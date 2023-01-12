ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Who’s to blame for Florida Gators, Jaden Rashada stalemate?

By Matt Baker
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SenSn_0kCfoW4C00
Quarterback Jaden Rashada has signed with Florida, but his future with the Gators is unclear. [ STEPHEN M. DOWELL | Orlando Sentinel ]

Something is going on with the Florida Gators and their top recruit, quarterback signee Jaden Rashada. That much is clear.

The details, however, are not. The recruiting/college sports site On3 reported Wednesday that Rashada has asked to be released from the letter of intent he signed with UF last month. Rashada’s father, Harlen, told 247Sports his son “has not filed a request for release from Florida,” but they’re “working through some things” with the Gators.

About 13 million things, according to the Orlando Sentinel. That, the Sentinel reported through an anonymous source, is the value of the name, image and likeness (NIL) deal at the center of this murky saga. Because Friday is the final day to drop or add classes for UF’s spring semester, there’s an urgency to resolve the process quickly.

Florida fans, naturally, are searching for a scapegoat as the college career of the Gators’ highest-rated quarterback signee since Will Grier hangs in the balance. Do you blame coach Billy Napier? Rashada and his family? Athletic director Scott Stricklin? The Gator Collective? All of the above? Someone else?

There isn’t one obvious answer. And that’s a major part of the problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqFj1_0kCfoW4C00
Quarterback Jaden Rashada played in the Under Armour Next All-American Game earlier this month in Orlando. [ STEPHEN M. DOWELL | Orlando Sentinel ]

Forget about the specific rumblings around Rashada and look at the entire college football landscape. The system has little accountability, little oversight and no transparency. It’s rife for abuse, disputes and, perhaps, holdouts.

Because teams cannot pay players directly, the name, image and likeness marketplace relies on middle men. One third party (an agent) can make a deal with another third party (an NIL collective) for a recruit or player. At some schools, a second collective may be involved, too. But the program and coaches can’t set up those conversations or secure those deals. That means programs are supposed to sit out potential multimillion-dollar negotiations that will go a long way in deciding their on-field successes or failures.

As Stricklin said in June — long before this Rashada stalemate: “(The) fact that we are outsourcing benefits currently is kind of crazy. It’s probably not ideal.”

It’s not ideal in the best circumstances. It’s even worse when problems arise.

Imagine a scenario where a player signs with a collective but doesn’t get the money he was promised. The coach and his team don’t control the collective and don’t employ any of the negotiators. They didn’t make the deal, and they aren’t supposed to be involved in fixing it, either. But they’re the ones who have to deal with the fallout from a third party’s failure. How often would that situation happen if the school simply paid the player directly?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZfpaR_0kCfoW4C00

Imagine another scenario where a player has an NFL-style holdout because he wants more money. The school is reliant on outside figures to sort it out. How often does that happen in any other industry?

What if a player and his agent tell a collective they’re fielding other offers? Unlike most coaching contracts, name, image and likeness deals aren’t public. How can anyone verify the Monopoly-money figures being thrown around, especially in a new, fluid market?

It’s unclear if any of those hypotheticals pertain to Rashada. Speculating would be unfair to everyone involved.

It is clear, however, that something unusual, if not unprecedented, is happening in Gainesville. And it’s happening in a rapidly evolving landscape without transparency — a landscape where middle men have an outsized influence on acquiring and retaining the talent that means the difference between winning and losing.

Until that changes, expect to see more sagas like the one happening at Florida.

