santos claims to have graduated summa cum laude from Baruch College with a 3.9 GPA. The phony entry states he was in the “Top 1%” of his class.

Endicott sexual predator found guilty, faces 25 to life

He’s since admitted to lying about having earned a degree in finance and economics from Baruch College. The resume also details an MBA from New York University, but Santos admitted to the New York Post that he “didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning.”

“I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume,” he said.

That resume also includes years of employment at Citi Group and months at Goldman Sachs. Per Santos’ resume, he worked as an asset manager associate at Citi Group from early 2011 until the start of 2014.

He did not work for Citi Group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pSGtt_0kCfrVvs00
A copy of page one of Rep. George Santos’ resume (Obtained by PIX11 News)
A copy of page two of Rep. George Santos’ resume (Obtained by PIX11 News)

Santos was also never employed by Goldman Sachs, though he wrote on his resume that he worked at the financial company as a project manager from January of 2017 until August of that year. Santos claimed there was “2X revenue growth” during his made-up time at the company. The resume notes he “developed and managed a new sales strategy for the department.”

Santos has since admitted to lying about working for those companies, telling the Post he had “never worked directly” for either financial firm, saying he had used a “poor choice of words.”

Binghamton’s ‘most notorious slumlord’ pays $1,750 fine

Santos is facing a potential investigation by the House Ethics Committee over the false statements he’s made. The representative has been pressured to resign because of the lies, but has refused to step down.

“I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe and lower the cost of living,” he tweeted Wednesday. “I will NOT resign!”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

These 7 House Republicans have called for George Santos to resign

Editor’s note: Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) is calling on Santos to resign. His quotation in an earlier version of this story was mis-transcribed. Seven House Republicans are calling on Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign from Congress amid revelations that the first-term lawmaker misrepresented parts of his résumé and biography. The group — five of whom […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

New York State Police sergeant from Rochester accused of tipping off gambling suspects

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A New York State Police sergeant from Rochester was in court Tuesday, accused of tipping off the target of a gambling investigation. Thomas Loewke, 51, is charged with obstruction of a state or local law enforcement investigation and obstruction of an official proceeding. According to prosecutors, Homeland Security joined a federal, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

George Santos inundated with offers after bizarrely saying he’ll resign if 142 people ask him to

Embattled New York Congressman George Santos has so far refused to bow to pressure to step aside after fabricating major parts of his resume.New York Republicans called on Mr Santos to resign on Wednesday, with Nassau County Republican Party chairman Joseph Cairo telling a press conference, “He’s disgraced the House of Representatives and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople.” Mr Santos remained defiant, but on Thursday, he told reporters that he would step down if “142 people ask for me to resign”.The significance of the number seemed random, but Mr Santos told Semafor reporter Kadia Goba...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Inside the $4M Silicon Valley home where Sam Bankman-Fried is under house arrest

Sam Bankman-Fried is staying at mom and dad’s while spending his time under house arrest, following a record-breaking $250 million bond. The home? A cozy residence on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, who are Stanford Law professors, purchased the home in 1992 for about $700,000 — some $1.5 million in today’s dollars — records show. The home is estimated to be worth more than $4 million today. Made up of four bedrooms and three baths, the home briefly hit the rental market in June 2013 for nearly $14,000 per month. By the...
PALO ALTO, CA
Markets Insider

Former top FTX engineer who lived in Sam Bankman-Fried's Bahamas penthouse is trying to cut a deal with fraud prosecutors, report says

FTX's ex-chief engineer last week met prosecutors probing the crypto exchange's collapse, per Bloomberg. Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-roommate Nishad Singh could become the 3rd top FTX exec to cut a deal. Prosecutors hope Singh will shed light on Bankman-Fried's political donations, per Bloomberg. Another former top executive at FTX could be...
NEW YORK STATE
News Channel 34

Activists demand firing of Binghamton cop

Following a controversial Binghamton Police Department arrest that occurred on New Year's Day, Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier (JUST) is holding a news conference today at Binghamton City Hall.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Washington Examiner

George Santos scrutinized over ties to investment firm accused of 'Ponzi scheme'

Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is facing questions about his ties to an investment firm accused of running a "classic Ponzi scheme." Santos, who flipped his district from blue to red in November, has largely kept a low profile since a report in the New York Times last month revealed that he had lied during the campaign about his family, religion, education, work experience, sexuality, and perhaps even an animal rescue charity he allegedly founded. On top of bipartisan condemnation for his string of lies, Santos also faces multiple investigations, including one into discrepancies on financial disclosure forms.
People

Republican Official Says George Santos Lied About 3.9 GPA and Being a College Volleyball 'Star'

Santos, who was sworn in to office last week, has been mired in controversy over lies about his background for several weeks Just weeks after a New York Times report found that Rep. George Santos fabricated several key pieces of his backstory, the chair of the Nassau County Republican Committee says there are other lies that have since been unearthed, including that the lawmaker claimed to be a college volleyball "star" at Baruch University, despite never attending the school. "He said he was a star and that they...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Two charged in alleged million-dollar PA Turnpike EZ Pass scheme

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men have been charged and are accused of defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike for approximately one million dollars in tolls by using fraudulent credit card information to load EZ Pass transponders. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Duvany Zambrano, 43, of New Jersey, and SergioJara, 37, of Allentown, began acquiring […]
ALLENTOWN, PA
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy