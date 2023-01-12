ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

Ogden Community Rallies Around Pizza Shop

The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and supply chain issues have all had an effect on locally owned businesses in Utah. For One Dude's Pizza Co. in Ogden, a passionate plea on social media is turning things around.
OGDEN, UT
The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration

Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese celebration of the Lunar New Year.
OGDEN, UT
Activists rally to save the Great Salt Lake at Utah State Capitol

A rally in support of saving the Great Salt Lake took place around the State Capitol earlier today, Jan. 14, in an effort to persuade Utah lawmakers to increase measures.
UTAH STATE
Local spot for clean comfort cuisine opens a new kitchen in Farmington

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Bringing comforting flavors to a hungry Utah community, the fast-growing Vessel Kitchen is taking a big step this year by opening its sixth restaurant location in the Wasatch Front. This new kitchen, now open in Farmington, offers customers the made-from-scratch casual cuisine...
FARMINGTON, UT
Gov. Cox on the 2023 legislative session and state of the state

The 2023 General Legislative Session begins at the State Capitol this week.
UTAH STATE
UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People Dead, Many Missing

A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods.
OGDEN, UT
U of U student paralyzed after rare spinal cord stroke

A University of Utah student suffered a rare spinal cord stroke that left him paralyzed and unable to breathe on his own over the holidays.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
How to Encourage Your Teen to Have More Face-to-Face Communication

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – In a virtual world of screens, phones, and texting, kids can get lost in their phones, missing out on key experiences that help develop social and speaking skills. Stuart Fedderson joined us to talk about ways you can help your child or teen improve their everyday face-to-face conversations.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Homemade Roasted Tomatillo Green Salsa

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Randy Crane comes to the GTU kitchen! Crane shares his easy homemade roasted tomatillo salsa which is a fan favorite. Roasted Tomatillo Salsa. Ingredients:. 1 (28-ounce) can whole tomatillos, drained. 3 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil (divided)
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
POLICE: Man struck by jeep in critical condition

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department said a 31-year-old man is in stable but critical condition after being struck by a Jeep while crossing the street on Sunday night. Police say the incident happened just before midnight on Jan. 15 near 700 South State...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Change the Way You Talk About Your Diet and How to Eliminate Food Shaming

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah)—Instead of taking part in extreme diet culture for your New Year’s resolutions, take the opportunity to dedicate yourself to healing your relationship with food! Trish Brimhall, registered dietitian, joined us in the studio to talk about how we can eliminate food shaming and diet behavior in our lives.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Delicious Crunchy Seafood Wontons

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Spice up your meal with some crunchy seafood wontons! Randy Crane joined us today to show us how to make a delicious meal to switch up your daily routine. This recipe is perfect for seafood lovers who want to try something different.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