• • •

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Body of missing Clearwater teen found, police say

The body of an 18-year-old young man who was reported missing on Jan. 7 has been found, according to the Clearwater Police Department. Derrick Gray’s family had reported him as missing two days after he was seen leaving his apartment, located on U.S. 19, on his “blue BMX-type bike,” the agency said in an initial news release Thursday. No one had heard from Gray or seen him after that, according to police, who asked the public for help locating the teen.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

The curious case of Bucs center Ryan Jensen

TAMPA ― When it comes to the immediate playing future of center Ryan Jensen, the Bucs have been as vociferous as a silent snap count. They have not gone into any detail about the significant knee injury Jensen suffered the second day of training camp in July that landed him on injured reserve for the entire regular season.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas

Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
AUSTIN, TX
The Comeback

Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs just won their second consecutive national championship, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the College Football Playoff era and the first team overall to do it since the Alabama Crimson Tide did it back in 2011 and 2012. The Bulldogs are the clear kings of college football right now, Read more... The post Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Photo of Arch Manning’s student ID at Texas goes viral

A photo of Arch Manning’s student identification card from the University of Texas went viral on Friday. Someone shared a photo on Snapchat that shows a person holding Manning’s student ID. The name on the ID is “Archibald C Manning.” The caption for the photo said “Bro already lost his ID first week of school... The post Photo of Arch Manning’s student ID at Texas goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
AUSTIN, TX
ClutchPoints

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to make his NFL playoff debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a tough rookie season that featured the Urban Meyer debacle, Lawrence came into his own in Year 2 and looked the part of the No. 1 pick. Off the field, Lawrence is happily married to […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
New York Post

LSU competes in first meet since incident with Olivia Dunne fans

LSU’s women’s gymnastics team competed against Kentucky on Friday night in its first meet since a scary incident involving unruly Olivia Dunne fans occurred at the team’s season-opener against Utah last week, though its injured star did not partake in the meet. Dozens of male spectators had disrupted the Tigers’ competition against Utah by chanting Dunne’s name outside the arena, waiting for the 20-year-old gymnast to leave even though she hadn’t competed that night. Former Olympic gymnast Samantha Peszek recorded the group and said it was “actually so scary and disturbing and cringey.” KSL.com Sports, a local Utah media outlet, reported that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Athlon Sports

Look: Devin Willock's Final Tweet Is Going Viral

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, was killed in a single-vehicle accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.  Ever since, the football world is remembering Willock's tremendous impact he had on the Georgia football community.  Willock's last Twitter activity highlights the ...
GEORGIA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Our daughter found a home at New College. Leave it be | Letters

DeSantis moves to shift New College toward conservatism | Jan. 7. Our daughter attends New College of Florida, where she found a home with kindred spirits. Since its founding in 1960, New College has become a nationally recognized honors institution attracting exceptional students from across the nation. New College is a hidden gem in the State University System of Florida, with a charter and distinctive methodology that have provided a path to advanced careers and public service founded in the freedom of thought. While additional resources to improve the physical environment would surely be appreciated, the institution has been successful and does not need a makeover. If Florida needs a “classical college” in the model of Hillsdale College, a small private Christian school in Michigan, we can simply build a new school, as we did with Florida Polytechnic Institute. This surely looks like a case of the bully seeing the geeks having something they like, and taking it away because he can. This is shameful.
FLORIDA STATE
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Deion Sanders Lands Major Transfer Target

The Deion Sanders era is in bloom for the Colorado Buffaloes.  Coach Prime's tenure hasn't been without twists and turns, as the program hasn't been perfect in the recruiting process. Most notably, 5-star recruit Johntay Cook II signed elsewhere after his mother criticized Sanders' ...
BOULDER, CO
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg plastic surgeon Christopher Newman dies at age 48

A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville. Dr. Christopher Newman, 48, died Thursday in an area hospital, according to a note posted on his private practice’s social media accounts. The note, signed by Christopher Newman’s wife Rose, said he was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Tampa Bay area hospital during the late evening of Jan. 6 “due to substantial injuries.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

How rare was the orca stranding on a Florida beach? It’s the first on record.

When Blair Mase arrived at the Palm Coast beach around 9 a.m. Wednesday, she was in disbelief. In front of her, a 6,000-pound female killer whale was stranded on the shoreline — a sight never seen before recorded in Florida. The whale had been beached there for at least three hours by the time Mase had arrived, and curious beachgoers had gathered in droves to take a look.
PALM COAST, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy