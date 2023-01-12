ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Trevor Bauer officially a free agent after Dodgers release

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers released Trevor Bauer on Thursday, less than a week after he was designated for assignment .

Bauer, who was accused of sexual assault and previously received a two-season ban from Major League Baseball, now becomes a free agent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SNeTD_0kCfphe800
Trevor Bauer throws a pitch in June 2021 during his time with the Dodgers.
Getty Images

The former NL Cy Young Award winner originally signed a three-year contract with the Dodgers in February 2021.

Bauer, 31, was originally hit with a 324-game suspension and was reinstated to the league in December by an arbitrator. His suspension was reduced to 194 games.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Miguel Rojas Sent Text Message To Clayton Kershaw After Dodgers Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their infield depth by acquiring Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins in exchange for prospect Jacob Amaya. It marks a reunion as the 33-year-old signed with the Dodgers in November 2012 and made his MLB debut two years later. Rojas famously made a terrific stop at third base to preserve Clayton Kershaw’s no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies during the 2014 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cubs Sign Veteran Outfielder to Minor League Deal

The Chicago Cubs have signed Illinois-native Mike Tauchman to minor league deal according to team transaction logs. Tauchman is a veteran outfielder who is returning after a stint in Korea with the Hanwha Eagles. Tauchman came up in the Colorado Rockies organization and made his MLB debut with the Rockies...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 Ian Happ trade destinations

The reality is with Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs that if they don't get an extension done this winter, the only alternative (assuming he isn't extended toward the end of the year) is to trade him. Tough pill to swallow, and I've laid out why it makes zero sense to move on from a budding All-Star at a time when your competitive window is reopening.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres avoid arbitration with Juan Soto, Josh Hader

The Padres have avoided arbitration with two stars. San Diego and Juan Soto agreed to a $23M contract, while they inked Josh Hader to a $14.1M deal. Aside from Shohei Ohtani — who agreed to a $30M deal with the Angels at the end of last season — Soto is the highest-profile player in this year’s arbitration class. MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz projected him for the highest salary of any arb-eligible player, forecasting him to land at $21.5M. Soto comes in a bit above that and secures a little more than a $6M raise on last season’s $17.1M salary.
SAN DIEGO, CA
OnlyHomers

New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star

The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Sign Top International Prospect With All-Star Comparision

The Boston Red Sox have made franchise-altering moves during the international signing period in years past, and are hoping their additions this time around have similar effects. The current face of the franchise, superstar third baseman Rafael Devers, signed with Boston as a teenager in 2013 and Xander Bogaerts did...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox linked to free-agent OF Adam Duvall

With shortstop Trevor Story set to miss most if not all of the 2023 season, adding a middle infielder and/or an outfielder should be the Boston Red Sox' top priority. The free-agent options have dwindled, but there still are a few players available who can upgrade the Red Sox' current situation ahead of Opening Day. According to The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams, Boston has been linked to arguably the top outfielder left on the market: Adam Duvall.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees invite promising pitching prospect to Spring Training

The New York Yankees are preparing for a competitive spring training session starting next month. Management has brought in a myriad of different outfield options to compete for the vacant left-field position. Oswaldo Cabrera, Aaron Hicks, Willie Calhoun, and Rafael Ortega are the prominent names that will have a shot to earn starting reps during the 2023 season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Co-owner Steve Tisch reacts to Giants’ playoff win in rare comments

Steve Tisch made a surprise statement after the Giants’ wild-card win over the Vikings. The Giants co-owner, who is normally in the background while other co-owner John Mara acts as the franchise’s public spokesperson, rarely makes comments about his team. But after Big Blue’s first playoff win in over a decade, a 31-24 victory over the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, Tisch went forth to talk about how “proud” he is of the Giants. “My family and I are proud of the players, coaches and staff and how everyone throughout the entire organization has worked together to make this a successful season,”...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

Mets sign highly-regarded international prospect Daiverson Gutierrez

The Mets’ accumulation of young catching talent continued Sunday with Daiverson Gutierrez’s addition, highlighting the organization’s international signing class. Gutierrez, from Venezuela, received a $1.9 million signing bonus, according to sources. He is considered a power right-handed bat with a plus arm who is advanced the behind the plate. Gutierrez joins top prospect Francisco Alvarez and last year’s first-round draft pick, Kevin Parada, to give the organization a trifecta of highly-regarded young catchers. The Mets, with a signing pool of $5.284 million, also agreed to contracts with outfielders Anthony Baptist and shortstop Christopher Larez to give the organization three players from the top 50 in this class, as ranked by MLB pipeline. Gutierrez was No. 27 and Baptist and Larez ranked No. 29 and 43, respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
159K+
Followers
73K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy