ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

United Furniture owner accused of attempting cash grab after laying off 2,700 overnight

By Lisa Fickenscher
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jC9bz_0kCfpkIJ00

The owner of United Furniture Co., who disappeared after laying off its 2,700 employees in the middle of the night just days before Thanksgiving, has reemerged in court this week to press for a Chapter 11 reorganization — and creditors are accusing him of trying to grab the company’s remaining cash and assets for himself.

David Belford, a wealthy Ohio businessman who is the Mississippi-based company’s chairman and majority shareholder, asked the court last week for permission to file for a Chapter 11 reorganization and to move the case to Ohio after UFI’s lender asked the court on Dec. 31 to approve a Chapter 7 liquidation.

According to the filing — which is looking to move the case from US Bankruptcy Court in the Northern District of Mississippi to the Southern District of Ohio where Belford’s hedge fund is based — UFI has secured $10 million to “run a sale process” for its real estate portfolio, which it says is worth more than $50 million.

But Wells Fargo, which claims it is owed $99.2 million by UFI, accused Belford of creating a “new narrative” about the shutdown in order to liquidate UFI’s assets for the benefit of his “family trust,” according to a Wednesday filing. The company’s Chapter 11 petition is “an exercise in revisionist history and contains gaping factual holes,” according to the filing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=192j6U_0kCfpkIJ00
David Belford asked the court last week for permission to file for a Chapter 11 reorganization.
Flying Horse Farm

Specifically, Wells Fargo blasted Belford’s claim in a Jan. 6 court filing that the company had “management, employees, a chief restructuring officer, an independent director, an outside general counsel, and a host of experienced restructuring professionals,” in place “for the past month-plus” following the surprise layoffs to protect the company’s assets.

Instead, the bank accused Belford of “abandonment,” alleging that a coterie of outside professionals were hired “ only weeks after UFI’s shutdown” and that “none of these individuals have taken any material action to preserve and protect UFI’s assets.”

UFI on Jan. 6 had pushed back on claims it had deserted its operations, calling them “curious at best, or more likely dishonest,” noting that it assembled an army of professionals, including Oxford Restructuring Advisors on Dec. 21, to file for bankruptcy in Ohio, where Belford lives and runs an investment firm called Stage Capital.

The company also claims that appointing a trustee in the case would result in “corporate chaos.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AtsAn_0kCfpkIJ00 United Furniture lenders reveal chaos surrounding 2,700 overnight layoffs

Legal experts had expected the company to file for bankruptcy shortly after it shuttered. Instead, it took “50 days and counting” after the shut down for UFI to request bankruptcy, according to the Wednesday filing. Accordingly, Wells Fargo claims it has been forced to shell out more than $1.5 million since Nov. 21 to pay for services including insurance, utilities and 24/7 security to protect the company’s 15 buildings and the furniture that’s sitting in factories.

The San Francisco-based lending giant claims that Belford has “security interests” in some of UFI’s real estate and is proposing that he take charge of the company “to run a process intended for the sole benefit of himself.” Under Belford’s Chapter 11 petition, creditors including Wells Fargo “will be left with scraps while UFI focuses its efforts on making its equity holders whole,” the Wednesday filing states.

Following the surprise Nov. 21 bloodbath — in which employees learned they were fired in a barrage of late-night emails and text messages — Belford went silent for several weeks. The following month, he claimed in an interview with an Ohio business publication that he was a “passive investor” in the company with “limited” insight into UFI’s finances.

In the days and weeks following the layoffs employees were given no information about how they could reenter the buildings to gather their personal belongings and were worried that they wouldn’t receive W2 statements, according to social media posts.

Despite this week’s back-and-forth in legal filings, sources say it still remains unclear why it took so long for UFI to file for bankruptcy protection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OfOpn_0kCfpkIJ00
Shuttered United Furniture plant in Mississippi.
Kenzie Neal

“There was a baffling period of radio silence,” said Jack Raisman, an attorney representing California employees who are suing UFI after they were fired. “But there is now the visibility that bankruptcy provides that had been missing.”

UFI’s attorney, Mark Melickian, did not return a call for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Ty D.

Officials File Restraining Order Against Dollar General for Deceptive Pricing

Dollar General, a popular discount chain in the United States, has been facing intense scrutiny over its pricing practices in recent months. In December 2022, 28 stores in North Carolina were fined for overcharging customers due to price scanner errors, and the Ohio Attorney General's Office (AGO) filed a lawsuit against the company for price discrepancies in multiple counties.
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Letters to the Editor — Jan. 14, 2023

The Issue: President Biden and Gov. Hochul’s plans to ban gas hookups for stoves and heating. President Biden and Gov. Hochul are trying to discontinue the use of natural gas in our homes for cooking and heating (“Burning mad,” Jan. 12). There is no end to what they can conjure up to make our lives less comfortable in the name of climate change. Perhaps the use of indoor plumbing is next on the agenda. We might have to go back to pumping our own water out of the ground and making regular visits to a backyard latrine or outhouse in order to conserve...
FLORIDA STATE
ourmshome.com

