Texas Rangers seek killer in 43-year-old cold case murder of Elizabeth Barclay in Dallas, TexasMichele FreemanDallas, TX
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas school puts out call for stand-ins to attend event for young boys without father figures. Hundreds show up!Ash JurbergDallas, TX
The Sands of TimeTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Major 41-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Sold; General Manager Addresses Its FutureJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
MaxPreps
Reginald Samples of Duncanville named 2022 MaxPreps National High School Football Coach of the Year
Not many high school football teams in the country have had to overcome heartbreaking state championship losses like Duncanville (Texas) over the last five years. In 2018, the Panthers were one play away from winning their first state title since 1998 but North Shore (Houston) connected on a 45-yard Hail Mary with no time on the clock to pull out a 41-36 win.
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in Dallas
Fans of hot dogs and beef steak sandwiches will be excited that one of Chicago's most famous restaurants, Portillo's, will open the door to its first location in Dallas this week.
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU Closing in on Kendal Briles to be Next Offensive Coordinator: Report
The TCU Horned Frogs are looking to lock up their next offensive coordinator and may have found him in Arkansas’ Kendal Briles. According to Frogs Today, Briles is the leading candidate to become the next TCU offensive coordinator, and while no deal is finalized, Briles is “leaning towards” leaving the Razorbacks to take on the same position with the Horned Frogs.
Jaden Milliner-Jones joining Buffaloes this spring, following signing day flip
As a fifth- and-sixth grader living in DeSoto, Texas, Jaden Milliner-Jones had aspirations to play college football and his role models were Laviska Shenault and K.D. Nixon. A dynamic duo for the Eagles, Shenault and Nixon led DeSoto High School to 16 straight wins and a 6A D2 championship in 2016 before signing with Colorado.
North Texas resident $3 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
Winning is on top of everyone's mind in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the NFL Playoffs and someone in North Texas got the winning off to a head start with a massive seven-figure lottery win.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
After Clouded Leopard Escape, Cut Found in Dallas Zoo Monkey Habitat
A cut in the fencing of a second animal habitat was discovered at the Dallas Zoo over the weekend after staffers and police spent Friday looking for a clouded leopard who escaped an enclosure that had also been intentionally damaged. According to officials, the second cut fence was found at...
Popular Dallas business continues to close locations
Could this be the end for Tuesday Morning? Fans of the popular chain of stores certainly hope not. Tuesday Morning is a household merchandise discount store popular with shoppers looking for prices below department stores.
Opinion: Is The City of Dallas Making Money Off of Jury Selection?
A look at my recent experience attending jury selection in Dallas. As I was finishing up my cafeteria-style lunch, the lady across from me said, "I wonder if forcing us to eat here makes them money?" I stopped slurping my empty styrofoam cup and thought about it. Shrugging my shoulders, I said, "probably," but it got me wondering.
“Most Haunted Road In Dallas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Dallas, the bustling city in the state of Texas, is home to a number of haunted roads that are sure to send shivers down your spine. Here are the five most haunted roads in Dallas that you should avoid if you're faint of heart:
csengineermag.com
McCarthy Moves Dallas Headquarters to New Office
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
dallasexpress.com
South Dallas Warehouse Sells for $47M
A southern Dallas industrial building is changing ownership just months after it was previously sold. Lake Washington Partnership, a Seattle-based company, has acquired the Tradepoint 20-45 property, a recently built warehouse and distribution building on Cleveland Road south of Interstate 20, according to a press release. The building was developed...
North Texas high school football player named Gatorade’s National Football Player of the Year
Denton Guyer's Jackson Arnold was surprised with this honor by Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, along with his teammates, family and coach.
ssnewstelegram.com
Wildcats fall short against Pinkston
DALLAS — The No. 11 Sulphur Springs Wildcats traveled to Dallas Tuesday for their final non-district game against the No. 8 Pinkston Vikings. Despite a good fight, the Wildcats would fall short, falling 80-71. The first quarter would set the tone for the game, as both teams would battle hard from the start. The Wildcats would grab a 19--16 lead as the first quarter ended.
A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path
Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
dallasexaminer.com
Statewide HBCU Battle of the Bands Competition comes to Globe Life Park for MLK weekend
Philanthropist Roland Parrish is hosting an HBCU Battle of the Bands competition as part of the MLK weekend Activities. Band members in the Dallas area will have an opportunity to showcase their skills and receive scholarships this weekend during the second statewide Battle of the Band competition. The Band Audition...
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
dmagazine.com
The Cuellar Family’s Latest Restaurant is an Ode To Their Legacy
Take a San Antonio native to a Dallas Tex-Mex restaurant if you ever want to have a contentious dinner debate. You will hear all their pet theories: the ways our city’s Tex-Mex is not the same, how strange it is that a cuisine can be so much better only a few hours down the road. Have enough of these meals, and your social life will become a catalog of other people’s disappointments: bland or dry rice, timid salsas, mushy and mysterious enchilada fillings, guacamole overcrowded with ingredients, pico de gallo wilting on scalding-hot plates.
Texas family's Ring doorbell camera captures bobcat perched on their backyard fence: 'I was terrified'
A family in Texas catches a glimpse of a bobcat sitting on a fence outside in their yard courtesy of footage caught on their Ring doorbell camera.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Opens
The clip-clop of hooves mixed with the clinking of spurs on the streets of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo opening day. "This is Cowtown, the city of cowboys and culture, some say the modern West," FWSSR spokesman Matt Brockman said. "It's all celebrated here for 23 awesome days!"
