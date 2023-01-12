Read full article on original website
Man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon arrested in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges stemming from an incident that occurred in 2022. On Friday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Dillon Keith Long, 22, of Bladenboro. Authorities have charged Long with possession of firearm by felon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman missing since Friday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, KC Lee Johnson, 27, was last seen near the 1900 block of Tradd Ct. in Wilmington. She’s 5′10″ and weighs about 230 pounds. Johnson has hazel eyes and dark brown, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a grey shirt with gold writing, black leggings and blue slides.
Whiteville police investigating fatal stabbing
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Thursday night, Jan. 12. Police say the incident took place on Radio Station Road. The investigation is ongoing; WECT will add more details as they become available.
Tip leads Bladen County Sheriff’s Office to make narcotics arrest
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A tip to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office led authorities to arrest a man who was allegedly in violation of his parole and possessed methamphetamine. On Friday, the sheriff’s office received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Dance Infinity...
Three arrested after THC investigation into two Tabor City tobacco and vape stores
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has announced three arrests after an investigation into THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) levels at two tobacco stores in Tabor City. According to the NCDPS, a complaint was received that teenagers became sick after buying vape products from the two stores....
Shots fired into Columbus County home Friday morning, investigation underway
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after shots were fired into a home in Whiteville early Friday morning. A spokesperson for the office says deputies responded to a shots fired call on Golf Course Road just after 2 a.m. Friday. A woman called to report gunshots hitting a home.
Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people after an incident involving counterfeit U.S. currency in Tar Heel. On Thursday, the Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, for allegedly possessing and using counterfeit money at Smithfield Food.
NCDOT announces two bridge replacements in Pender, Onslow counties
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that two new bridge replacements will be constructed in Pender and Onslow counties. According to the announcement, the bridge over Crooked Run on N.C. 11 in Pender Co. will be replaced by S & C Construction of Wilmington. The $1.9 million contract will allow them to replace the already existing bridge, built in 1962, and improve nearby roads and intersections.
10th annual Guns N’ Hoses police vs. fire department hockey game to benefit local charity
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 10th annual Guns N’ Hoses Wilmington Police Department vs. Fire Department match will be held at Polar Ice Wilmington on March 25 at 4:30 p.m. This charity hockey game will benefit paws4people. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 10 and under.
Paramount announces Zoey 101 sequel movie is filming in North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nickelodeon has announced that the movie ZOEY 102 (working title) is filming in North Carolina. The film will be a Paramount+ exclusive. Paramount previously confirmed to WECT that the project “Electric Love” is one of their productions. The North Carolina Film Office only lists two projects at the moment, one of which is filming in Western NC and leads to the email “biltmorechristmas2023@gmail.com,” while the other’s location is listed as the Wilmington Region with the email “electricloveresumes2022@gmail.com.” The Wilmington Regional Film Commission also lists “Electric Love” with the same email.
First Alert Forecast: nice MLK Day ahead of warm, unsettled changes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a sunny and dry MLK Day across the Cape Fear Region. After a freezing start, temperatures are likely to crest in the 50s to around 60 in the afternoon. Holiday events should also benefit from light and crisp breezes - mainly 10 mph or less - through the day.
‘This is by far, the most important work I’ve done:’ Black Lives Do Matter art installation moves to CAM
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The “Black Lives Do Matter” art installation was born out of protests around the country. Back in the summer of 2020, those protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd, an African American who died in Minneapolis at the knee of a police officer.
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher to close Jan. 30 to Feb. 3 for projects, cleaning
FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher will close from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3 so staff can complete work to keep the aquarium working in good shape. Per the aquarium, they will be tackling projects, enhancing animal care and ensuring the place “sparkles and shines.”
First Alert Forecast: cold nights, chilly days for the rest of the MLK weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We hope you are having a great Saturday evening! Highs only rose into the upper 40s this afternoon, they will only manage a few more degrees Sunday, and look for milder upper 50s for MLK Day itself. Partial sunshine this afternoon will give way to mostly clear skies tonight. Nightly lows mainly in the frosty upper 20s and lower 30s through the period. Feels like temperatures could dip into the frigid lower 20s Sunday morning, bundle up if you are headed to an early church service.
‘It’s two to three times the price of a year ago’: Baker talks about egg price increase impacts on bakery
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many restaurants, bakeries, you name it, are struggling with the prices of eggs right now but most of them say they’re riding out this wave until prices hopefully start to get back to normal. Cracking an egg comes with a big price tag these days.
