Kelly Evans: “The Beatings Will Continue”

Oh, boy. We did not get a good datapoint this morning. And you probably won't hear much about it, but it's a crucial datapoint for the Fed. We just got the preliminary consumer sentiment reading from the University of Michigan at 10 a.m. ET, and at first glance it seems encouraging; sentiment "surprised on the upside" with a five-point jump to a reading of almost 65. Remember, this reading hit a record low in mid-June as pump prices soared to all-time highs.
Bank of Japan Could Announce Major Policy Shift This Week as Bond Yields Top Limit Again

Japan's central bank could end its yield curve control policy when it concludes its two-day monetary policy meeting this week, economists said. The move would come less than a month after the Bank of Japan caught markets off guard by widening its tolerance range for 10-year Japanese government bond yields.
Key Senate Democrats Push Southwest CEO for Answers on Holiday Meltdown

Fifteen senators signed a letter to Southwest CEO Bob Jordan demanding answers about the airline's year-end meltdown that left thousands of passengers stranded during the holiday season. The senators have given Jordan until Feb. 2 to respond. Southwest is still working through reimbursement requests from impacted customers and expects the...

