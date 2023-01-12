NEW ORLEANS — Another cold start this early morning! Northshore locations only dipped down to 30-34° for 1-6 hours this morning. On the South Shore, morning lows were 1-7° degrees colder than their recorded time 24 hours before. The Houma - Terrebonne Airport recorded light snow from 3;35 am to 4:55 am this early morning. Visibility at the airport in Houma was down to a quarter mile of visibility. It was a WDSU Impact Weather Day for this early morning. Local temperatures will warm to 62-67° degrees. Your comfort will feel -- in regards to temperatures will be mild to warm through this afternoon. Sunny skies with a few high clouds by early evening.

HOUMA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO