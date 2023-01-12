ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Robert Hur tapped by Merrick Garland to lead Biden documents probe. Who is he?

By Josh Meyer and Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l63dT_0kCfpQaf00

Robert Hur, the newly appointed special counsel investigating classified documents found at President Joe Biden's home and former office, has seen – and prosecuted – it all as a former Justice Department official who headed the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office from 2018 to 2021.

Before then-President Donald Trump appointed him to that position, Hur worked in the DOJ trenches as an assistant U.S. attorney from 2007 to 2014 , prosecuting gang members, firearms offenders, narcotics traffickers and white-collar criminals accused of financial fraud, public corruption tax offenses and computer network intrusions.

As Maryland’s top attorney, Hur – who was called out of government retirement on Thursday by Attorney General Merrick Garland – supervised one of the largest and busiest U.S. Attorney’s offices in the nation and set the strategic priorities for it.

Garland appoints special counsel: Attorney General Merrick Garland taps special counsel to probe Biden classified documents

In that role, he oversaw the successful prosecutions of white supremacists, COVID-19 fund fraudsters, Asian hate crime perpetrators and drug cartel kingpins. His office also worked on the long-running investigation and prosecution of former National Security Agency contractor Harold Martin , who was accused by authorities of taking a “breathtaking” amount of classified material and storing it in his Glen Burnie, Maryland, home.

“This appointment underscores for the public the department's commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters, and to making decisions indisputably guided only by the facts and the law," Garland said Thursday in announcing Hur’s appointment.

"I am confident that Mr. Hur will carry out his responsibility in an even-handed and urgent manner,” Garland said, “and in accordance with the highest traditions of this Department.”

For his work as U.S. attorney, Hur received the Attorney General's Distinguished Service Award for superior performance and excellence as a lawyer.

Questions remain unanswered: Questions about Joe Biden documents escalate as second batch of records is found

When Hur left office as the top Maryland prosecutor in February 2021, Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, both Maryland Democrats, praised him for upholding “the finest traditions of the office and the U.S. Department of Justice.”

The two senators cited Hur’s work to establish the Baltimore Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which created a permanent federal, state, and local law enforcement partnership to combat violent crime in Baltimore.

In March 2021, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tapped Hur – who is Asian American – to lead a state work group on anti-Asian American violence. The panel was tasked with meeting with affected groups, analyzing crime against Asian Americans and making recommendations to improve policing efforts and prosecution of related hate crimes.

Rod Rosenstein, a former deputy attorney general in the Trump administration, brought Hur to serve as his top assistant and help supervise the work of then-special counsel Robert Mueller, who led the contentious investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

The inquiry shadowed much of Donald Trump’s presidency and would later catalog the then-president’s attempts to obstruct the investigation, though he was not charged.

“He understands that there are some jobs that are unpleasant but need to be done and done right,” Rosenstein said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VQWMx_0kCfpQaf00
U.S. Attorney Robert Hur arrives at U.S. District Court in Baltimore in 2019. Steve Ruark, AP

The first batch: DOJ reviewing classified documents found at Biden facility from time as VP

The second batch: Second set of classified documents found in Biden's garage after search of 2 residences

Rosenstein represents a link to much of Hur’s time at Justice: he hired him as a line prosecutor in Maryland in 2007, brought him to Washington in 2017 and later recommended him for the job as Maryland’s chief prosecutor, the same job Rosenstein held before his work as deputy attorney general.

“He is extremely bright and an accomplished lawyer, a reflection of his academic background,” Rosenstein said. “He also brought a non-partisan approach to the job.”

Rosenstein said Hur also arrived with a keen sense of humor.

At Rosenstein’s going away party at the Justice Department, Hur took advantage of his time at the microphone where Rosenstein said he “mocked” his former boss’ repeated speech references to former Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson. He also seized on Rosenstein’s default expression: “Excellent!”

“He got a lot of laughs on that, as I recall,” Rosenstein said.

Before his Senate confirmation as U.S. attorney, Hur served as the principal associate deputy attorney general at Justice Department headquarters in Washington, D.C. from 2017 to 2018. In the position, Hur was a member of the Department's senior leadership team and the principal counselor to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, assisting him with oversight of all components of the department, according to DOJ.

Hur received his law degree from Stanford University where he served as executive editor of the Stanford Law Review. Following law school, he served a law clerk for then-Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Robert Hur tapped by Merrick Garland to lead Biden documents probe. Who is he?

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket

Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it

Jim Jordan went there. I had to replay C-SPAN to be sure. But early in last week’s embarrassing Republican spectacle, over what is now a purely ceremonial U.S. House speakership, Ohio’s own coup-plotting congressman feigned fidelity to the U.S. Constitution he was willing to trash two years ago. Seriously. Of all people, Jim Jordan, the […] The post After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

751K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy