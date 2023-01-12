ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WFLA

Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas who competition officials said is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA, was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday night. Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, at the moment of the dramatic reveal […]
TEXAS STATE
NOLA.com

'Love is in the Air' for Eros annual Mardi Gras celebration

The Krewe of Eros celebrated its 86th annual bal masque and tableau Saturday at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans in the Celestin Ballroom. The theme was “Love is in the Air.”. Eros, the god of love and the youngest of the gods, toyed playfully in disguise as his whimsical krewe of merrymakers bid their guests welcome.
EROS, LA
2urbangirls.com

Disneyland to Replace French Market Restaurant with Tiana’s Palace — Get a First Look

Disneyland is enhancing its New Orleans Square by bringing Tiana’s Palace to the resort later this year. Just as Tiana transformed an old sugar mill into her dream restaurant in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, “The Princess and the Frog,” soon the French Market Restaurant in New Orleans Square at Disneyland park will be reimagined into Tiana’s Palace!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Once upon a time, when hungry hounds roamed the French Market

In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. This scene portrayed by artist Paul Édouard Poincy was likely common in the 1880s at the French Market or any of the 30 neighborhood markets that existed in New Orleans at the time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans Jazz Fest 2023 tickets: Here's what you need to know

The 2023 Jazz Fest lineup with Santana, Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Dead & Company and many more performers has been announced, so now it's time to start thinking about tickets. The festival runs Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30, and Thursday, May 4, through Sunday, May 7, at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans Jazz Fest 2023: What caught our eye in the lineup announcement

Last year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival rightfully drew a lot of attention. When the New Orleans Fair Grounds opened for the 2022 festival, it was close to three years since the end of the last edition. Plus, after BUKU Music + Art Project a month earlier broke the ice for the return of large music festivals during the pandemic era, eyes turned to see how the juggernaut Jazz Fest would fare. Ultimately, More than 475,000 people passed through the successful festival, and both musicians and audiences expressed excitement about being back together.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

'Little Mermaid' in Chalmette, college admission tips at UHC, and other schools news

OUR LADY OF PROMPT SUCCOR: Students at Our Lady of Prompt Succor School in Chalmette will perform Disney’s "The Little Mermaid Jr." Jan, 27-28 in the cafeteria of the school, 2305 Fenelon St., Chalmette. Tickets for the Friday dinner performance at 6 p.m. are $35; pre-order through school by Jan. 24. There will be shows Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., with $15 tickets at the door. For information, call the school at (504) 271-2953.
CHALMETTE, LA
thelocalpalate.com

Camellia Beans Reach a Milestone Year

Sometimes a bean is not just a bean. In New Orleans, where Monday is synonymous with red beans and rice, the humble bean is a portal into the joy of sharing love with friends and family around the table. For most home cooks in New Orleans and throughout the South, the dish is made with Camellia beans.
ELMWOOD, LA
NOLA.com

Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 13-15

At the Marrero LUNAR NEW YEAR FAIR, the color, culture and cuisine of Vietnam is celebrated, welcoming the Year of the Cat at this three-day celebration at 6851 St. Le Thi Thanh St. Food will be served 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, with more from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday with music, dancing, fashions, toys, gifts and more. Contact Michael Dang at (504) 982-6315.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Titans celebrate Carnival festivities with ball

The Krewe Of Titans held its 12th annual Carnival ball Saturday at The Harbor Center in Slidell. Reigning over the festivities were King Titan XII Mr. Greg Dickie and Queen Titan XII Mrs. Laura Latapie Kaufmann. Princes of his majesty's royal court included Masters Chase Michele Joseph Perry, son of...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

2023 New Orleans Jazz Festival poster released one day ahead of lineup

To set the stage for Friday's release of the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival talent lineup, the festival has revealed this year's commemorative poster. "Quarter (Love) Note" is a bustling, colorful French Quarter street scene filtered through veteran Jazz Fest poster artist James Michalopoulos' distinctive perspective. UPDATE: The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

JPAS fundraiser Saturday night in Metairie is canceled

The Jefferson Performing Arts Society has canceled its fundraiser "JPAST & Present: Party For the Performing Arts," previously planned on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The event was to have included a patron party, dinner, show tunes, an after-party and an auction. Visit jpas.org...
METAIRIE, LA

