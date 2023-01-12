Read full article on original website
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Basketball MVP Traded In Major DealOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
hudsoncountyview.com
Progressive organizer Adrian Ghainda jumps into D-2 Hudson County commissioner race
Progressive organizer Adrian Ghainda, 24, is jumping into the Hudson County commissioner race in the 2nd District, potentially setting up a matchup with Commissioner Bill O’Dea, the longest serving member of the board. “I am running for County Commissioner because our people deserve an option at the ballot box....
hudsoncountyview.com
North Jersey Democratic Socialists of America host Tenants Town Hall in Jersey City
The North Jersey Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) hosted a Tenants Town Hall in Jersey City last night that focused on right to counsel. “Housing is a human right. It shouldn’t be a commodity. You should not get kicked out just because you failed to secure a lawyer in court. This is going to take money. Guess who’s going to pay? The people responsible for the housing crisis,” DSA activist Jake Ephros said.
Mayor Chris Bollwage Presents State of the City Address
Elizabeth, NJ - This week the City of Elizabeth’s mayor, Chris Bollwage presented the annual State of the City Address. In his address, Mayor Bollwage discussed the city’s accomplishments over the last year. Some of the highlights included: 27 firefighters were hired at the beginning of last year and ten more will join the ranks later this month. Trinitas was named a 2022 Leader in Obstetrics & Gynecology by Healthgrades, and the School of Nursing was recognized as a Center of Excellence for the fourth consecutive time. New traffic lights on Third Avenue at South/Reid Streets, Grove Street, and West End Avenue, reducing traffic...
hudsoncountyview.com
West New York Deputy Police Chief Alejandro DeRojas retires after 29 years of service
West New York Deputy Police Chief Alejandro DeRojas retired after 29 years of service on Friday, receiving a walkout celebration from his peers after his last shift. “Yesterday , Deputy Chief DeRojas worked his last shift. We thank him for his nearly 29 years of dedicated service to the residents of the Town of West New York and to the Police Department. Enjoy your well deserved retirement sir !” the West New York PD wrote on Facebook on Saturday.
NJ must live up to Dr. King’s legacy and end racial disparity in our justice system | Opinion
Fifty-five years ago this March, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited the City of Newark to promote the Poor People’s Campaign. Eight days later, he was dead – assassinated on a motel balcony in Memphis, Tenn. As we mark Dr. King’s birthday this weekend, Newark – and all...
New York YIMBY
270 Johnston Avenue Tops Out in Jersey City, New Jersey
Construction has topped out on 270 Johnston Avenue, a 24-story residential tower in Jersey City’s Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood. Designed by Marchetto Higgins Stieve Architects and GRT Architecture and developed by Alpine Residential and Fields Grade, the structure will yield 169 rental units, a collection of amenity spaces, a small parking lot, and roughly 9,000 square feet of retail spread across the ground and second floors.
hobokengirl.com
26 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
As always, we’re here to cover the local news and bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know as far as Hudson County news, including the following headlines: $7M grant to improve pedestrian safety in Journal Square; NJ bans TikTok from state government devices; Jersey City ranks 5th for bagel lovers; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
Orthodox Jewish school gets $1.35M settlement from N.J. town, can build new HS
A township zoning board in Ocean County that refused for nearly a decade to allow an Orthodox Jewish congregation to build a new high school has settled a lawsuit for $1.35 million and the project can now moving forward. The Congregation of Oros Bais Yaakov filed an application with Jackson’s...
Three N.J. cities top national survey for % of residents who rent their homes
Three New Jersey cities top a nationwide list for the percentage of residents who rent their homes, with a fourth in the top 10, according to a survey released Thursday. Newark, the state’s largest city, has the nation’s highest percentage of renters, with 79.15%, followed by Elizabeth, at 75.5%, and Paterson, at 75.32%, according to the survey based on U.S. Census data. Jersey City ranked sixth, at 71.7%, according to the survey.
NYC asks for emergency aid as influx of asylum seekers pushes city 'to the brink'
Mayor Eric Adams says the city is at its breaking point.
American Volunteers Tribute Martin Luther King Jr. By Giving Free Food In Paterson
On Monday, a great number of Americans honoured Dr Martin Luther King Jr. with the fundamental message of volunteering and giving back to those in need. Although we may see the delivery of food as a casual act of compassion, it is everything but. Families are being helped to survive by a drive-through food drive and the Paterson residents who helped organise it.
hudsoncountyview.com
North Hudson Community Action Corp. to open 10th facility at HRH in Secaucus
The North Hudson Community Action Corporation is set to open their 10th Federally Qualified Health Center at Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus. “We are excited to have North Hudson Community Action choose Hudson Regional Hospital as their new home,” HRH CEO Dr. Nizar Kifaieh said in a statement. “With...
These NJ cities have the highest percentage of renters in the US
Home ownership in New Jersey is expensive and a lot of people can’t afford to buy their own home; that is probably part of the reason New Jersey has so many renters. In fact, we hold down the top three slots in the cities with the most renters in the country.
Jersey City social services center to receive $2.1 million for renovations to help homeless
A Jersey City social services center will be receiving $2.1 million for renovations to provide meals, laundry facilities and showers for those who are homeless after the Jersey City Council approved a lease agreement for the property at Wednesday night’s meeting. The agreement, approved 8-1, will have the city...
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for January, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Jan. 4. Exam applications currently open include: auto mechanic; auto mechanic (diesel); child welfare specialist; correction officer; deckhand; dental...
southjerseyobserver.com
Registration for NJEDA Small Business Readiness Assistance Program Now Open
Karima Jackson, owner of Exquisite Property Services of Newark is a graduate of the SBBRP program. (Photo provided) The next round of registration for the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s (NJEDA) Small Business Bonding Readiness Assistance Program (SBBRP) has officially opened. Small businesses are invited to apply through the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (AACCNJ) and the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (SHCCNJ).
areadevelopment.com
Israeli-Based Bluevine Relocates-Plans Jersey City, New Jersey, Headquarters
Bluevine, a global financial technology company specializing in small business financing, relocated its U.S. headquarters from California to Jersey City, New Jersey. The project is expected to create 200 jobs. Approximately 125 staff members are currently based in the company’s Jersey City office. “I’m so proud of what our...
New York YIMBY
NYCHA Kicks Off Modernization Projects at Three Affordable Housing Properties in Upper Manhattan
New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and a consortium of developers have kicked off an extensive modernization project at three aging residential properties in Upper Manhattan: Audubon Houses at 1909 Amsterdam Avenue in Sugar Hill, Bethune Gardens at 1945 Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights, and Thurgood Marshall Plaza at 1970 Amsterdam Avenue, also in Washington Heights.
tourcounsel.com
The Mills at Jersey Gardens | Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey
If we talk about the best outlets in the United States, we inevitably had to start talking about The Mills at Jersey Gardens. It's our favourite! We have been lucky enough to step on a lot of outlets in the country, but we have not liked any of them as much as this one.
Kenilworth Native Retires Union County Sheriffs K-9 Unit with Over 25 Years of Service
KENILWORTH, NJ - Lieutenant Brian Howarth recently retired the Union County Sheriffs K-9 unit with over 25 years of dedicated service. To honor Lt. Howarth a traditional walk out ceremony was held at the Union County Courthouse. During his time in the K9 Unit, Lt. Howarth trained more than 100 police K9 teams from departments throughout the state. In addition to countless K9 calls he answered in his time with the K-9 unit, Lt. Howarth assisted with multiple presidential details and in the rescue and recovery efforts that followed the Sept 11 attacks. Lt. Brian Howarth was also devoted to the town he grew up in and was member of the Kenilworth Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad for 30 years. His son Timothy is currently a member of the KFD. Thank you for your service Lieutenant Brian Howarth! Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
