R'Bonney Gabriel of USA Crowned as Miss UniverseHamza Hayat
Opinion: Creating a culture of transparency and accountability in law enforcement - No more covering up for wrongdoingEdy ZooJefferson Parish, LA
2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival lineup releasedTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Dennis Allen to remain head coach of the New Orleans SaintsTina Howell
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
WDSU
A cloudy, mild and humid Monday
High pressure has moved east over Florida so southerly winds have returned for SELA. Expect those cloudy skies to stick around through Wednesday before the cold front moves into SELA Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The next cold front will bring a line of rain and storms to SELA late...
WDSU
Warmer spring-like days on the way
We've turned the corner on recent winter temperatures, and warmer spring-like days are back!. South winds and a few more clouds streaming in will keep temps from dropping too far tonight in most cases, but 40s over the Northshore and 50s for the South Shore appear likely. A brisk south...
WDSU
Warmer days are on the way!
We've got one more cold night to go before warmer spring-like air returns. Morning lows will be around freezing for most along the Northshore, so we've issued another Weather Impact Morning to get through the possible frost. Plenty of sun starts the day with a few more clouds returning by...
WDSU
Light freeze and frost
It's a weather impact morning. Light freeze forecast for the Northshore and South Mississippi. A light freeze is possible near Houma, but certainly frost is forecast Houma to Belle Chasse. Protect plants, pets and people. Lows in the Metro will mostly be in the upper 30s to near 40. Patchy frost possible, but not likely. Sunny Saturday. Highs mid 50s. Cold again Sunday morning. Lows low 30s to mid 40s. Warmer during the day Sunday. Highs mid 60s. Clouds begin to increase. Mostly cloudy Martin Luther King, Junior Day. Highs low to mid 70s. Isolated shower possible. Warmer Tuesday with some rain possible. Highs upper 70s. Rain chances go up for Wednesday with highs upper 70s. A little cooler Thursday.
WDSU
Cold Start Especially On The Northshore
NEW ORLEANS — The Northshore's anticipated sub-freezing temperatures, prompted a WDSU IMPACT WEATHER Day. It was to keep you all informed as to the potential for cold temperatures that could possibly linger below freezing up to eight hours for some locations of Southeast Louisiana. Temps dropped to 27-31° and felt like 23-30° in some cases.
WDSU
Another Cold Start, Warm-up Soon
NEW ORLEANS — Another cold start this early morning! Northshore locations only dipped down to 30-34° for 1-6 hours this morning. On the South Shore, morning lows were 1-7° degrees colder than their recorded time 24 hours before. The Houma - Terrebonne Airport recorded light snow from 3;35 am to 4:55 am this early morning. Visibility at the airport in Houma was down to a quarter mile of visibility. It was a WDSU Impact Weather Day for this early morning. Local temperatures will warm to 62-67° degrees. Your comfort will feel -- in regards to temperatures will be mild to warm through this afternoon. Sunny skies with a few high clouds by early evening.
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Curole House
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. This old house is on the move again. The first time was 130 years ago, the house was built of cypress timbers by Nicholas Curole for his family at Chenier Caminada near Grand Isle. That community was wiped out by a hurricane in 1893.
I-10 lane closures expected in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana transportation leaders want drivers to know about planned nightly lane closures along parts of I-10 in the Baton Rouge area. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the lane closures will be in place between Monday, Jan. 16, and Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will last from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. each night.
fox8live.com
Death toll for Hurricane Katrina reduced by nearly 25%
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/FOX) - The official death tolls of two of the worst hurricanes in history – Katrina and Maria – have been adjusted in federal reports that were updated Wednesday. According to the National Hurricane Center, the post-storm reports for Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Maria...
WDSU
Communities across Southeast Louisiana to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
NEW ORLEANS — Communities across Southeast Louisiana will pause Monday to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In New Orleans, a peace march will be held at 9 a.m. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to meet at the MLK Jr. monument located at South Claiborne Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A rally will follow in A. L. Davis Park, which is located across the street from New Zion Baptist Church.
cenlanow.com
Crawfish prices up nearly $2 per lb. from last year, highest in years
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Springtime crawfish boils are going to put a noticeably bigger dent in your pocketbook than in recent years, according to one study. The Crawfish App, which compares prices for boiled and raw crawfish throughout Louisiana, reports that prices for the yummy mudbugs are higher than they’ve been in years.
fox8live.com
Schedule of MLK Day events in New Orleans and surrounding areas
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In step with the rest of the nation on Monday (Jan. 16), the City of New Orleans will host a series of events to observe and commemorate the life of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day. The 37th Annual MLK Commemorative Celebration...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
cenlanow.com
Mardi Gras Indian ‘Big Chief Dump’ dies
NEW ORLEANS — The Mardi Gras Indian community is mourning the passing of one of its big chiefs. Keelian Boyd, “Big Chief Dump” of the Young Massai Hunters tribe, died suddenly over the weekend. Boyd was just 37-years-old. His wife Shawmika told WGNO about her husband’s passion...
theadvocate.com
Crash report gives eyewitness accounts of Gulf helicopter crash that killed four
The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the Dec. 29 helicopter crash that killed four people in the Gulf of Mexico. The pilot and three offshore workers were killed in the crash, which took place on an oil rig about 10 miles offshore from Southwest Pass, a shipping channel at the mouth of the Mississippi River southeast of New Orleans.
WDSU
Port of South Louisiana plans to buy Avondale Global Gateway
Port of South Louisiana CEO Paul Matthews, says they have entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement with T. Parker Host to purchase Avondale Global Gateway. Matthews says the purchase will allow the Port to be more competitive in traditional international trade and focus on the new frontier of renewable energy development.
1 injured in shooting on Tiger Bend Road, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 14. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shenandoah Bend apartment complex just a little after 4 p.m. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot in the...
WDSU
New Orleans firefighters report one dead after shed fire on Cohn Street
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a deadly fire on Sunday night. According to NOFD, the fire started at a home on Cohn Street. Firefighters were told that a person was trapped inside. After a search of the home, NOFD said they were unable to locate anyone inside.
cenlanow.com
Some Mardi Gras visitors disappointed, but already planning next trip
NEW ORLEANS – Even with tougher COVID-19 restrictions, visitors made their way to New Orleans in hopes of letting the good times roll. This Mardi Gras, police did their best to prevent large gatherings in popular spots like the French Quarter. A clean and quiet Bourbon Street is not...
