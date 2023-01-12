Read full article on original website
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction, Winner
The NFL Playoffs are finally here and before we know it, the Super Bowl will be kicking off. Michael Irvin has his two teams picked out. Irvin can be very opinionated at times. However, his picks aren’t that controversial. One may say predictable. Now, Irvin has a job to...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dianna Russini Video
ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini is trending for her time in Buffalo on Sunday morning. The Bills are set to host the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Bills Mafia is going viral on social media on Sunday evening. Russini and fellow ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington are going viral ...
Former Super Bowl winning receiver with Raiders has died: reports
Calvin Muhammad, who had stints with the Los Angeles Raiders, San Diego Chargers and Washington, has died. No cause of death was given. Muhammad was the 17th-pick in the 12th-round of the 1980 NFL Draft. He played for the team for four seasons, and was a member of the Raiders’ XVIII Super Bowl winning team.
NFL World Is Shocked By John Harbaugh's Decision
What is John Harbaugh doing? The Baltimore Ravens, despite having multiple timeouts remaining, have let a ton of time tick off the clock late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Baltimore is trailing Cincinnati, 24-17, with less than 10 seconds remaining on Sunday evening. Harbaugh's coaching ...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of 49ers Star Christian McCaffrey
In just under an hour, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West foes. After facing each other twice during the regular season, they meet again - but this time there's more on the line. Both teams hope to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive with a win today. ...
Look: NFL Quarterback's Wife Shocked By Punishment News
The NFL is taking some heat for its surprising fine of Lions running back Jamaal Williams. Detroit's running back was hit with an $18,000 fine for his sensual celebration, with Green Bay linebacker Quay Walker was fined just $13,000 for shoving a Lions trainer. It's a bit puzzling, to say the ...
NFL World Demanding For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
Don't even let Brandon Staley on the team plane. The Chargers suffered one of the most humiliating collapses in NFL Playoff history tonight. After leading 27-0 at one point, the Chargers showed little life in this second half. Trevor Lawrence and Co. led a ferocious comeback, capped by ...
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Look: Pete Carroll's Comment On Brock Purdy Is Going Viral
The legend of Brock Purdy grew in his playoff debut. Purdy continued his spectacular run by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's first-round playoff matchup. The seventh-round pick completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 passing yards, three passing ...
NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Official Decision
Damar Hamlin has decided to watch Sunday's Bills-Dolphins game from home. He made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday afternoon after the AP reported that he was going to be in attendance for the game. "My heart is with my guys as they compete today! Supporting from home as I focus on my ...
Yardbarker
Ravens Plan To Negotiate Long Term Deal With QB Lamar Jackson
It remains to be seen if Jackson will play in Baltimore’s playoff game against the Bengals as he is still dealing with a sprained PCL and has not played since sustaining the injury. Jackson, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He just finished...
Ravens Plan For Quarterback Lamar Jackson Revealed
The Baltimore Ravens are remaining firm in their stance on superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson. Despite Jackson being sidelined for the final stretch of the Ravens' 2022 season, the team hopes to sign him on a longterm contract extension later this offseason. "Whenever the season ends -- Sunday ...
Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Melissa Stark Tonight
Poor Melissa Stark. The NFL world is feeling bad for the NBC sideline reporter following her tense interview with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Sunday night. Harbaugh was clearly in no mood to answer Stark's questions in the first half. NFL fans are feeling for Melissa Stark, as being a ...
Look: Jim Harbaugh Took Important Trip Today
There has been a lot of chatter this week about Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh wanting a new contract. Additionally, there have been some rumblings about him potentially leaving for the NFL. While a deal hasn't been finalized, it doesn't seem like Harbaugh will leave Ann Arbor anytime soon. ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Joey Bosa's Announcement
Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Joey Bosa doesn't want to talk about his helmet throwing on Saturday night. The Chargers fell to the Jaguars in the Wild Card round on Saturday. Bosa was heated late in the contest. Sunday afternoon, Bosa addressed reporters. "I really, really do want to say ...
Look: NFL World Furious With 'Dirty Play' In 49ers-Seahawks
The NFL world is not happy with a dirty move from Seahawks safety Johnathan Abrams during Saturday's Wild Card game against San Francisco. Abram appeared to twist the recently-injured ankle of 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel after the play had already been blown dead. The play caused a scrum ...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
NFL World Is Praying For Vikings Player On Sunday
The Minnesota Vikings will be without a veteran player on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota's Cameron Dantzler is dealing with a serious personal matter. He will not play on Sunday. The specifics of the situation with Dantzler are unclear at this time. However, it's believed to be something ...
Look: Saquon Barkley's Girlfriend Going Viral During Playoffs
The New York Giants are taking on the Minnesota Vikings during Sunday afternoon's Wild Card game. Hopefully, it's a good one. Giants running back Saquon Barkley is playing in the playoffs following his bounceback 2022 season. He said before the game that he's not nervous. Barkley's friends and ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Admission
Brock Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers to a blowout win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night. During the game, Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw had quite the admission. "I've got to tell our viewers, this is not normal.... to be drafted Mr. Irrelevant, and come in with the poise he ...
