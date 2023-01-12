Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Update: Jo-Ann is Closing Stores in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenBridgeport, WV
Related
Metro News
WVU clamps down on No. 18 Baylor late to win third consecutive game, 74-65
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Midway through Dawn Plitzuweit’s first season leading the WVU women’s basketball team, the Mountaineers secured a benchmark victory over the most dominant program in the Big 12 Conference over the last decade. West Virginia defeated No. 18 Baylor, 74-65 Sunday afternoon, giving the Mountaineers a three-game win streak and their first victory over the Bears at the WVU Coliseum.
Metro News
Free-throw shooting plagues Mountaineers in 77-76 loss at Oklahoma
The downward trajectory of West Virginia’s season continues. Despite never leading Saturday at Oklahoma, the Mountaineers had every opportunity to earn their first Big 12 victory, but hurt their cause at the free-throw line down the stretch in a 77-76 loss at the Lloyd Noble Center. “I don’t know...
Metro News
Huggins remains coy on Harrison’s dismissal while past, current players speak out
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s men’s basketball program will play its 531st game under the direction of head coach Bob Huggins at noon Saturday when the Mountaineers battle Oklahoma at the Lloyd Noble Center. For the previous 530, Larry Harrison was part of the team’s coaching staff....
Metro News
MetroNews This Morning 1-16-23
–Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. –Lawmakers back in Charleston for week two of the Legislative session. –Two fatal accidents in Fayette County and a fatal fire from the weekend in Huntington. –In Sports, WVU women get their first win in history over Baylor.
Metro News
Who Fired Larry Harrison and Why?
The announcement last Thursday from the WVU Athletic Department that it was “parting ways” with long-time basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison was a shocker. Harrison and head coach Bob Huggins had been together since the Cincinnati days, 24 seasons in all. Harrison had become integral to the...
Metro News
Fairmont State blows past nationally ranked No. 8 West Liberty, 101-76
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Falcons use a 56-point second half to upset nationally ranked No. 8 West Liberty, 101-76, in front of 1,358 fans. The Falcons’ (12-4, 7-3 MEC) victory Saturday afternoon became their first home victory over the Hilltoppers since 2018, snapping a three-game skid. It was also the Hilltoppers first conference loss this season.
Metro News
Ripley collects tenth victory with 55-44 win over Brooke
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — Highlights from Ripley’s 55-44 win over Brooke in the East Fairmont Classic.
Metro News
Beckman wins 100th game and East Fairmont holds off Sissonville, 58-55
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — Highlights from East Fairmont’s 58-55 win over Sissonville in the East Fairmont Classic.
Metro News
Arson at Oglebay Hall on WVU’s downtown campus
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Someone set fire to a bathroom stall inside Oglebay Hall on WVU’s downtown campus Friday night. The university issued a Campus Warning to its Morgantown students shortly after the blaze was reported at 9:30 p.m. A WVU news release said Morgantown firefighters responded and put...
Metro News
New police academy at Fairmont State University up and running
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The inaugural class of the Fairmont State University Law Enforcement Academy is underway. Fairmont State University Police Chief and Academy Director Jeff McCormick said the 16-week program is based in Pence Hall. “We have 19 cadets representing 13 different agencies in the state who signed up,”...
Metro News
Monongalia County schools planning for busy 2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County school system plans a busy 2023 including adding a program promoted by First Lady Cathy Justice. Programs Coordinator Susan Taylor announced initiatives currently being implemented as a pilot program heading into 2023 as well as summer programs that are continuing for another year.
Metro News
Police investigating downtown Morgantown stabbing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Police are gathering evidence in a downtown stabbing that put a man in the hospital. Officers were notified that a man arrived at the Ruby Memorial Hospital Emergency Room early Sunday morning with stab wounds. It was determined the incident occurred on Walnut Street around 3:15 a.m. near the Liquid Lounge. The victim’s friends took him to the hospital before notifying MECCA 911.
Metro News
First 100 days at the new WVU Medicine Children’s have been at capacity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital opened Sept. 29 and has been operating at capacity since, according to the vice president of operations at WVU Medicine Children’s, Rachel Blasko. “I think our first capacity report showed we were at 98% capacity and we have...
Metro News
Fairmont man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from Hino plant
PARKERSBURG, W.Va.– Arraignment will be scheduled for a Fairmont man indicted this week by the Wood County grand jury in connection with a break-in at the Hino truck plant. Logan Vessecchia, 23, has been indicted on 37 counts of destruction of property and one count of breaking and entering.
Metro News
1 dead in Doddridge County crash
SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
Metro News
Fairmont councilors elect first female mayor
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Elected leaders in Fairmont started the new year by making a ground-breaking selection for mayor. District 2 councilor Anne Bolyard was chosen by city council members this week. She’s the first woman to serve as mayor of Fairmont. “I have been seated as a city...
Comments / 0