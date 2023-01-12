MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Police are gathering evidence in a downtown stabbing that put a man in the hospital. Officers were notified that a man arrived at the Ruby Memorial Hospital Emergency Room early Sunday morning with stab wounds. It was determined the incident occurred on Walnut Street around 3:15 a.m. near the Liquid Lounge. The victim’s friends took him to the hospital before notifying MECCA 911.

