Jamestown, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo house fire causes $210k in damages

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Fire officials say a two-alarm house fire at 468 Busti Ave. caused an estimated $210,000 in damages. Officials say the fire began in the rear of the vacant, under renovation structure and began around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. In addition to the $210,000 in damage to the house, an additional […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Flames Heavily Damage House on Jamestown's South Side

Flames heavily damaged a single-family, two-story house on Jamestown's south side that firefighters were finally able to put out Friday afternoon. Jamestown Deputy City Fire Chief Matt Coon says crews were called to the scene at 233 Hazzard Street at about 12:45 PM. Coon says initial crews were able to see smoke billowing from the home several blocks away, and on arrival, saw it coming from the basement...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Ambulance T-Boned in Ellicot NY

Only minor injuries were reported in a crash involving an ambulance near Jamestown. A Chautauqua Country EMS Ambulance was t-boned by an SUV at the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham avenues in the town of Ellicott, New York, just outside of Jamestown. The driver of the SUV sustained only minor injuries from the accident, with both drivers being transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The ambulance was responding to a medical call at the time it was hit, and a preliminary investigation from Town of Ellicott police found the SUV failed to yield for the ambulance despite its lights and sirens being activated.
ELLICOTT, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Teen Escapes Jamestown House Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 17-year-old escaped a fully engulfed house fire in Jamestown on Friday afternoon, crawling out on to the roof making it to safety. Just before 1 p.m. the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 227 Hazzard Street for a fully engulfed house fire. First responders found heavy smoke and fire when they arrived on scene.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk Firefighters Quell McKinley Avenue House Fire

Dunkirk firefighters made quick work of a house fire Saturday afternoon in the city's Second Ward. City Fire Chief Mike Edwards says crews were called to a single-family home at 519 McKinley Avenue shortly after 2:30 PM and found smoke coming from the attic area. According to Edwards, the flames were found on the second floor, extending to the attic. Firefighters quickly put out the flames by advancing two hose lines into the house. No injuries were reported, and the family is receiving assistance from the Red Cross. East Dunkirk Fire assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg apartment complex fire under investigation

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire at an apartment complex in Hamburg on Sunday afternoon is under investigation. The fire occurred at the Claire Court Apartments on South Park Avenue, which was in the process of being renovated after a fire a year ago. Hamburg firefighters got to the scene around 12:15 p.m. Sunday. There […]
HAMBURG, NY
wesb.com

Port Allegany Gets Downtown Grant

Port Allegany is getting a state grant to rehabilitate its town square. State Representative Martin Causer announced the $214,000 grant on Thursday. The project will include new pedestrian walkways, utility installation, landscaping, signage, access for people with disabilities, and other improvements. The funds come from the Department of Conservation and...
PORT ALLEGANY, PA
YourErie

Crews respond to house fire in North East

An early morning fire in North East damaged a residence in North East. According to authorities, calls came in around 5 a.m. for a dwelling fire located in the 1600 block of North Pearl Street. The fire was ruled accidental. Fire crews said the fire is still under investigation.
NORTH EAST, PA
buffalorising.com

The Land Conservancy Announces Plan to Save Chautauqua County Forest

The Western New York Land Conservancy has announced its next big effort to preserve WNY’s forested lands. Now, it has set its sights on a 223-acre property Chautauqua County Forest, adjacent to the College Lodge Forest near Fredonia. To that end, the organization is currently assembling the Friends of...
FREDONIA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Missing Elk Creek Township Woman Found Safe

UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police report a missing Elk Creek Township woman has been found and is safe. No other details were immediately available. EARLIER: Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has not been seen in a week. Emily "Emma" McBeth, 21, was...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Minor Injury Reported Following Vehicle Crash With Ambulance

WEST ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One person suffered a minor injury following a vehicle t-bone crash involving an ambulance just west of Jamestown. A Chautauqua County EMS Ambulance responding to a medical call was struck by a SUV in the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham Avenues around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
JAMESTOWN, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Pieces of the Past: Celoron Park

There was a major manufacturer on First Ave. in Jamestown in the late 1800s. They made worsted wool and men’s suits. The two sons weren’t all that interested in making clothing. One started a trolly business, the other a boat service on Chautauqua Lake taking patrons to the...
JAMESTOWN, NY

