ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Kraken vs. Bruins prediction: Why we’re fading this NHL favorite tonight

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iMS80_0kCfpnwU00

The Boston Bruins are off to a historic start. Sitting 32-4-4, the B’s are on pace for 139 points, which would smash the previous record – 131 by the 1996-97 Red Wings – for most points in an 82-game NHL season.

The Bruins have been elite no matter where they play, but they’ve been sensational at home, where they’ve yet to lose a game in regulation. Boston is 19-0-3 at TD Garden.

As you can imagine, the Bruins are a sizable favorite against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mja1a_0kCfpnwU00
David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins makes a goal
NHLI via Getty Images
Kraken vs. Bruins prediction (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

The Kraken head into Boston playing the best hockey in their two-season existence. Seattle has won six games on the spin, with five of them coming on the road, and has outscored its opposition 30-11 in that span. The Kraken are now just four points behind Vegas and Los Angeles in the Pacific Division and have two games in hand on the Knights and five on the Kings.

Seattle’s struggles last season came down to two things. The Kraken couldn’t score and they couldn’t get a save. The goaltending still is an issue — Seattle ranks 26th in save percentage this season — but the scoring has completely turned around. The Kraken are third in the NHL with 3.68 goals per game. Only Buffalo and Boston are outpacing Seattle.

And the goaltending has been better of late. The Kraken’s netminding duo of Martin Jones and Philipp Grubauer has posted a .930 SV% over the current six-game run.

Betting on the NHL?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f9nCu_0kCfpnwU00
Jared McCann #16 of the Seattle Kraken
NHLI via Getty Images

Seattle’s offense doesn’t necessarily generate a ton of scoring chances, but the Kraken are finishing at an elite level this season. The Kraken lead the NHL with a 12.3% shooting percentage and while that number is likely to trend down over the rest of the campaign, it does make some sense that Seattle’s attack has been strong this season.

While most teams rely on their top-six to carry the scoring burden, the Kraken are a deep team that can roll, and rely on, all four lines to contribute. That type of depth makes them a dangerous underdog against any team in the NHL.

It’s no fun stepping in front of the Bruins. They’ve lost just eight times all season and have yet to lose in 60 minutes at home. But that success is driving up the price on Boston every night and Seattle is more than capable of pulling off the upset on Thursday night.

Kraken vs. Bruins pick

Seattle Kraken +195 ( FanDuel )

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
markerzone.com

BRAD MARCHAND WITH SURPRISING PRAISE FOR THE MAPLE LEAFS AND HOPE FOR THEIR FANS

If you told a fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs that there are comforting words for your team coming from Brad Marchand, they'd probably call you crazy. For good reason, too. Marchand isn't exactly the kind of guy who freely offers praise for opponents and hope for their fans, but he did that on Saturday in advance of the game between the Leafs and Boston Bruins.
New York Post

Rangers players mixed on use of iPads during games

John Tortorella has metaphorically done to every one of the Flyers what Chris Kreider did to Mika Zibanejad during Game 6 of last year’s first round in Pittsburgh when he ripped the iPad out of No. 93’s hands on the bench and emphatically fired it to the floor after the center checked it after hitting the post on a breakaway. “He was looking at the breakaway and I heard him start second-guessing his move and didn’t really like that,” Kreider said that night. “He beat him clean, hit the post. Don’t need to second-guess.” The Philadelphia head coach did not physically engage...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Rangers outplayed by Canadiens in disappointing home loss

Momentum is the game you bring today, not the last fraction-of-a-second miracle you pulled off yesterday. And so this is a lesson learned for the Rangers, who turned in a low-energy, kind-of-careless effort at the Garden on Sunday in losing 2-1 to 27th-overall Montreal following a pair of stirring comeback victories on Broadway earlier in the homestand against estimable Minnesota and Dallas. “We did not play to our level tonight. We played a bad game,” said Artemi Panarin, who scored the Blueshirts’ lone goal that tied the match 1-1 at 16:03 of the second period on a delayed penalty. “We have to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
New York Post

Giants locker room goes crazy after knocking off Vikings in playoffs

The Giants celebrated their “take over” of the No. 3 seeded Vikings on Sunday. Documented by receiver Isaiah Hodgins on Instagram, the Giants celebrated in their locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium after a 31-24 wild-card weekend win over the Vikings in the NFC playoffs. Hodgins, along with Saquon Barkley and numerous other players, recited the lyrics to Bankroll Fresh’s “Take Over Your Trap” while partying it up.  An oversized hat with “HIM” emblazoned on it was also passed around. The cap eventually ended up on Kayvon Thibodeaux’s head, who did a dance with it on. Big Blue will play the No. 1 Eagles next weekend in the NFC’s divisional round.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

Unpredictable college basketball start leaves March Madness wide open

Last Monday night, Georgia made a mockery of the national championship game, obliterating TCU by 58 points.  That was the annual passing of the college athletics torch, switching from football to basketball. And five days later, college basketball showed how different from football it is.  Of the Associated Press top 25, 11 teams lost on Saturday. There have already been 13 different teams ranked in the top five. Of the six major conferences, the first-place team with the biggest lead is, of all teams, the ACC’s Clemson, picked 11th in the league. Through the first two months of the season, in many...
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

Ex-ESPN tennis analyst Doug Adler remains unjustly sidelined over ‘racist’ lie

Forgive me, but it remains no less outrageous today than in 2017. And I continue to write it because I don’t know what else to do. I can’t suffer in silence what ESPN did and continues to do to an innocent man. Who wouldn’t be eager to unshackle a man convicted and sentenced to a life of despair and misery based on a single bogus claim quickly followed by a mad rush to judgment based on zero evidence? With the start of the Australian Open on ESPN on Sunday, ESPN’s bosses — from Disney CEO Bob Iger to ESPN chair Jimmy Pitaro...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Giants’ adjustments vs. Vikings latest sign of their coaching advantage

It is growing increasingly clear that the Giants have a coaching advantage more often than not when they take the field. That advantage revealed itself again in their 31-24 playoff victory over the Vikings inside the very loud and, at the end, quite subdued U.S. Bank Stadium. There were adjustments galore as the Giants engaged in another close game with the Vikings, a team that beat them 27-24 on Christmas Eve on a 61-yard field goal as time expired. On defense, the Giants took Justin Jefferson, the most prolific wide receiver in the NFL, out of the game, limiting him to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

Nets’ Ben Simmons scratched with back soreness ahead of game vs. Thunder

After a scoreless outing on Thursday night, Ben Simmons said he needed to be more aggressive in getting himself going. Instead he got stuck with a seat on the bench. After the Nets had a clean injury report heading into Sunday, aside from Kevin Durant remaining sidelined by his knee injury, Simmons was a late scratch against the Thunder due to back soreness. About an hour before tipoff, the Nets announced that Simmons’ status had been downgraded to questionable. Then he was subsequently ruled out before tipoff, with Edmond Sumner taking his place in the starting lineup. Coach Jacque Vaughn, who spoke pregame Sunday...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Draymond Green says Warriors days are numbered: Writing’s ‘on the wall’

NBA free agency doesn’t begin until July 6th, but Draymond Green clearly has that date circled on his calendar. That’s when Green could become an unrestricted free agent, and complex business decisions will need to be made by the Golden State Warriors. “If you don’t get to know the business, then you can be blindsided and be, like, ‘Oh man, everything I’ve done, I’d thought I’d be there forever,” Green said this week in an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks. “I would love to be [with the Warriors forever]. [But] I understand the luxury tax. I understand you’ve got these...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
159K+
Followers
73K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy