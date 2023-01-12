ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Avatar,' 'Wakanda Forever,' 'Top Gun' among PGA nominees

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Producers Guild of America announced their nominees for the 34th annual PGA Awards on Thursday. Winners will be announced at the Feb. 25 ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vI2HJ_0kCfpbLm00
James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" is nominated for a Producers Guild Award. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

Producers of the films Avatar: The Way of Water , The Banshees of Inisherin , Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , Elvis , Everything Everywhere All At Once , The Fabelmans , Glass Onion , Tár , Top Gun: Maverick and The Whale are nominated for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of a Theatrical Motion Picture.

Producers of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio , Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Turning Red are up for the Animated Theatrical Motion Picture Award.

Television Drama nominees for the Norman Felton Award for Episodic Television -- Drama include the producers of Andor , Better Call Saul , Ozark, Severance and The White Lotus . For the Danny Thomas Award for Episodic Television -- Comedy, nominees include Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, Hacks and Only Murders in the Building .

Limited or Anthology Series compete for the David L. Wolper Award. Nominated shows include DAHMER -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Pam & Tommy.

TV or Streaming Motion Picture nominees are Fire Island, Hocus Pocus 2 , Pinocchio , Prey and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story .

Non-Fiction Television nominees are 30 for 30, 60 Minutes, George Carlin 's American Dream , Lucy and Desi and Stanley Tucci : Searching for Italy.

The Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television nominees are The Daily Show with Trevor Noah , Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Saturday Night Live .

Game and Competition Television nominees are The Amazing Race, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, RuPaul 's Drag Race All Stars, Top Chef and The Voice .

The Producers Guild previously announced Tom Cruise as the David O. Selznick Award recipient and nominees in the Documentary Motion Picture, Sports Program, Children's Program and Short-Form Program categories.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
