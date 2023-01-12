Read full article on original website
Kelly Evans: “The Beatings Will Continue”
Oh, boy. We did not get a good datapoint this morning. And you probably won't hear much about it, but it's a crucial datapoint for the Fed. We just got the preliminary consumer sentiment reading from the University of Michigan at 10 a.m. ET, and at first glance it seems encouraging; sentiment "surprised on the upside" with a five-point jump to a reading of almost 65. Remember, this reading hit a record low in mid-June as pump prices soared to all-time highs.
Wells Fargo Moves Past Scandals By Fixing Customer Pain Points
The embattled bank is seeking to regain the public's trust -- and savings.
Bank of Japan Could Announce Major Policy Shift This Week as Bond Yields Top Limit Again
Japan's central bank could end its yield curve control policy when it concludes its two-day monetary policy meeting this week, economists said. The move would come less than a month after the Bank of Japan caught markets off guard by widening its tolerance range for 10-year Japanese government bond yields.
Key Senate Democrats Push Southwest CEO for Answers on Holiday Meltdown
Fifteen senators signed a letter to Southwest CEO Bob Jordan demanding answers about the airline's year-end meltdown that left thousands of passengers stranded during the holiday season. The senators have given Jordan until Feb. 2 to respond. Southwest is still working through reimbursement requests from impacted customers and expects the...
OECD Chief Says China's Reopening ‘Overwhelmingly Positive' to Help Tackle Global Inflation Crisis
"One of the drivers of inflation was very much the supply shock related to global supply not being able to keep up with global demand … as swiftly as was required," Cormann told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "And so, China coming back...
Four Troubling Global Trade Trends Flashing Consumer Weakness for a Market Already Fearing Recession
Factory orders in China for U.S. companies are down between 40%-50%. Incoming global ocean freight bound for the U.S. is down. Canceled sailings around the world are skyrocketing indicating a future decrease in demand, and during a period of time when historically the trade has been high. Bank CEOs were...
Rep. George Santos Says He ‘Embellished' His Resume―Others Say He Lied. Don't Do Either, Experts Say
In mid-December, The New York Times published an investigation on Republican Congressman George Santos, alleging that he had fabricated key parts of his CV, including his work and education history. Santos admitted to doing so in an interview with the New York Post later that month, saying, "My sins here are embellishing my resume. I'm sorry."
JPMorgan Says College-Planning Firm It Bought Lied About Its Scale. Consumers May Have Been Misled, Too
The founder of a college planning platform allegedly lied to Chase to convince the bank to acquire it. Consumers who used the platform may have also been deceived. Before JPMorgan acquired the startup in 2021, lawmakers and a consumer watchdog expressed concerns over Frank's marketing claims. Earlier this week, JPMorgan...
