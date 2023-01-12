ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Douglas man charged with firing gun at man outside Milford bar

MILFORD — A Douglas man is charged with attempted murder after police say he fired a gun at another man on Sunday outside a Water Street bar. Police arrested Domingos Joao Texeira, 22, on Monday morning at his Douglas apartment after an investigation. Milford police Detective Carlos Sousa said...
MILFORD, MA
Man found dead inside Hudson home following large police response

Jan. 16—A man was found dead of a self-inflicted injury inside a Hudson home on Monday, after officers responded to a report of an armed individual barricaded inside. Around 6:40 a.m. Monday, Hudson police responded to 8 Timothy Lane for a report of a disturbance where a firearm was discharged within the home.
HUDSON, NH
Ex-firefighter gets house arrest for JJ's Pub arson in Hanson

PLYMOUTH ― A former Boston firefighter was sentenced Friday after he and two other people set fire to an abandoned restaurant in Hanson back in 2018, leaving two firefighters injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said. Alfred C. Russo, 81, of Bourne, pleaded guilty in Plymouth County...
HANSON, MA

