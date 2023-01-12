ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

hudsoncountyview.com

North Jersey Democratic Socialists of America host Tenants Town Hall in Jersey City

The North Jersey Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) hosted a Tenants Town Hall in Jersey City last night that focused on right to counsel. “Housing is a human right. It shouldn’t be a commodity. You should not get kicked out just because you failed to secure a lawyer in court. This is going to take money. Guess who’s going to pay? The people responsible for the housing crisis,” DSA activist Jake Ephros said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mayor Chris Bollwage Presents State of the City Address

Elizabeth, NJ - This week the City of Elizabeth’s mayor, Chris Bollwage presented the annual State of the City Address.  In his address, Mayor Bollwage discussed the city’s accomplishments over the last year. Some of the highlights included: 27 firefighters were hired at the beginning of last year and ten more will join the ranks later this month. Trinitas was named a 2022 Leader in Obstetrics & Gynecology by Healthgrades, and the School of Nursing was recognized as a Center of Excellence for the fourth consecutive time. New traffic lights on Third Avenue at South/Reid Streets, Grove Street, and West End Avenue, reducing traffic...
ELIZABETH, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

West New York Deputy Police Chief Alejandro DeRojas retires after 29 years of service

West New York Deputy Police Chief Alejandro DeRojas retired after 29 years of service on Friday, receiving a walkout celebration from his peers after his last shift. “Yesterday , Deputy Chief DeRojas worked his last shift. We thank him for his nearly 29 years of dedicated service to the residents of the Town of West New York and to the Police Department. Enjoy your well deserved retirement sir !” the West New York PD wrote on Facebook on Saturday.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
New York YIMBY

270 Johnston Avenue Tops Out in Jersey City, New Jersey

Construction has topped out on 270 Johnston Avenue, a 24-story residential tower in Jersey City’s Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood. Designed by Marchetto Higgins Stieve Architects and GRT Architecture and developed by Alpine Residential and Fields Grade, the structure will yield 169 rental units, a collection of amenity spaces, a small parking lot, and roughly 9,000 square feet of retail spread across the ground and second floors.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

26 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

As always, we’re here to cover the local news and bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know as far as Hudson County news, including the following headlines: $7M grant to improve pedestrian safety in Journal Square; NJ bans TikTok from state government devices; Jersey City ranks 5th for bagel lovers; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Three N.J. cities top national survey for % of residents who rent their homes

Three New Jersey cities top a nationwide list for the percentage of residents who rent their homes, with a fourth in the top 10, according to a survey released Thursday. Newark, the state’s largest city, has the nation’s highest percentage of renters, with 79.15%, followed by Elizabeth, at 75.5%, and Paterson, at 75.32%, according to the survey based on U.S. Census data. Jersey City ranked sixth, at 71.7%, according to the survey.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

North Hudson Community Action Corp. to open 10th facility at HRH in Secaucus

The North Hudson Community Action Corporation is set to open their 10th Federally Qualified Health Center at Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus. “We are excited to have North Hudson Community Action choose Hudson Regional Hospital as their new home,” HRH CEO Dr. Nizar Kifaieh said in a statement. “With...
SECAUCUS, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Registration for NJEDA Small Business Readiness Assistance Program Now Open

Karima Jackson, owner of Exquisite Property Services of Newark is a graduate of the SBBRP program. (Photo provided) The next round of registration for the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s (NJEDA) Small Business Bonding Readiness Assistance Program (SBBRP) has officially opened. Small businesses are invited to apply through the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (AACCNJ) and the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (SHCCNJ).
NEWARK, NJ
areadevelopment.com

Israeli-Based Bluevine Relocates-Plans Jersey City, New Jersey, Headquarters

Bluevine, a global financial technology company specializing in small business financing, relocated its U.S. headquarters from California to Jersey City, New Jersey. The project is expected to create 200 jobs. Approximately 125 staff members are currently based in the company’s Jersey City office. “I’m so proud of what our...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York YIMBY

NYCHA Kicks Off Modernization Projects at Three Affordable Housing Properties in Upper Manhattan

New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and a consortium of developers have kicked off an extensive modernization project at three aging residential properties in Upper Manhattan: Audubon Houses at 1909 Amsterdam Avenue in Sugar Hill, Bethune Gardens at 1945 Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights, and Thurgood Marshall Plaza at 1970 Amsterdam Avenue, also in Washington Heights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

The Mills at Jersey Gardens | Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey

If we talk about the best outlets in the United States, we inevitably had to start talking about The Mills at Jersey Gardens. It's our favourite! We have been lucky enough to step on a lot of outlets in the country, but we have not liked any of them as much as this one.
ELIZABETH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth Native Retires Union County Sheriffs K-9 Unit with Over 25 Years of Service

KENILWORTH, NJ - Lieutenant Brian Howarth recently retired the Union County Sheriffs K-9 unit with over 25 years of dedicated service. To honor Lt. Howarth a traditional walk out ceremony was held at the Union County Courthouse.  During his time in the K9 Unit, Lt. Howarth trained more than 100 police K9 teams from departments throughout the state. In addition to countless K9 calls he answered in his time with the K-9 unit, Lt. Howarth assisted with multiple presidential details and in the rescue and recovery efforts that followed the Sept 11 attacks. Lt. Brian Howarth was also devoted to the town he grew up in and was member of the Kenilworth Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad for 30 years. His son Timothy is currently a member of the KFD. Thank you for your service Lieutenant Brian Howarth!   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
KENILWORTH, NJ

