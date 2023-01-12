ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kjzz.com

GALLERY: Elk travel through residential neighborhood in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Neighborhoods around the Wasatch Front have reported seeing wildlife passing through in recent days. In one residential area of Salt Lake City, people have reported seeing elk. On Sunday, police and wildlife officials worked on a plan so they could tranquilize and relocate the elk on Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration

The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration

Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese celebration of the Lunar New Year.
OGDEN, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Comfort Food Favorite: Maddox Ranch House

Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In search of Salt Lake’s best comfort food, we asked...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Ogden Community Rallies Around Pizza Shop

Ogden Community Rallies Around Pizza Shop

The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and supply chain issues have all had an effect on locally owned businesses in Utah. For One Dude's Pizza Co. in Ogden, a passionate plea on social media is turning things around.
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

U of U student paralyzed after rare spinal cord stroke

U of U student paralyzed after rare spinal cord stroke

A University of Utah student suffered a rare spinal cord stroke that left him paralyzed and unable to breathe on his own over the holidays.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Snow depth doubled in 30 days at some Utah sites, researcher says

SALT LAKE CITY — The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah's mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought. In the mountains near Alta, the snowpack is already stacking up as one of the wettest in 20 years. In a year when Utah's reservoirs desperately need a recharge, Utah is fortunate that the storms have delivered so far.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Animal sanctuary near Park City struggling with this winter's heavy snowfall

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An animal sanctuary near Park City is struggling with this winter season’s heavy snowfall. “This winter has been exceptionally challenging,” said Lauren Lockey, co-founder of Sage Mountain in Summit County. “Not only in terms of the amount of snow, but also once you start getting a lot of the wind.”
PARK CITY, UT
Daily Herald

Tales from Utah Valley: Farewell, old friend — a goodbye to the HFAC

Saying goodbye is never easy. And saying goodbye to a beloved building is no exception. At the end of last semester, the Franklin S. Harris Fine Arts Center at Brigham Young University was closed to the public and will be demolished in the near future. Why so many tender feelings...
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Local spot for clean comfort cuisine opens a new kitchen in Farmington

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Bringing comforting flavors to a hungry Utah community, the fast-growing Vessel Kitchen is taking a big step this year by opening its sixth restaurant location in the Wasatch Front. This new kitchen, now open in Farmington, offers customers the made-from-scratch casual cuisine...
FARMINGTON, UT
ksl.com

Unhoused but not unloved, mother of 10 dies on Provo streets

PROVO — She was the mother of 10 children — nine daughters and one son. Tamu Smith said her mother was loved — and yet, she said, on Jan. 1, Edna Cox died on the streets of Provo, having succumbed to the elements due to homelessness. Smith,...
PROVO, UT

