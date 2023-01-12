Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Related
ABC 4
Ogden Community Rallies Around Pizza Shop
The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and supply chain issues have all had an effect on locally owned businesses in Utah. For One Dude’s Pizza Co. in Ogden, a passionate plea on social media is turning things around. Ogden Community Rallies Around Pizza Shop. The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and supply chain...
ABC 4
The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration
Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese celebration of the Lunar New Year. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese celebration of the Lunar New Year. UPDATE: 14-year-old boy pronounced dead after being …. A 14-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after being hit by...
ABC 4
Activists rally to save the Great Salt Lake at Utah State Capitol
A rally in support of saving the Great Salt Lake took place around the State Capitol earlier today, Jan. 14, in an effort to persuade Utah lawmakers to increase measures. Activists rally to save the Great Salt Lake at Utah …. A rally in support of saving the Great Salt...
ABC 4
University of Utah will add 5,000 student housing units within 7 years
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The University of Utah is aiming to make up ground on what it calls a “lack of on-campus and even near-campus student housing” by adding up to 5,000 new student housing units by 2030. The effort to reportedly double its on-campus...
ABC 4
Local spot for clean comfort cuisine opens a new kitchen in Farmington
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Bringing comforting flavors to a hungry Utah community, the fast-growing Vessel Kitchen is taking a big step this year by opening its sixth restaurant location in the Wasatch Front. This new kitchen, now open in Farmington, offers customers the made-from-scratch casual cuisine...
ABC 4
Gov. Cox on the 2023 legislative session and state of the state
The 2023 General Legislative Session begins at the State Capitol this week. Gov. Cox on the 2023 legislative session and state …. The 2023 General Legislative Session begins at the State Capitol this week. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese celebration of...
ABC 4
UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People Dead, Many Missing
A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People …. A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese...
ABC 4
U of U student paralyzed after rare spinal cord stroke
A University of Utah student suffered a rare spinal cord stroke that left him paralyzed and unable to breathe on his own over the holidays. U of U student paralyzed after rare spinal cord stroke. A University of Utah student suffered a rare spinal cord stroke that left him paralyzed...
ABC 4
One dead, one critically injured after West Valley City collision rolls semi-truck
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A collision between a semi-truck and an SUV in West Valley City turned fatal Monday morning, killing one and sending another to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. According to West Valley City Police, the collision happened near 3500 South on...
ABC 4
How to Encourage Your Teen to Have More Face-to-Face Communication
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – In a virtual world of screens, phones, and texting, kids can get lost in their phones, missing out on key experiences that help develop social and speaking skills. Stuart Fedderson joined us to talk about ways you can help your child or teen improve their everyday face-to-face conversations.
ABC 4
Homemade Roasted Tomatillo Green Salsa
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Randy Crane comes to the GTU kitchen! Crane shares his easy homemade roasted tomatillo salsa which is a fan favorite. Roasted Tomatillo Salsa. Ingredients:. 1 (28-ounce) can whole tomatillos, drained. 3 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil (divided)
ABC 4
POLICE: Man struck by jeep in critical condition
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department said a 31-year-old man is in stable but critical condition after being struck by a Jeep while crossing the street on Sunday night. Police say the incident happened just before midnight on Jan. 15 near 700 South State...
ABC 4
Change the Way You Talk About Your Diet and How to Eliminate Food Shaming
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah)—Instead of taking part in extreme diet culture for your New Year’s resolutions, take the opportunity to dedicate yourself to healing your relationship with food! Trish Brimhall, registered dietitian, joined us in the studio to talk about how we can eliminate food shaming and diet behavior in our lives.
ABC 4
Delicious Crunchy Seafood Wontons
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Spice up your meal with some crunchy seafood wontons! Randy Crane joined us today to show us how to make a delicious meal to switch up your daily routine. This recipe is perfect for seafood lovers who want to try something different.
ABC 4
Helpful strategies to improve and protect your health in the new year
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — A new year is a great time to start thinking about improving and protecting our health. Healthy eating and sleeping habits are great places to start. Regular exercise is an important component, too. Free public resources like the Optum Community Centers are...
Comments / 0