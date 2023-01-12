Kraken vs. Bruins prediction: Why we’re fading this NHL favorite tonight

The Boston Bruins are off to a historic start. Sitting 32-4-4, the B’s are on pace for 139 points, which would smash the previous record – 131 by the 1996-97 Red Wings – for most points in an 82-game NHL season.

The Bruins have been elite no matter where they play, but they’ve been sensational at home, where they’ve yet to lose a game in regulation. Boston is 19-0-3 at TD Garden.

As you can imagine, the Bruins are a sizable favorite against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

The Kraken head into Boston playing the best hockey in their two-season existence. Seattle has won six games on the spin, with five of them coming on the road, and has outscored its opposition 30-11 in that span. The Kraken are now just four points behind Vegas and Los Angeles in the Pacific Division and have two games in hand on the Knights and five on the Kings.

Seattle’s struggles last season came down to two things. The Kraken couldn’t score and they couldn’t get a save. The goaltending still is an issue — Seattle ranks 26th in save percentage this season — but the scoring has completely turned around. The Kraken are third in the NHL with 3.68 goals per game. Only Buffalo and Boston are outpacing Seattle.

And the goaltending has been better of late. The Kraken’s netminding duo of Martin Jones and Philipp Grubauer has posted a .930 SV% over the current six-game run.

Seattle’s offense doesn’t necessarily generate a ton of scoring chances, but the Kraken are finishing at an elite level this season. The Kraken lead the NHL with a 12.3% shooting percentage and while that number is likely to trend down over the rest of the campaign, it does make some sense that Seattle’s attack has been strong this season.

While most teams rely on their top-six to carry the scoring burden, the Kraken are a deep team that can roll, and rely on, all four lines to contribute. That type of depth makes them a dangerous underdog against any team in the NHL.

It’s no fun stepping in front of the Bruins. They’ve lost just eight times all season and have yet to lose in 60 minutes at home. But that success is driving up the price on Boston every night and Seattle is more than capable of pulling off the upset on Thursday night.

Seattle Kraken +195 ( FanDuel )