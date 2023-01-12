ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MaxPreps

Reginald Samples of Duncanville named 2022 MaxPreps National High School Football Coach of the Year

Not many high school football teams in the country have had to overcome heartbreaking state championship losses like Duncanville (Texas) over the last five years. In 2018, the Panthers were one play away from winning their first state title since 1998 but North Shore (Houston) connected on a 45-yard Hail Mary with no time on the clock to pull out a 41-36 win.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU Closing in on Kendal Briles to be Next Offensive Coordinator: Report

The TCU Horned Frogs are looking to lock up their next offensive coordinator and may have found him in Arkansas’ Kendal Briles. According to Frogs Today, Briles is the leading candidate to become the next TCU offensive coordinator, and while no deal is finalized, Briles is “leaning towards” leaving the Razorbacks to take on the same position with the Horned Frogs.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

After Clouded Leopard Escape, Cut Found in Dallas Zoo Monkey Habitat

A cut in the fencing of a second animal habitat was discovered at the Dallas Zoo over the weekend after staffers and police spent Friday looking for a clouded leopard who escaped an enclosure that had also been intentionally damaged. According to officials, the second cut fence was found at...
DALLAS, TX
csengineermag.com

McCarthy Moves Dallas Headquarters to New Office

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

South Dallas Warehouse Sells for $47M

A southern Dallas industrial building is changing ownership just months after it was previously sold. Lake Washington Partnership, a Seattle-based company, has acquired the Tradepoint 20-45 property, a recently built warehouse and distribution building on Cleveland Road south of Interstate 20, according to a press release. The building was developed...
DALLAS, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Wildcats fall short against Pinkston

DALLAS — The No. 11 Sulphur Springs Wildcats traveled to Dallas Tuesday for their final non-district game against the No. 8 Pinkston Vikings. Despite a good fight, the Wildcats would fall short, falling 80-71. The first quarter would set the tone for the game, as both teams would battle hard from the start. The Wildcats would grab a 19--16 lead as the first quarter ended.
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path

Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location

Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
FRISCO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

The Cuellar Family’s Latest Restaurant is an Ode To Their Legacy

Take a San Antonio native to a Dallas Tex-Mex restaurant if you ever want to have a contentious dinner debate. You will hear all their pet theories: the ways our city’s Tex-Mex is not the same, how strange it is that a cuisine can be so much better only a few hours down the road. Have enough of these meals, and your social life will become a catalog of other people’s disappointments: bland or dry rice, timid salsas, mushy and mysterious enchilada fillings, guacamole overcrowded with ingredients, pico de gallo wilting on scalding-hot plates.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Opens

The clip-clop of hooves mixed with the clinking of spurs on the streets of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo opening day. "This is Cowtown, the city of cowboys and culture, some say the modern West," FWSSR spokesman Matt Brockman said. "It's all celebrated here for 23 awesome days!"
FORT WORTH, TX

