Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dianna Russini Video

ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini is trending for her time in Buffalo on Sunday morning. The Bills are set to host the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Bills Mafia is going viral on social media on Sunday evening.  Russini and fellow ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington are going viral ...
BUFFALO, NY
NFL World Is Shocked By John Harbaugh's Decision

What is John Harbaugh doing? The Baltimore Ravens, despite having multiple timeouts remaining, have let a ton of time tick off the clock late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Baltimore is trailing Cincinnati, 24-17, with less than 10 seconds remaining on Sunday evening. Harbaugh's coaching ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Look: NFL Quarterback's Wife Shocked By Punishment News

The NFL is taking some heat for its surprising fine of Lions running back Jamaal Williams. Detroit's running back was hit with an $18,000 fine for his sensual celebration, with Green Bay linebacker Quay Walker was fined just $13,000 for shoving a Lions trainer. It's a bit puzzling, to say the ...
DETROIT, MI
NFL World Demanding For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

Don't even let Brandon Staley on the team plane.  The Chargers suffered one of the most humiliating collapses in NFL Playoff history tonight.  After leading 27-0 at one point, the Chargers showed little life in this second half. Trevor Lawrence and Co. led a ferocious comeback, capped by ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Look: Pete Carroll's Comment On Brock Purdy Is Going Viral

The legend of Brock Purdy grew in his playoff debut. Purdy continued his spectacular run by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's first-round playoff matchup. The seventh-round pick completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 passing yards, three passing ...
SEATTLE, WA
NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Official Decision

Damar Hamlin has decided to watch Sunday's Bills-Dolphins game from home.  He made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday afternoon after the AP reported that he was going to be in attendance for the game. "My heart is with my guys as they compete today! Supporting from home as I focus on my ...
Ravens Plan To Negotiate Long Term Deal With QB Lamar Jackson

It remains to be seen if Jackson will play in Baltimore’s playoff game against the Bengals as he is still dealing with a sprained PCL and has not played since sustaining the injury. Jackson, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He just finished...
BALTIMORE, MD
Ravens Plan For Quarterback Lamar Jackson Revealed

The Baltimore Ravens are remaining firm in their stance on superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson. Despite Jackson being sidelined for the final stretch of the Ravens' 2022 season, the team hopes to sign him on a longterm contract extension later this offseason. "Whenever the season ends -- Sunday ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Melissa Stark Tonight

Poor Melissa Stark. The NFL world is feeling bad for the NBC sideline reporter following her tense interview with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Sunday night. Harbaugh was clearly in no mood to answer Stark's questions in the first half. NFL fans are feeling for Melissa Stark, as being a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Look: Jim Harbaugh Took Important Trip Today

There has been a lot of chatter this week about Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh wanting a new contract. Additionally, there have been some rumblings about him potentially leaving for the NFL. While a deal hasn't been finalized, it doesn't seem like Harbaugh will leave Ann Arbor anytime soon. ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Look: NFL World Reacts To Joey Bosa's Announcement

Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Joey Bosa doesn't want to talk about his helmet throwing on Saturday night. The Chargers fell to the Jaguars in the Wild Card round on Saturday. Bosa was heated late in the contest. Sunday afternoon, Bosa addressed reporters. "I really, really do want to say ...
MISSOURI STATE
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
NFL World Is Praying For Vikings Player On Sunday

The Minnesota Vikings will be without a veteran player on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota's Cameron Dantzler is dealing with a serious personal matter.  He will not play on Sunday. The specifics of the situation with Dantzler are unclear at this time. However, it's believed to be something ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Look: NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Admission

Brock Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers to a blowout win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night. During the game, Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw had quite the admission. "I've got to tell our viewers, this is not normal.... to be drafted Mr. Irrelevant, and come in with the poise he ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
