DOJ will investigate President Joe Biden over handling of documents, Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger held without bond, and more: 3News Daily

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Finds Buyer For Redevelopment; The End of Retail Shops Reportedly LikelyJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
The Best TV Shows Set in ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Exploring Cleveland, the City that Rocks!JourneyswithsteveCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Cleveland.com
How sports betting, nuclear bailouts and undercover FBI agents collided in Ohio’s historic public corruption scandal
COLUMBUS, Ohio – It was early 2019 when two FBI agents and a former NFL player hired as an informant sat for a meeting in the office of a lobbyist who they suspected was a crook. The gathering was organized to discuss influencing sports betting legislation in Ohio. But...
OH Attorney General Yost praises 6th Circuit of Appeals decision blocking Covid-19 vaccine mandate
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost praised the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeal’s decision Thursday in the case Kentucky v. Biden, according to a spokesperson. “The court reaffirmed a basic civics lesson: the executive branch cannot demand compliance with a rule it never had the authority to write in the first place,” Yost said in a statement.
Man accused of killing 4 in Cleveland shooting to face judge on Tuesday
CLEVELAND — The 41-year-old man accused of killing four people and wounding an 8-year-old girl in a Cleveland shooting last week will make his first court appearance in the case Tuesday morning. Court records show that Martin Muniz will be in Cleveland Municipal Court for his arraignment hearing at...
Cleveland shooting: Suspect charged; 4th victim dead, police confirm
A fourth person has died after a Friday shooting in which five family members were shot, and a suspect has been charged.
spectrumnews1.com
Parole board recommends against clemency in 1994 slayings
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Ohio parole board has recommended against clemency for a man convicted in the 1994 slayings of three people who has long maintained his innocence. Kevin Keith was convicted and sentenced to death in three 1994 murders. Former Gov. Ted Strickland commuted Keith’s sentence to life...
3News Investigates: First female Beachwood police chief files defamation lawsuit over 'John Doe' social media comments, emails
BEACHWOOD, Ohio — The city of Beachwood and its chief of police have filed a lawsuit hoping to uncover a "John Doe" they claim is making defamatory comments about the chief. The lawsuit alleges online Facebook comments and emails from an anonymous sender are malicious. The only question prompting this 13-page lawsuit is: Who?
Cleveland.com
Ever vigilant “woke mob” not content with lawyer’s apology for private text message to co-worker
As reported Jan. 11 in The Plain Dealer, (“Cleveland law firm, attorney criticized after social media post shows insulting text sent to attorney who left firm after maternity leave”) a Cleveland attorney sent a private text to a former co-worker, chiding her as “soulless and morally bankrupt” for abusing maternity leave to job search, while collecting salary from their employer.
Protect Ohio workers from wage theft: Ali Smith and Daniel Ortiz
Guest columnist Ali Smith is the Policy Matters Ohio Worker Center Network Liaison. Guest columnist Daniel Ortiz is Policy Matters Ohio Outreach Director. Whether we live on a gravel country road or a busy city street, most Ohioans believe that an honest day’s work deserves an honest day’s pay.
YAHOO!
Ohio death row inmate Elwood Jones will be released on bond Saturday
A man who sat on Ohio’s death row for almost three decades will be released Saturday after a judge ruled he didn't get a fair trial and is eligible for bond. Elwood Jones, convicted of a murder he says he didn’t commit, turned to his attorneys after the judge's ruling and said, "Thank you."
DeWine’s cheerleading inaugural speech cited Ohio’s good points, but missed faults out of staters might consider: Thomas Suddes
In scenes Norman Rockwell might well have painted, family, music, prayer, and talk blended at the Statehouse Monday as Greene County Republican Mike DeWine was sworn in for a second, four-year term as governor of Ohio. Also sworn in for a second term at Monday’s ceremony was Lt. Gov. Jon...
WYTV.com
Woman arrested on charges of vehicular assault with alcohol
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is in the Trumbull County Jail Saturday afternoon facing charges of aggravated vehicular assault and more. Josephine Steele, 52, is charged with driving under the influence and aggravated vehicular assault with alcohol, along with other traffic citations. First News is working to learn...
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
33-year-old Cleveland man charged in connection to death of Anastasia Hamilton
CLEVELAND — A 33-year-old man has been charged by the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in connection to the death of Anastasia Hamilton. Kenneth Banville of Cleveland was indicted on Jan. 3 on the following charges:. One count of involuntary manslaughter. One count of gross abuse of a...
‘Car theft pandemic’ continues: What police believe motive is behind recent crime
A North Olmsted Mercedes Benz dealership, just the latest in what North Olmsted police Sgt. Matthew Beck is calling a "car theft pandemic."
Sheriff’s office searching for 14-year-old Stark County girl
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in the search for a young missing teen.
Parma City School District board member arrested on felony forgery charges
PARMA, Ohio — A member of the Parma City School District Board of Education has been arrested on felony forgery charges. According to a Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts docket, Amanda Karpus was arrested and charged with forgery; forging identification cards. According to Ohio's revised code, a forgery charge is anywhere between a fifth-degree and a second-degree felony depending on the value of the property or services or the loss to the victim.
Cleveland prosecutor under fire after charging 2 officers for assault
Spiteful, petty and punitive. Three words hurled at Cleveland’s city prosecutor after charging two officers with assaulting people in handcuffs.
Cleveland.com
Brook Park resident receives extortion threat from man claiming to be in Mexican cartel
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Middlebrook Boulevard man told police Jan. 3 that he received a text message stating that if he didn’t provide $3,000, his family would be killed. The sender said he was a member of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, a Mexican organized crime group, and a pimp for various escort services.
vidanewspaper.com
Initiative To Legalize Recreational Marijuana In Ohio Submitted To State Legislature
On Jan. 4, 2022, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) sent a letter to legislative leaders announcing that he is resubmitting to the Ohio General Assembly an indirect citizen-initiated measure to legalize the use of recreational marijuana for adults aged 21 and over. The initiative was originally filed in...
Latest proposal to toughen standards for amending Ohio’s constitution the worst version yet: Steven H. Steinglass
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The latest chapter in the crusade to insulate the Ohio Constitution from the voters occurred in the last week when Rep. Brian Stewart launched a new version of a proposal that had died in the General Assembly. In early December, Rep. Stewart introduced H.J.R 6 (134th General...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 3