Greater Good Prevails for Mississippi Wash House

Laundromats, also known as washhouses, are cornerstones of communities, whether realized or not. For many families, the luxury of washing their clothes at home doesn’t exist, so they rely on loading up the laundry in the car and going to a facility. Once looked at as time wasted while washing clothes is now seen as an opportunity to supply essential hygienic resources, empower local entrepreneurs, and enable intergenerational learning and development, thanks to the Pierre family.
JACKSON, MS
New York Post

Rep. George Santos’ financial ties to Russian oligarch’s cousin deepen: report

A cousin of a sanctioned Russian oligarch has deep ties to disgraced Long Island Rep. George Santos, whose murky campaign financing is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee and federal prosecutors. Andrew Intrater, 60, gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to a company linked to the sketchy Republican congressman while also heavily contributing to Santos’ campaigns for office, according to a new report. Intrater and his wife each made a maximum contribution of $5,800 to Santos’ 2022 House campaign, the Washington Post reported Monday. The couple also gave tens of thousands of additional dollars to committees linked to the Republican —...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
New York Post

Secret Service, WH insist there’s no public log of Biden Delaware visitors

WASHINGTON — The US Secret Service is doubling down on its claim not to keep visitor logs for President Biden’s Delaware residences — as House Republicans demand records that could reveal who had access to improperly stored classified documents at his Wilmington home. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told FoxNews.com, “We don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence.” A spokesman for the White House counsel’s office told the outlet, “Like every president in decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal.” The Secret Service claimed last year to The Post that it doesn’t keep visitor information for...
DELAWARE STATE
New York Post

Biden uses his lawyers to find his classified docs — to shield from the FBI

The discovery of a fourth set of classified documents, at the Biden residence in Delaware, has further undermined the White House’s virtual mantra that the president “takes classified documents very seriously.” Putting aside the repeated movement of highly classified documents over six years, one curious element has emerged in this scandal: the use of private counsel.  Not only did President Joe Biden enlist lawyers to clear out his private Washington office; he then used them — rather than security officers or the FBI — to search for additional classified documents. The initial use of lawyers is notable. While it seems a fairly...
DELAWARE STATE
thingstodopost.org

10 hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast: Best hotel deals for 2023

Discover the best hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast, Mississippi including Palace Casino Resort, Hyatt Place Biloxi, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi, White House Hotel, Best Western Seaway Inn, IP Casino Resort Spa, Margaritaville Resort, Oasis Resort, Harrah's Gulf Coast, The Inn at Long Beach. 1. Palace Casino Resort. 158...
BILOXI, MS
actionnews5.com

Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The price of eggs across the nation remains on the rise as the Avian Influenza outbreak has now wiped out roughly 45 million farm-raised hens. The virus, otherwise known as “Bird Flu,” took its toll towards the start of the holiday season as turkeys became more expensive for customers.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

Police search for 2 Alabama men wanted in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Delisle body shop owner charged with embezzlement involving customer’s car

DELISLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Everett Oliver Cuevas III, 48, is now in custody and is being charged with one count of embezzlement. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, the arrest was spurred from a vehicle pursuit of a 2016 Nissan Maxima for allegedly violating traffic laws. Two people inside the vehicle, Asa Hoda and Raygan Malley, were arrested and were given charges related to the pursuit.
FOX 43

Why are egg prices skyrocketing?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pancake samples may be free for Pennsylvania Farm Show guests, but for the people serving them, they’re coming at a much higher cost. “I was shocked when I ordered a case of eggs," said Dawn Harnish. "It was 15 dozen to a case, and it was $90 for the case, so $6.00 a dozen.”
HARRISBURG, PA
WJTV 12

Most commonly seen birds in Mississippi

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Mississippi using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
New York Post

Pennsylvania family’s dog shot by hunter who mistook it for a coyote

A Pennsylvania family is grieving the loss of their beloved dog after a hunter mistook the pooch for a coyote and fatally shot him. Chris Heller was walking his two dogs in the woods near his house on Jan. 7 when his 8-year-old malamute mix Hunter was shot by a deer hunter, his wife Jennifer Heller said in an online post. Chris Heller rushed to get the pup to an emergency vet but he didn’t make the trip. Hunter died on the way, she said. “Hunter was an incredibly sweet and intelligent dog — gentle with the Hellers’ young grandchildren, immediate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Magnolia State Live

$2.5 million grant awarded to help promote public understanding of religion in Mississippi

A new $2.5 million grant has been awarded to for the promotion, and interpretation of the role of religion in Mississippi history and culture. The Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded the money to the Foundation for Mississippi History to help the Mississippi Department of Archives and History support and promote programs, activities, and projects focused on religion in Mississippi history and culture.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
159K+
Followers
73K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy