Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: Kevin Feige Teases Kang's Secret Weapon
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania centers around Kang the Conqueror trying to use his secret weapon according to Kevin Feige. The Marvel Studios president spoke to Empire Magazine about the biggest threat The Avengers have faced to date. Interestingly, the executive hinted that the technology Kang has at his disposal lies at the heart of the mission the villain sends Ant-Man on in the trailer. With such trippy visuals, and the dead-serious nature of this Kang variant, the clip did a good job of hiding exactly what Jonathan Majors' villain is after in the movie. But, it seems like the device in his possession probably has something to do with the massive golden chair that's popped up in the promotional materials. Check it out below!
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Kevin Feige Says Kang Brings a New Kind of "Big Bad" to the MCU
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is bringing a new kind of "big bad" to the MCU according to Kevin Feige. The president of Marvel Studios spoke to Empire Magazine about what kind of trouble The Avengers are in. While we met Jonathan Majors' strange He Who Remains in Loki. This variant of Kang is all business and that's a bad thing for the heroes. The villain might have one goal, but there's more than just Earth's Mightiest Heroes to worry about. As the trickster in the Citadel at the End of Time hinted, there are infinite versions of this multiversal conqueror out there now, and that's a terrible thing for Ant-Man and anyone who knows him. Check out what other tidbits Feige had to tease in the recent interview.
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Director Accidentally Saw Something Classified While Prepping Movie
Top Gun: Maverick was a huge success last year, earning $1 billion at the box office and becoming a big hit on Paramount+ while also breaking some DVD and Blu-ray sales records. The process of making the long-awaited sequel was intense, and director Joseph Kosinski has shared some interesting behind-the-scenes stories, including how the movie's Darkstar sequence could have resulted in international espionage. Turns out, there were some other shocking things that happened during the production, including Kosinski accidentally seeing something classified.
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo Steps Out With His Best Cosplay Yet
Jujutsu Kaisen has kept quiet as of late, but things are going to heat up for the series this year. As 2023 gets underway, all eyes are on Gojo Satoru as he will be returning to television soon enough. Jujutsu Kaisen season two promises to check on the sorcerer as well as his students later this year. And thanks to one fan, Gojo is stepping out online with one of his best cosplays to date.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off Yor's Best Episode
Spy x Family wrapped up the first season of the anime last Fall and although fans had plenty of favorite moments from Yor Forger throughout its episodes, one awesome cosplay is showing off why one episode in particular was Yor's best in the season! The first season of the series introduced fans to the central trio of the Forger Family, and it was immediately apparent that Yor was going to be one of the standout characters of 2022 overall. This was due to the fact that not only was she a deadly assassin, but when push came to shove she tried her best to be a good mother to Anya.
ComicBook
Mayfair Witches Cast, Showrunners Reveal if They Believe in Magic (Exclusive)
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches debuted on AMC and AMC+ last week with the latest installment of the network's Immortal Universe proving to be a big hit. The series is AMC+'s biggest ever series premiere. The new series, which is set in the same general universe as Interview With the Vampire, follows a young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches and, as she grapples with her newfound powers, she also finds herself contending with a sinister presence who has haunted her family for generations. With the series dealing with magic and witchcraft and being set and filmed in New Orleans, we asked the cast and showrunners if they themselves believe in magic.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Shares First Look at Chapter 89
Dragon Ball Super is heading into 2023 with a new arc, and the manga has all eyes on Trunks thanks to the release. Right now, the series is giving fans a taste of the simple life as a special Super Hero arc kickstarted just before the new year. The story has put Trunks and Goten center stage as the high schoolers try their hands at being superheroes. And now, the manga's next chapter just dropped storyboards for fans ahead of its release.
ComicBook
DC Studios' James Gunn Debunks Superman Rumor, Clarifies Casting Timeline
James Gunn is once again debunking a rumor that an actor has been cast for his upcoming Superman film. The co-CEO of DC Studios uses his public Twitter account to keep DC fans updated by responding to various reports and rumors that surface. Usually, anytime someone posts inaccurate information about a DC project, Gunn is quick to shoot the rumor down. The filmmaker has even promised news about the new DC Universe in the weeks ahead. So when an aggregate site shared a rumor that The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi and tagged Gunn in the tweet, he of course responded to put the rumor to rest while clarifying when news will become available.
ComicBook
NECA Universal Monsters Ultimate Figure Line Adds The Bride of Frankenstein
NECA has launched a new figure in their outstanding Universal Monsters Ultimate lineup, and it's none other than The Bride of Frankenstein! The 7-inch scale figure is based on Elsa Lanchester's portrayal in the iconic 1935 film, and she's in color this time around. The figure includes bandages, a removable gown, two pairs of hands, and 3x interchangeable head sculpts.
ComicBook
Watch The Last of Us: Episode 1 Making-of Featurette
When you're lost in the darkness, look for the light. When you're finished streaming Sunday's series premiere of The Last of Us, look for a new behind-the-scenes featurette revealing how HBO brought the Naughty Dog video game adaptation to life. In the making-of featurette, which you can watch below via HBO Max on YouTube, the show's cast and creators discuss the tragic beginnings of the end of modern civilization and the pairing of survivors Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). Be warned: there are spoilers for Season 1 Episode 1, titled "When You're Lost in the Darkness."
