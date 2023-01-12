Read full article on original website
R'Bonney Gabriel of USA Crowned as Miss UniverseHamza Hayat
Opinion: Creating a culture of transparency and accountability in law enforcement - No more covering up for wrongdoingEdy ZooJefferson Parish, LA
2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival lineup releasedTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Dennis Allen to remain head coach of the New Orleans SaintsTina Howell
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Miss Universe pageant: Miss USA, R’Bonney Gabriel, crowned
NEW ORLEANS — Miss USA has been crowned Miss Universe. R’Bonney Gabriel, was crowned as the new Miss Universe Saturday night by the previous Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu of India, according to Deadline. The second runner-up was Miss Dominican Republic, Andreina Martinez Founier, and the first runner-up was...
Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas who competition officials said is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA, was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday night. Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, at the moment of the dramatic reveal […]
Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club prepares for carnival with their 29th annual Lundi Gras Festival
As we move closer to Mardi Gras The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club kick off their carnival cerebrations by inviting the public to the their 29th annual Lundi Gras festival Monday (Jan. 20).
NOLA.com
'Love is in the Air' for Eros annual Mardi Gras celebration
The Krewe of Eros celebrated its 86th annual bal masque and tableau Saturday at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans in the Celestin Ballroom. The theme was “Love is in the Air.”. Eros, the god of love and the youngest of the gods, toyed playfully in disguise as his whimsical krewe of merrymakers bid their guests welcome.
2urbangirls.com
Disneyland to Replace French Market Restaurant with Tiana’s Palace — Get a First Look
Disneyland is enhancing its New Orleans Square by bringing Tiana’s Palace to the resort later this year. Just as Tiana transformed an old sugar mill into her dream restaurant in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, “The Princess and the Frog,” soon the French Market Restaurant in New Orleans Square at Disneyland park will be reimagined into Tiana’s Palace!
NOLA.com
Once upon a time, when hungry hounds roamed the French Market
In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. This scene portrayed by artist Paul Édouard Poincy was likely common in the 1880s at the French Market or any of the 30 neighborhood markets that existed in New Orleans at the time.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Jazz Fest 2023 tickets: Here's what you need to know
The 2023 Jazz Fest lineup with Santana, Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Dead & Company and many more performers has been announced, so now it's time to start thinking about tickets. The festival runs Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30, and Thursday, May 4, through Sunday, May 7, at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Jazz Fest 2023: What caught our eye in the lineup announcement
Last year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival rightfully drew a lot of attention. When the New Orleans Fair Grounds opened for the 2022 festival, it was close to three years since the end of the last edition. Plus, after BUKU Music + Art Project a month earlier broke the ice for the return of large music festivals during the pandemic era, eyes turned to see how the juggernaut Jazz Fest would fare. Ultimately, More than 475,000 people passed through the successful festival, and both musicians and audiences expressed excitement about being back together.
cenlanow.com
Some Mardi Gras visitors disappointed, but already planning next trip
NEW ORLEANS – Even with tougher COVID-19 restrictions, visitors made their way to New Orleans in hopes of letting the good times roll. This Mardi Gras, police did their best to prevent large gatherings in popular spots like the French Quarter. A clean and quiet Bourbon Street is not...
NOLA.com
Talking Business: Stirling's incoming CEO Townsend Underhill wants the north shore to embrace growth
In his 16 years with Covington-based real estate firm Stirling, Townsend Underhill has helped grow the firm — known as Stirling Properties until late last year — from brokering deals and developing commercial properties into asset management and project financing for clients. Today, Stirling is one of the...
NOLA.com
'Little Mermaid' in Chalmette, college admission tips at UHC, and other schools news
OUR LADY OF PROMPT SUCCOR: Students at Our Lady of Prompt Succor School in Chalmette will perform Disney’s "The Little Mermaid Jr." Jan, 27-28 in the cafeteria of the school, 2305 Fenelon St., Chalmette. Tickets for the Friday dinner performance at 6 p.m. are $35; pre-order through school by Jan. 24. There will be shows Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., with $15 tickets at the door. For information, call the school at (504) 271-2953.
thelocalpalate.com
Camellia Beans Reach a Milestone Year
Sometimes a bean is not just a bean. In New Orleans, where Monday is synonymous with red beans and rice, the humble bean is a portal into the joy of sharing love with friends and family around the table. For most home cooks in New Orleans and throughout the South, the dish is made with Camellia beans.
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 13-15
At the Marrero LUNAR NEW YEAR FAIR, the color, culture and cuisine of Vietnam is celebrated, welcoming the Year of the Cat at this three-day celebration at 6851 St. Le Thi Thanh St. Food will be served 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, with more from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday with music, dancing, fashions, toys, gifts and more. Contact Michael Dang at (504) 982-6315.
NOLA.com
Here are 20+ New Orleans bakeries that are shipping king cakes for Mardi Gras
Want to get a king cake shipped for Mardi Gras 2023? Here are more than 20 New Orleans bakeries to try. But don't delay, because slots fill up fast and popular bakeries often close their orders before the season ends. Mardi Gras day, AKA Fat Tuesday, is Feb. 21 this...
NOLA.com
Titans celebrate Carnival festivities with ball
The Krewe Of Titans held its 12th annual Carnival ball Saturday at The Harbor Center in Slidell. Reigning over the festivities were King Titan XII Mr. Greg Dickie and Queen Titan XII Mrs. Laura Latapie Kaufmann. Princes of his majesty's royal court included Masters Chase Michele Joseph Perry, son of...
NOLA.com
2023 New Orleans Jazz Festival poster released one day ahead of lineup
To set the stage for Friday's release of the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival talent lineup, the festival has revealed this year's commemorative poster. "Quarter (Love) Note" is a bustling, colorful French Quarter street scene filtered through veteran Jazz Fest poster artist James Michalopoulos' distinctive perspective. UPDATE: The...
NOLA.com
Curious Louisiana: Should New Orleans be considered the birthplace of rock and roll?
Lafayette resident Michael Martin wonders why Memphis, and not New Orleans, is considered the birthplace of rock 'n' roll. "At least a little bit earlier than what was happening in Memphis, with Elvis and the rest, there were New Orleans people like Fats Domino who were kind of doing the same thing," he said. "I've often wondered about that."
NOLA.com
JPAS fundraiser Saturday night in Metairie is canceled
The Jefferson Performing Arts Society has canceled its fundraiser "JPAST & Present: Party For the Performing Arts," previously planned on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The event was to have included a patron party, dinner, show tunes, an after-party and an auction. Visit jpas.org...
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of juicy chicken, crisp waffle fries, and creamy milkshakes, you may be interested to know that a famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country is opening another location in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more.
Voted the Best All-You-Can-Eat Catfish in Louisiana
The respected website onlyinyourstate.com claims to have found the best-fried catfish all-you-can-eat catfish special in Louisiana.
