Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is bringing a new kind of "big bad" to the MCU according to Kevin Feige. The president of Marvel Studios spoke to Empire Magazine about what kind of trouble The Avengers are in. While we met Jonathan Majors' strange He Who Remains in Loki. This variant of Kang is all business and that's a bad thing for the heroes. The villain might have one goal, but there's more than just Earth's Mightiest Heroes to worry about. As the trickster in the Citadel at the End of Time hinted, there are infinite versions of this multiversal conqueror out there now, and that's a terrible thing for Ant-Man and anyone who knows him. Check out what other tidbits Feige had to tease in the recent interview.

2 DAYS AGO