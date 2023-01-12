ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Kelly Evans: “The Beatings Will Continue”

Oh, boy. We did not get a good datapoint this morning. And you probably won't hear much about it, but it's a crucial datapoint for the Fed. We just got the preliminary consumer sentiment reading from the University of Michigan at 10 a.m. ET, and at first glance it seems encouraging; sentiment "surprised on the upside" with a five-point jump to a reading of almost 65. Remember, this reading hit a record low in mid-June as pump prices soared to all-time highs.
NBC Philadelphia

Key Senate Democrats Push Southwest CEO for Answers on Holiday Meltdown

Fifteen senators signed a letter to Southwest CEO Bob Jordan demanding answers about the airline's year-end meltdown that left thousands of passengers stranded during the holiday season. The senators have given Jordan until Feb. 2 to respond. Southwest is still working through reimbursement requests from impacted customers and expects the...
NBC Philadelphia

Shenzhen Stocks Rise 2%, Asia Markets Mixed on Cooled U.S. Inflation Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific mostly rose as expectations of cooled inflation in the U.S. lifted investor sentiment in the region. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component rose 2.25%, leading gains in the wider region. The Shanghai Composite rose 1.44% as the nation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy