Buffalo house fire causes $210k in damages
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Fire officials say a two-alarm house fire at 468 Busti Ave. caused an estimated $210,000 in damages. Officials say the fire began in the rear of the vacant, under renovation structure and began around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. In addition to the $210,000 in damage to the house, an additional […]
chautauquatoday.com
Flames Heavily Damage House on Jamestown's South Side
Flames heavily damaged a single-family, two-story house on Jamestown's south side that firefighters were finally able to put out Friday afternoon. Jamestown Deputy City Fire Chief Matt Coon says crews were called to the scene at 233 Hazzard Street at about 12:45 PM. Coon says initial crews were able to see smoke billowing from the home several blocks away, and on arrival, saw it coming from the basement...
erienewsnow.com
Acquisition to Increase Public Fishing Access Along Twentymile Creek in North East
The acquisition of an easement will increase public fishing access along Twentymile Creek in North East Township, Erie County, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced Friday. This is the Fish and Boat Commission's largest public fishing easement acquisition to date. It consists of three contiguous parcels of land...
wesb.com
Ambulance T-Boned in Ellicot NY
Only minor injuries were reported in a crash involving an ambulance near Jamestown. A Chautauqua Country EMS Ambulance was t-boned by an SUV at the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham avenues in the town of Ellicott, New York, just outside of Jamestown. The driver of the SUV sustained only minor injuries from the accident, with both drivers being transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The ambulance was responding to a medical call at the time it was hit, and a preliminary investigation from Town of Ellicott police found the SUV failed to yield for the ambulance despite its lights and sirens being activated.
wnynewsnow.com
Teen Escapes Jamestown House Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 17-year-old escaped a fully engulfed house fire in Jamestown on Friday afternoon, crawling out on to the roof making it to safety. Just before 1 p.m. the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 227 Hazzard Street for a fully engulfed house fire. First responders found heavy smoke and fire when they arrived on scene.
National Grid shows how Buffalo substations froze in blizzard, resulting in power loss for thousands
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are now learning more about the challenges of power restoration during the Christmas weekend blizzard. National Grid is explaining why its electrical substations in Buffalo went offline and left thousands of people without power for days in frigid temperatures. But with the full fury of...
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk Firefighters Quell McKinley Avenue House Fire
Dunkirk firefighters made quick work of a house fire Saturday afternoon in the city's Second Ward. City Fire Chief Mike Edwards says crews were called to a single-family home at 519 McKinley Avenue shortly after 2:30 PM and found smoke coming from the attic area. According to Edwards, the flames were found on the second floor, extending to the attic. Firefighters quickly put out the flames by advancing two hose lines into the house. No injuries were reported, and the family is receiving assistance from the Red Cross. East Dunkirk Fire assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.
From wet to white with some nuisance snow across metro Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - A return to winter is in store for much of Western New York as rain will transition to snow an accumulate across the region.
Hamburg apartment complex fire under investigation
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire at an apartment complex in Hamburg on Sunday afternoon is under investigation. The fire occurred at the Claire Court Apartments on South Park Avenue, which was in the process of being renovated after a fire a year ago. Hamburg firefighters got to the scene around 12:15 p.m. Sunday. There […]
WKBW-TV
Town of Tonawanda plumbing company serviced hundreds of customers free of charge amid Blizzard '22
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesis of the Buffalo Blizzard of '22 brought in whiteout conditions bright and early at 8 a.m., on that dreadful Friday leading into Christmas weekend. "Yeah, we didn't know what to expect. It started Friday morning. We didn't know what we were...
wesb.com
Port Allegany Gets Downtown Grant
Port Allegany is getting a state grant to rehabilitate its town square. State Representative Martin Causer announced the $214,000 grant on Thursday. The project will include new pedestrian walkways, utility installation, landscaping, signage, access for people with disabilities, and other improvements. The funds come from the Department of Conservation and...
Crews respond to house fire in North East
An early morning fire in North East damaged a residence in North East. According to authorities, calls came in around 5 a.m. for a dwelling fire located in the 1600 block of North Pearl Street. The fire was ruled accidental. Fire crews said the fire is still under investigation.
buffalorising.com
The Land Conservancy Announces Plan to Save Chautauqua County Forest
The Western New York Land Conservancy has announced its next big effort to preserve WNY’s forested lands. Now, it has set its sights on a 223-acre property Chautauqua County Forest, adjacent to the College Lodge Forest near Fredonia. To that end, the organization is currently assembling the Friends of...
'Egg-streme': Egg prices double
If you eat eggs then you probably know you are now paying historic prices. The cost of eggs has doubled since November prices and it’s a nearly 60-percent hike from a year ago.
erienewsnow.com
Missing Elk Creek Township Woman Found Safe
UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police report a missing Elk Creek Township woman has been found and is safe. No other details were immediately available. EARLIER: Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has not been seen in a week. Emily "Emma" McBeth, 21, was...
wnynewsnow.com
Minor Injury Reported Following Vehicle Crash With Ambulance
WEST ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One person suffered a minor injury following a vehicle t-bone crash involving an ambulance just west of Jamestown. A Chautauqua County EMS Ambulance responding to a medical call was struck by a SUV in the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham Avenues around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
chqgov.com
Applications Now Available for Chautauqua County's 2024 Occupancy Tax for Lakes and Waterways Grant Program
JAMESTOWN, N.Y.: -- Chautauqua County will again be offering grants to improve our lakes and waterways. The 2024 Round of the County’s 2% Occupancy Tax Grant Program for Lakes and Waterways is now open and will close on April 1, 2023. The Occupancy Tax Grants for Lakes and Waterways...
wnypapers.com
National Grid provides $500,000 to WNY customers in need following December's historic blizzard
Company to waive late fees, sponsors Jan. 26 winter savings event to connect Buffalo-area customers with bill options, affordability programs. National Grid will contribute $500,000 to support Western New York individuals and families who continue to recover from the historic blizzard that gripped the region in late December. The funding,...
yourdailylocal.com
Pieces of the Past: Celoron Park
There was a major manufacturer on First Ave. in Jamestown in the late 1800s. They made worsted wool and men’s suits. The two sons weren’t all that interested in making clothing. One started a trolly business, the other a boat service on Chautauqua Lake taking patrons to the...
