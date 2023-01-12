ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ty D.

CVS to Close 300 Stores Annually: Customers and Employees Concerned - Will Your Pharmacy Be Affected?

In a recent announcement, major drug retailer CVS revealed plans to close at least 300 of its pharmacies each year for the next three years, beginning in 2022. This news comes as the company has already closed hundreds of stores across the US in the past year. The closures will affect CVS stores in various states, including California, New York, and Ohio. While the company has not provided a specific reason for the closures, it has stated that it intends to maintain "access" to pharmacy services for those who may be affected.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Footwear News

Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — with More to Come in 2023

Big Lots is continuing its rounds of store closures in the United States, following an ongoing movement announced earlier this month. On Dec. 1, Jonathan Ramsden, executive Vice President for Big Lots, stated on an earnings call that the retailer will close more stores in the coming months to increase its revenue. “The closures this year will end up being somewhat higher than the openings,” Ramsden told Best Life. “Going forward, we would hope and expect to return to a normalized level of closures, but we’ll certainly continue to look closely at underperforming stores.” In the same call, Big Lots CEO Bruce Thorn attributed the...
TheStreet

Lowe's Follows Comcast in Making a Terrible Choice for Customers

Robots make decent pizzas, acceptable lattes and, as I've experienced on multiple cruise ships, damn fine martinis. You can automate recipes, repetitive tasks, and really anything that follows specific parameters every time. But you can't automate customer service, especially when a customer has a problem. This, of course, has not...
Ty D.

Liquidation Sales Are Starting at Macy's! Are You Ready For Major Deals?

Macy's, the major retailer, will begin liquidation sales at four stores across the United States this month. It’s no secret that the retail industry has been struggling in recent years, and it looks like Macy’s is the latest victim of this unfortunate trend. The major retailer has recently announced that it will be shutting down 125 stores over a three-year period, with the first wave of closures taking place this month. This means that if you’re looking for a bargain, now is the time to take advantage of Macy’s liquidation sales!
Consumer Reports.org

Save Money With Apps From Walmart, Target, Dollar General, and Other Retailers

There is no question that our phones are much more than tools for making calls. Aside from checking the weather, getting directions, and reminding us of birthdays, a smartphone can be a gateway to saving money. Coupons and sales have long been a path to savings, but increasingly manufacturers and retailers alike are connecting consumers with deals via branded apps. A search of your phone’s app store will yield many familiar names, including McDonald’s, Walmart, and Kohl’s, whose apps can be downloaded for discounts and perks.
BGR.com

Amazon’s Buy with Prime is coming to more stores this month

Last April, Amazon introduced a new program called “Buy with Prime” that extends the benefits of Amazon’s popular subscription service to other online stores. Since its launch, Buy with Prime has been available on an invite-only basis. Amazon has been “relentlessly iterating to make sure we’re building the best possible product and experience for merchants and Prime members.”
Variety

Amazon Will Lay Off 18,000 Employees, CEO Andy Jassy Says

Amazon will eliminate “just over 18,000 roles” at the company, CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a memo to staffers Wednesday, well more than previously expected by the ecommerce giant. The layoffs will occur across “several teams” but the majority of job cuts are in the Amazon Stores group and its People, Experience and Technology (PXT) organization, Jassy said in the memo, which the company posted on its blog site. “Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so,” Jassy wrote. “These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure;...
freightwaves.com

Delivery drivers to share $5.6M in misclassification case victory

Nearly 1,400 delivery drivers will split $5.6 million following a yearslong investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor, which found that a national auto parts distributor and an Arizona logistics company had misclassified their employee drivers as independent contractors. The DOL’s consent judgment, obtained in the U.S. District Court for...
ARIZONA STATE

