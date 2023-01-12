KENILWORTH, NJ - Lieutenant Brian Howarth recently retired the Union County Sheriffs K-9 unit with over 25 years of dedicated service. To honor Lt. Howarth a traditional walk out ceremony was held at the Union County Courthouse. During his time in the K9 Unit, Lt. Howarth trained more than 100 police K9 teams from departments throughout the state. In addition to countless K9 calls he answered in his time with the K-9 unit, Lt. Howarth assisted with multiple presidential details and in the rescue and recovery efforts that followed the Sept 11 attacks. Lt. Brian Howarth was also devoted to the town he grew up in and was member of the Kenilworth Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad for 30 years. His son Timothy is currently a member of the KFD. Thank you for your service Lieutenant Brian Howarth! Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.

KENILWORTH, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO