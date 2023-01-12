ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A.V. Club

Sorry Evan Peters, for Dahmer's victims, nothing good came out of your Netflix show

One of America’s chief manufacturers, the true crime industrial complex talks a big game. As much as creators like Ryan Murphy like to say that they aren’t glorifying dead-eyed maniacs who kill and eat people, it doesn’t stop fans from tweeting things along the lines of “Jeffrey Dahmer can eat me.” Ultimately, by being played by an attractive, capable actor of Evan Peters’ caliber, some level of glorification is inevitable. Yet the same is not true for the victims on these shows and the families on the sidelines watching others benefit from their loved one’s stories.
The Independent

Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech

Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
Upworthy

Ryan Murphy used his Golden Globes speech to give trans actress M.J. Rodriquez a standing ovation

The Golden Globes 2023 was an absolutely star-studded event with several emotional speeches by the winners. Especially during Ryan Murphy's speech, there wasn't a dry eye in the audience. Murphy received the lifetime achievement award for contributing to the TV industry with brilliant shows like "Glee," "American Horror Story," "Pose" and most recently, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." However, during his acceptance speech, he wanted to honor a special person: MJ Rodriguez, who became the first transgender actor to win a Golden Globe when she took home the award for Best Actress in a Drama TV Series for her role in "Pose" last year.
FLORIDA STATE
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Maya Devi

Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages

Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
Ceebla Cuud

A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague

A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
New York Post

Missing mom Ana Walshe told judge in 2021 her husband was ‘taught to lie’ as a child

Less than two years before she went missing, missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe told a judge that her husband Brian Walshe suffered from an “ever-present” trauma and had been “taught to lie and hide” in his childhood. The admission was buried in a glowing September 2021 letter she wrote a judge asking to consider giving her husband a lenient prison sentence for committing art fraud. Brian, who was arrested this week in connection to his wife’s disappearance, admitted that year to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to an eBay buyer for $80,000. He is still awaiting sentencing for that crime. While...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
wegotthiscovered.com

Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner

Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Golden Globes pianist Chloe Flower says she wasn’t playing the piano during Michelle Yeoh’s speech

Golden Globes pianist Chloe Flower has set the record straight by revealing that she wasn’t the one playing the piano during Michelle Yeoh’s or anyone else’s acceptance speeches.On Tuesday (10 January) night’s ceremony, Yeoh won the Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.During her speech, she recounted arriving in Hollywood 40 years before and being told she would not be a success as she “was a minority”.Approximately one minute into her speech, music on the piano began playing, indicating she needed to finish her...
thedigitalfix.com

Jodie Foster stars in first True Detective season 4 teaser

A first-look at the highly-anticipated True Detective season 4 has finally dropped as part of a compilation teaser trailer for various original HBO Max series coming in 2023. The trailer, which also included footage of the upcoming Barry season 4, Succession season 4, and The Last of Us, provided viewers with their first look at Jodie Foster in her first recurring television role since she was a child star in Western TV series Gunsmoke in a handful of episodes between 1969 and 1972. The actor, who is best known for her roles in Taxi Driver and horror movie Silence of the Lambs, will be playing police detective Liz Danvers.
ALASKA STATE