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Fans Unhappy Over "Minimum Effort" Skin
Since launch, Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics has offered a steady stream of skins for purchase, including designs based on the comics, as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The game's latest skin is based on the latter, with a take on Thor inspired by the character's 2011 film. It's a nice design, but it's also one that a lot of fans aren't too happy with. The reason is that Marvel's Avengers already has a design based on that version of Thor; this one is just a "variant" of that skin without his helmet!
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Dubs Bakugo the MVP for Newest Episode
My Hero Academia is now working its way through the fallout of everything that went down during the huge fight between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front during the first half of Season 6, and Katsuki Bakugo was dubbed the MVP in the newest episode for his reaction to the immediate aftermath during its cliffhanger! The second half of the season is now in full swing, and the anime has started to reveal a Japan that has fallen into chaos due to all of the damage the villains have done in the wake of the fight against Tomura Shigaraki during the first half of the season.
ComicBook
Mayfair Witches: Annabeth Gish Reveals the Role She Originally Wanted to Play (Exclusive)
In Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Annabeth Gish plays Deirdre Mayfair, the biological mother of Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) and arguably one of the story's most tragic figures. While much of the AMC series centers around Rowan's story, Deirdre's own is a major part of with viewers being brought into her life as a powerful witch who is unfortunately kept prisoner by her Aunt Carlotta (Beth Grant) in an effort to keep the sinister entity Lasher (Jack Huston) at bay. But while Gish brings Deirdre's tragic tale to life brilliantly in Mayfair Witches, it turns out that there is a different role from the novel it's based on, The Witching Hour, that Gish originally wanted to play back when the novel was first released in the 1990s.
ComicBook
Fast X Adds Young Actor as Vin Diesel's Son
This summer will see the launch of Fast X, the tenth main installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. With the release of the film's first trailer on the horizon, there's a lot of talk about who will or won't be a part of its ever-growing family — and now, we have our latest answer. On Friday, a report from Variety revealed that Cheaper by the Dozen star Leo Abelo Perry will be joining the cast of Fast X as an older version of Brian Marcos, the son of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky). Brian first appeared in 2017's The Fate of the Furious as a baby who was kidnapped by Cipher (Charlize Theron), and later was raised by Dom and his stepmother, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) in F9: The Fast Saga.
ComicBook
Disney+ Announces Phineas and Ferb Revival With 2 New Seasons
Phineas and Ferb is coming back for two new season on Disney+ and Disney television. Variety received word of the renewal and fans can look forward to 40 new episodes. Ayo Davis, the president of Disney Branded Television told the press at the winter press tour for the Television Critics Association. As an added bonus for viewers, Hamster & Gretel is getting a second season too. (That show is also created by Dan Povenmire!) So, Phineas and Ferb return to bug Candace and go on daily adventures with unbelievably catchy songs. Jeff "Swampy" Marsh is in talks to return as well. With Disney's current streaming strategy, the show could appear across any number of the company's networks. Be they Disney+, Disney Junior, Disney Channel proper or Disney XD. Check out what the executive and the creators have to say about the revival down below.
ComicBook
Superman & Lois Season 3 Trailer Released by The CW
The CW has released a new trailer for the upcoming third season of Superman & Lois and from the looks of things, the stakes have never been higher for Lois and Clark. In the new trailer, which was released online Sunday night, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) reveals to Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) that she might be pregnant, but what should be a moment of joy doesn't appear to stay joyful for long. The trailer teases that Lois soon disappears — and things don't look great for the Kent family. You can check out the trailer for yourself below.
ComicBook
DC Reveals Old Man Bane in New Batman Preview
The latest issue in DC's Batman – One Bad Day comic series is set to arrive this year, and the man who broke the Bat is getting the spotlight. Bane's solo storyline will debut this Tuesday from the publisher, and wit hh it a pretty major update to Bane as a character, showing us what the DC villain will be like in his twilight years. That's right, Old Man Bane is upon us. DC has released the first full preview of the premium one-shot, showing off the first few pages and multiple variants covers of the upcoming issue. You can find them below and see that time has been surprisingly kind to Bane in his old age.
ComicBook
New Gotham Knights Trailer Released by The CW
The CW has released a new trailer for Gotham Knights. The series is set to debut on Tuesday, March 14th following the Season 3 premiere of Superman & Lois which also got a new trailer on Sunday night as well. The new trailer gives fans their best look yet at the series, which will take a unique approach to the mythos of Gotham City and the Batman family. You can check out the trailer below.
ComicBook
M3GAN Cast and Crew Address Beef With Chucky
Blumhouse Productions has finally released the next big doll-related horror film, and let's just say it takes things to the next level. M3gan has been getting a pretty solid critical response with fans also loving it and it might spark the beginning of a franchise. The future of M3gan has been discussed heavily in the press, with director Gerard Johnstone discussing the possibility of the doll teaming up with Anabelle from James Wan's The Conjuring Universe. But, one thing that's been in the headlines has been the Twitter beef between M3gan and another famous doll, Chucky. Both dolls went back and forth with each other on the social media site and now the cast and crew are breaking their silence on the situation. In a new interview with TooFab, Allison Williams and Johnstone addressed the Twitter beef between their doll and the iconic Child's Play doll.
ComicBook
The Last of Us HBO Fans Are Blown Away By First Episode
HBO's The Last of Us has already garnered a ton of fans following its first episode. The Last of Us is one of the most beloved video games out there and Hollywood has been trying to adapt it for nearly a decade. Now, it's finally coming to life with stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead role. It's one of the most faithful video game adaptations to date and has received immense praise as a result. Not only is it accurate, but it manages to retain the emotional depth that made players fall in love with it when it released in 2013.
Comments / 0