Murfreesboro, TN

UPDATE: Rutherford County Schools have Choice School Opportunities for Local Students

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) The Rutherford County School System has a total of 26 Pre-K through 12th Grade Choice School’s for eligible students. Choice School’s Coordinator Dr. Caitlin Bullard told WGNS News…. There are 5-different types of Choice School’s available…. The Choice School's application process began on Dec....
Guest today are from the Rutherford County Library System, followed by an interview with the Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Department about the NEW Indoor Soccer Arena

Local Library - During the first half of the program, we talked to Rita Shacklett, the Director of the Rutherford County Library System. On the second half of the show, we heard from Sandra Pineault with Friends of the Library. Pineault discussed an upcoming event with a featured local author, who will be a guest speaker on January 28, 2023. Towards the end of the library interview, we learned about new services and programs at the different library branches.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Gas Prices in Rutherford County and Throughout Tennessee

(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.93 per gallon on Monday, but then rising to an average of $2.99 per gallon on Tuesday afternoon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Overall, prices in Tennessee are a little more than 19 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
New MLK, Jr. March Route: HUGE SUCCESS!

(MURFREESBORO) The temperature was 56-degrees when the MLK March stepped onto East Main Street from Central Magnet School. Parade Coordinator Shawn Brown's decision for a new route was evidently popular, because it almost tripled the turnout. One of the highlights of the event was at the Patterson Community Center when...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Celebrated comedian Henry Cho to perform In Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) Henry Cho, known for his "clean comedy," will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho's one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Barrett Firearms Sells To Australian Group

(MURFREESBORO) Barrett Firearms has been purchased by Australian defense contractor NIOA. The firm completed a 100 percent acquisition of the industry-leading rifle design and manufacturing company, Barrett Firearms. All management and staff at Barrett's Murfreesboro manufacturing facility will be retained, and production will continue as normal. Financial details of the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wade Hays Says, "Toot's Is Reducing Prices"!

(MURFREESBORO) Toot’s Good Food & Fun restaurants sets out to ease the cost of eating out with lower prices, and no increases on its new 2023 Menu!. Toot’s Owner Wade Hays explains, “After being in business for 38 years this year, we certainly have learned not to take anything for granted. I was not able to lower all menu offerings, because the cost on a lot of our products is actually still increasing. However--where we can, we’ve decided to pass on renegotiated contract pricing to our customers as well as re-evaluate our previous increases now that supply chain issues have improved!”
MURFREESBORO, TN
UPDATE: Murfreesboro Man Behind Bars After an Alleged Road Rage Shooting That Left One Dead in Nashville

(Nashville, TN) A 22-year-old Murfreesboro man has been arrested for a Nashville murder that allegedly occurred during a road rage incident this past Saturday. Caleb Harney was charged by Metro Nashville Police with criminal homicide for the Saturday morning fatal shooting on Bell Road at Brookview Estates Drive. The deceased was a 30-year-old Nashville man whose identity is being confirmed through fingerprints.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RCSO Investigation Shuts-Down I-24 Sunday PM

No explosives were found after an out-of-state driver reported possible explosives in his vehicle Sunday evening on Interstate 24, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reported. The driver was found parked on I-24 near the Buchanan Road exit. Sheriff’s Sgt. Brandon Cisek said the man indicated there might be explosives in...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
UPDATE: No Injuries in Downtown Murfreesboro Car Fire This Past Sunday

UPDATE: Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue responded to a car fire on Sunday morning. The incident took place around 7:30 in the morning in downtown Murfreesboro near the local square. District 1 firefighters were the fire crew that was dispatched to the vehicle fire. Upon the arrival of firefighters, flames were...
MURFREESBORO, TN

