Bolivia, NC

Man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon arrested in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges stemming from an incident that occurred in 2022. On Friday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Dillon Keith Long, 22, of Bladenboro. Authorities have charged Long with possession of firearm by felon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman missing since Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, KC Lee Johnson, 27, was last seen near the 1900 block of Tradd Ct. in Wilmington. She’s 5′10″ and weighs about 230 pounds. Johnson has hazel eyes and dark brown, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a grey shirt with gold writing, black leggings and blue slides.
Whiteville police investigating fatal stabbing

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Thursday night, Jan. 12. Police say the incident took place on Radio Station Road. The investigation is ongoing; WECT will add more details as they become available.
Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people after an incident involving counterfeit U.S. currency in Tar Heel. On Thursday, the Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, for allegedly possessing and using counterfeit money at Smithfield Food.
NCDOT announces two bridge replacements in Pender, Onslow counties

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that two new bridge replacements will be constructed in Pender and Onslow counties. According to the announcement, the bridge over Crooked Run on N.C. 11 in Pender Co. will be replaced by S & C Construction of Wilmington. The $1.9 million contract will allow them to replace the already existing bridge, built in 1962, and improve nearby roads and intersections.
Paramount announces Zoey 101 sequel movie is filming in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nickelodeon has announced that the movie ZOEY 102 (working title) is filming in North Carolina. The film will be a Paramount+ exclusive. Paramount previously confirmed to WECT that the project “Electric Love” is one of their productions. The North Carolina Film Office only lists two projects at the moment, one of which is filming in Western NC and leads to the email “biltmorechristmas2023@gmail.com,” while the other’s location is listed as the Wilmington Region with the email “electricloveresumes2022@gmail.com.” The Wilmington Regional Film Commission also lists “Electric Love” with the same email.
First Alert Forecast: nice MLK Day ahead of warm, unsettled changes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a sunny and dry MLK Day across the Cape Fear Region. After a freezing start, temperatures are likely to crest in the 50s to around 60 in the afternoon. Holiday events should also benefit from light and crisp breezes - mainly 10 mph or less - through the day.
First Alert Forecast: cold nights, chilly days for the rest of the MLK weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We hope you are having a great Saturday evening! Highs only rose into the upper 40s this afternoon, they will only manage a few more degrees Sunday, and look for milder upper 50s for MLK Day itself. Partial sunshine this afternoon will give way to mostly clear skies tonight. Nightly lows mainly in the frosty upper 20s and lower 30s through the period. Feels like temperatures could dip into the frigid lower 20s Sunday morning, bundle up if you are headed to an early church service.
