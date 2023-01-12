ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Brody Jenner & Girlfriend Tia Blanco Are Expecting Baby No. 1, Ex Avril Lavigne & 'The Hills' Costars React

Brody Jenner is going from Hollywood's biggest playboy — to a dad! On Sunday, January 1, The Hills alum, 39, and his girlfriend, Tia Blanco, 25, kicked off the new year by sharing the news on Instagram that they are set to welcome their first child together in 2023."To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our...
HAWAII STATE
People

Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video

Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
E! News

The Sweet Reason Kim Basinger Says Ireland Baldwin’s Pregnancy Is “Like Mother, Like Daughter”

Watch: Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland CALLS OUT "Obsessed" Haters. When it comes to pregnancies, the apple does not fall far from the tree in Kim Basinger's family. On Jan. 4, the L.A. Confidential actress shared the special similarity she saw between her pregnancy with Ireland Baldwin and now Ireland's own baby bump. Accompanying the post with separate sonograms, Kim wrote, "I know it's hard to read…But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland."
msn.com

Get to Know Eddie Murphy's 10 Children and Their Mothers

Eddie Murphy's comedy has spanned multiple decades, earning award nominations, box office success, and huge accolades. But as he's been building his career, he's also been building his family, having a whopping 10 kids born in the past 30 years. Here's everything to know about Eddie Murphy's children—six daughters and four sons.
StyleCaster

Andy Cohen’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Makes For the Real Housewives & if He’s Richer Than Most of Them

If you’re a Bravoholic, you may have wondered about Andy Cohen’s net worth and how much he makes as the host of The Real Housewives, Watch What Happens Live and other shows. Cohen, whose full name is Andrew Joseph Cohen, was born on June 2, 1968, in St. Louis, Missouri. His television career started more than three decades ago when he interned at CBS News with Julie Chen. He worked at CBS News for 10 years, serving as a producer for programs like The Early Show, 48 Hours and CBS This Morning, before joining the television network, Trio, in 2000. After...
MISSOURI STATE
Us Weekly

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Reacts to Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Welcoming Their 1st Child: Witney Carson, Cheryl Burke and More

A supportive family! Lindsay Arnold, Daniella Karagach and more of the Dancing With the Stars cast could not contain their excitement over the arrival of Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy’s little one. “Our world is forever changed 🤍 1.10.2023,” Johnson, 28, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 11, announcing that she and Chmerkovskiy, 36, had […]
UTAH STATE
Us Weekly

Hallmark Channel Announces 6 New 2023 ‘Loveuary’ Movies Starring Alexa PenaVega, Andrew Walker, Nikki DeLoach and More

Romance is in the air! Hallmark Media is bringing more love to both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries during its annual “Loveuary” lineup. Beginning on Saturday, February 4, Hallmark Channel will premiere a new romance film in celebration of the Valentine’s Day spirit. Eloise Mumford, who previously starred in Hallmark hits such as […]
Page Six

Christina Haack, Ant Anstead share holiday pics with son after settling custody

Exes Christina Haack and Ant Anstead are getting into the holiday spirit with son Hudson after reportedly settling their custody battle. The former couple both posted sweet snaps with the 3-year-old via Instagram Wednesday. “Kid loves being behind the camera,” Haack, 39, captioned a photo of the little one taking a picture of herself and husband Josh Hall in front of a Christmas tree. Anstead’s social media upload also featured a Christmas tree as he showed off Hudson’s decorating skills. “Tis the season 🎄,” the “Wheeler Dealers” host, 43, wrote alongside the slideshow. “Having grown in the freezing UK I Still find it wild that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘Who is that?’: Paula Abdul fans struggle to recognise singer in festive photos

Fans are struggling to recognise Paula Abdul in a recent series of photos.Abdul, 60, is a singer, dancer, and choreographer. She is also known for her time spent on the judging panel of American Idol, alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.Earlier this week, the “Straight Up” singer posted a number of festive photographs of herself to Instagram from Kathy Hilton’s annual Christmas party.A number of fans have commented on the photo, saying that they cannot identify the woman in the picture because she looks so different from Abdul.“This looks like a completely different person,” wrote one user. Another added:...
talentrecap.com

Hayley Erbert’s Wedding Dance Post Causes Confusion Among Fans

Dancing With The Stars troupe member Hayley Erbert’s latest Instagram post showing her and Derek Hough’s “First Dance,” causes mass confusion among their fans. The video was intended to be a funny clip with the couple having fun dancing together while wearing their best clothes. The...
Us Weekly

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s Family Album With 4 Daughters: Photos

Party of six! Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have nothing but love for their four daughters. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was four months pregnant with The Agency founder's first child together, Alexia, when she walked down the aisle in 1996. After the two exchanged vows, Umanksy became the stepfather of Richards' eldest […]
COLORADO STATE
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint Asks the Tooth Fairy for a Unique Gift After Losing His First Tooth

Kim Kardashian‘s son Saint lost his first tooth over the weekend, but unlike most kids, he wasn’t interested in the traditional cash gift from the Tooth Fairy — he wrote the magical creature a letter asking for something a little different. Kim shared a snap of Saint’s handwritten request on her Instagram Story, which read in adorable little kid writing, “Can I please have Robux instead of monny (sic)?” Clearly an avid gamer, Saint’s request for Robux refers to the digital currency used on the gaming platform Roblox. The mom of four continued the Tooth Fairy saga by sharing a photo of...
Marconews.com

'AGT: All-Stars' judge Simon Cowell 'mesmerized' by Victória Bueno, teen ballerina with no arms: Watch

"America's Got Talent: All-Stars" is bringing back fan favorites with inspiring stories for another shot at the title of "AGT" champion. One of those beloved acts on Monday's episode was Sara James, a 14-year-old singer from Poland who wowed on the last regular season of the NBC super-competition (Mondays at 8 EST/PST). James, who clinched judge Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer on her previous season, returned for a haunting performance of Harry Styles' "As It Was."
