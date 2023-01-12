DOJ will investigate President Joe Biden over handling of documents, Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger held without bond, and more: 3News Daily

PARMA, Ohio — A member of the Parma City School District Board of Education has been arrested on felony forgery charges. According to a Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts docket, Amanda Karpus was arrested and charged with forgery; forging identification cards. According to Ohio's revised code, a forgery charge is anywhere between a fifth-degree and a second-degree felony depending on the value of the property or services or the loss to the victim.

PARMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO