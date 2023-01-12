Read full article on original website
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Ex-Yankees foe dead at 53
Former outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday at age 53. A cause of death was not announced. Tinsley’s major league career spanned from 1993 to 1997 across the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to the Red Sox from the Mariners in 1994. In Boston,...
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Andrew McCutchen has signed elsewhere, Bo Bichette is likely heading to arbitration, and more!
It’s time for everyone’s favourite series, News and Notes!. Although it’s only been a few days since the last article, there has been some notable news, as the Jays have avoided arbitration with 11 players. Furthermore, a right-handed outfielder who mashes left-handed pitching is off the board. Let’s dig in.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
KTLO
Cardinals reach agreements with 7 players
ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 13, 2023 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday that they have reached agreements on one-year contracts for the upcoming 2023 season with pitchers Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, and Jordan Montgomery; infielder Tommy Edman; catcher Andrew Knizner; and outfielder Tyler O’Neill, avoiding salary arbitration. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Former Super Bowl winning receiver with Raiders has died: reports
Calvin Muhammad, who had stints with the Los Angeles Raiders, San Diego Chargers and Washington, has died. No cause of death was given. Muhammad was the 17th-pick in the 12th-round of the 1980 NFL Draft. He played for the team for four seasons, and was a member of the Raiders’ XVIII Super Bowl winning team.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
NFL World Demanding For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
Don't even let Brandon Staley on the team plane. The Chargers suffered one of the most humiliating collapses in NFL Playoff history tonight. After leading 27-0 at one point, the Chargers showed little life in this second half. Trevor Lawrence and Co. led a ferocious comeback, capped by ...
NFL World Is Shocked By John Harbaugh's Decision
What is John Harbaugh doing? The Baltimore Ravens, despite having multiple timeouts remaining, have let a ton of time tick off the clock late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Baltimore is trailing Cincinnati, 24-17, with less than 10 seconds remaining on Sunday evening. Harbaugh's coaching ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dianna Russini Video
ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini is trending for her time in Buffalo on Sunday morning. The Bills are set to host the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Bills Mafia is going viral on social media on Sunday evening. Russini and fellow ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington are going viral ...
Look: NFL Quarterback's Wife Shocked By Punishment News
The NFL is taking some heat for its surprising fine of Lions running back Jamaal Williams. Detroit's running back was hit with an $18,000 fine for his sensual celebration, with Green Bay linebacker Quay Walker was fined just $13,000 for shoving a Lions trainer. It's a bit puzzling, to say the ...
Look: Arch Manning Already Made 1 Freshman Mistake
Former five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning hasn't been on the University of Texas campus for long, but he's already made his first mistake. The star quarterback suffered a freshman fault this week - one that was plastered all over social media. Manning appeared to have misplaced his student ...
Look: Pete Carroll's Comment On Brock Purdy Is Going Viral
The legend of Brock Purdy grew in his playoff debut. Purdy continued his spectacular run by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's first-round playoff matchup. The seventh-round pick completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 passing yards, three passing ...
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Interested In Power-Hitting Outfielder
With Xander Bogaerts’ departure and now an injury to Trevor Story, there’s plenty of uncertainty up the middle of the diamond for the Boston Red Sox. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may have an answer to one of those question marks, though. With it possible that...
Yardbarker
New York Mets linked to Manny Machado as future big-splash
Following the long Carlos Correa dilemma, it already seems as if the New York Mets have their next big third base target in mind. To just go along with all of the Shohei Ohtani talk as a future Mets target, you can now throw Manny Machado into the conversation for Steve Cohen. Machado has a player option on his contract after this season and is expected to exercise it.
BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks are waiving Jarrett Culver.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Uncomfortable John Calipari, Reporter Video
On Saturday afternoon a truly uncomfortable scene unfolded during a basketball game between Kentucky and Tennessee. Just after the whistle blew for halftime, Kentucky coach John Calipari spoke with ESPN's Holly Rowe. During their conversation, Calipari placed both of his hands on Rowe's shoulders, ...
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured
The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
