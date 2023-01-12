Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 16th
DDI - Free Report) : This digital gaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1921.7% over the last 60 days. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | DoubleDown...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Buy on a Solid Rebound in Consumer Sentiment
Soaring inflation has been crippling trade and people have been compelled to spend cautiously. However, prices have been cooling over the past couple of months, which has given a boost to consumer sentiment lately. The University of Michigan's preliminary December reading showed that consumer sentiment improved in January for the second consecutive month.
Zacks.com
On MLK Day, Taking Stock of the Stock Market
With the stock markets closed in observance of what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s 94th birthday (yesterday), we take this opportunity to look forward toward what’s most important on the investment agenda. It turns out there’s a lot for this holiday-shortened week, from main economic prints to big names bringing forth Q4 earnings results.
Zacks.com
Implied Volatility Surging for Photronics (PLAB) Stock Options
PLAB - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the June 16, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Pick These 4 Low P/CF Stocks to Spruce Up Your Portfolio
Value style is considered one of the best practices when it comes to picking stocks. Value investing is essentially about selecting stocks that are fundamentally sound but have been beaten down by some external factors. Such stocks are poised to bounce back as and when investors recognize the inherent value of companies. Certainly, the value investment strategy best suits investors with a long-term horizon.
Zacks.com
Wall Street Books Best Week Since November: 5 Growth Picks
The three major benchmarks opened lower on Jan 13 but, in due course, bounced back and finished the trading session in the green. The Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notched their best weekly percentage gains in two months. For the week, the tech-laden Nasdaq was the outperformer, surging...
Zacks.com
Value ETF (RFV) Hits New 52-Week High
RFV - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 27% from its 52-week low price of $79.65/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Zacks.com
Trading, NII to Aid Goldman's (GS) Q4 Earnings, IB to Hurt
GS - Free Report) is slated to release fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings on Jan 17, before market open. The company is expected to have witnessed year-over-year declines in quarterly revenues and earnings. In the last reported quarter, Goldman’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. While strength in Fixed Income,...
Zacks.com
Copa Holdings (CPA) Soars 6.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
CPA - Free Report) shares soared 6.4% in the last trading session to close at $93.51. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 5.9% gain over the past four weeks. The uptick followed an...
Zacks.com
Is Most-Watched Stock Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Worth Betting on Now?
ALB - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this specialty chemicals company have returned -14.5%, compared...
Zacks.com
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street was pretty upbeat with the S&P 500 (up 2.67%), the Dow Jones (up 2.0%), the Nasdaq (up 4.8%) and the Russell 2000 (up 5.3%) offering superb returns last week. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq logged their best week since November, per CNBC. The 10-year U.S. treasury yield started the week at 3.53%, hit a high of 3.61% and ended at 3.49%. The decline in the U.S. treasury yield triggered the stock market rally.
Zacks.com
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Aurora Cannabis (ACB) This Year?
ACB - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1181 different companies and currently...
Zacks.com
Is Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) a Strong ETF Right Now?
NUEM - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Broad Emerging Market ETFs category of the market. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market. Investors who believe...
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said Tesla's Stock Price Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many CEOs...
Zacks.com
Higher Rates, Robust Trading to Aid Schwab's (SCHW) Q4 Earnings
SCHW - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and 2022 results on Jan 18, before market open. Its revenues and earnings in the quarter are expected to have improved on a year-over-year basis. In third-quarter 2022, Schwab’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from higher rates, which...
Zacks.com
Is SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
XHB - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 01/31/2006. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry. Because market cap weighted indexes...
Zacks.com
TRVG vs. TTD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
TRVG - Free Report) and The Trade Desk (. TTD - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a...
Zacks.com
Higher Rates, Loan Growth to Aid Truist's (TFC) Q4 Earnings
TFC - Free Report) is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter and 2022 results on Jan 19, before market open. The to-be-reported quarter has witnessed an improvement in the overall lending scenario. Per the Fed’s latest data, commercial and industrial loan balances (accounting for roughly 50% of TFC’s total loans and leases held for investment) witnessed a robust uptick.
Zacks.com
Is Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
Zacks.com
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
LPLA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $230.29, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Comments / 0