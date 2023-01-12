Read full article on original website
Rewinding No. 21 Auburn basketball’s 69-63 win against Mississippi State
They’re turned back the clock at Neville Arena, with a throwback 90s night as No. 21 Auburn held off Mississippi State, 69-63, Saturday night. Read more Auburn basketball: Allen Flanigan is back to his old ways, and No. 21 Auburn may need him even more vs. Miss State. It...
Wendell Green Jr. is more than No. 21 Auburn’s leading scorer. He’s the Tigers’ closer
Auburn’s offense was out of sync late Saturday night, struggling to cobble together points for a 4 ½-minute stretch late in the second half as Mississippi State crept closer and closer. The Bulldogs cut the Tigers’ lead, once as large as 13 points, down to four with 2:34...
Hugh Freeze makes it a dozen transfers added, signs SEC linebacker
Austin Keys became Auburn’s 12th transfer and second linebacker from a Southeastern Conference program. The three-star announced his decision on Instagram on Saturday night. Of the dozen players Hugh Freeze has pulled in via the portal, Keys is the sixth defender. After the Tigers’ new head coach claimed the roster was in need of an overhaul on signing day, the quick work of his new staff is creating a blueprint for the 2023 season.
No. 21 Auburn sets season high from deep, holds off Mississippi State for 69-63 win
Auburn’s first and last baskets of the first half against Mississippi State encapsulated the kind of night it was at Neville Arena — in more ways than one. The first make was a Jaylin Williams 3-pointer from the left wing, the last an Allen Flanigan stepback triple from the right wing. Both came with the clock winding down — Williams’ with the shot clock dwindling amid a slow start for the Tigers, Flanigan’s to beat the game clock at the end of the half. It was the kind of tough shot-making the Tigers needed against one of the nation’s stingiest defenses, and it was the kind of perimeter shooting Bruce Pearl’s team has been lacking for much of the season.
Scarbinsky: Does Saban need Jeremy Pruitt to put his defense back together again?
This is an opinion column. Nick Saban needs a defensive coordinator. Literally because Lane Kiffin may have done himself and his mentor a favor by hiring Pete Golding at Ole Miss. Figuratively because not even the GOAT can go it alone to get Alabama back on top. Desperately, you might...
Bruce Pearl updates status of Auburn starting wing Chris Moore amid shoulder injury
Auburn could be without its starting small forward when it hosts Mississippi State at Neville Arena on Saturday. Chris Moore, who is dealing with a right shoulder injury and underwent an MRI on Wednesday, did not practice with the team Thursday, and coach Bruce Pearl said he did not anticipate Moore practicing Friday afternoon. The No. 21 Tigers (13-3, 3-1 SEC) host the Bulldogs (12-4, 1-3) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with the game airing on SEC Network.
What TV channel is Mississippi State-Auburn on today? Live stream, how to watch online, time
No. 21 Auburn faces Mississippi State on Saturday, Jan. 14. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Wendell Green Jr. scored 23 points in Auburn’s 82-73 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels in the Tigers’ last game. Saturday’s meeting is the first of the season for the teams. Auburn is 3-1 against the SEC, and Mississippi State is 1-3 against conference opponents.
Deadly Alabama tornado travelled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
As Alabama tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors of Thursday’s storm are emerging as residents...
Retired Illinois politician recalls encounters with Martin Luther King Jr. while in Montgomery
Jesse White recalls a request made of him and a dozen freshman pledges to Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity to attend a Montgomery church service in the early 1950s. The request came from the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, a mentor to the minister scheduled to preach that Sunday inside a small church in northern Montgomery. Abernathy was a “big brother” to the Scroller Club that consisted of fraternity pledges at what is now Alabama State University.
Love, prayers and support to devastated Alabama tornado victims
This is an opinion tribute. Our love, prayers and support go out to all the families devastated by the deadly storms that ripped through Alabama’s mid-section last Thursday night. The storm inflicted heavy damage on Selma, cutting a wide path of destruction through the downtown area. Several people were...
Autauga County tornado victims grieved by loved ones: ‘My heart is heavy’
After a tornado on Thursday ravaged Old Kingston in Autauga County, a small community of mostly mobile homes (about 20 minutes from Prattville), friends and family are grieving the losses of loved ones in the aftermath. David “Cowboy” Taylor lost his wife Sue Taylor, age 61, their Old Kingston home...
President Biden grants federal disaster assistance after Alabama tornadoes
President Joe Biden has made federal disaster assistance available to the state of Alabama, FEMA announced Sunday, to supplement state and local response efforts in the areas affected by Jan. 12 tornadoes, severe storms and straight-line winds (non-rotation winds from a thunderstorm). The federal funding is available to affected individuals...
7 Autauga County tornado victims identified after deadly Alabama storms
Seven people, including four members of one family, have been identified as victims of a deadly tornado that ripped through Autauga County on Thursday. The names were released on Saturday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in Old Kingston, along Autauga County 140 in the central...
Wetumpka cat ladies raise more than $80,000 for legal defense
A fundraiser for two Alabama women arrested last year for trespassing during efforts to feed and trap feral cats has raised more than $80,000 for their legal defense, according to the GoFundMe page. Wetumpka police officers arrested Mary Alston, 61, and Beverly Roberts, 85, last summer when they found the...
Alabama teen home alone rides out deadly storm in underground shelter: ‘Everything was gone’
Audrey and Rodney Bosworth and their seven children were busy with the activities of a normal weekday when a tornado struck their house on Autauga County 68 Thursday afternoon. “Some were at school. Some were at work. We were kind of scattered everywhere,” Audrey Bosworth said. Belle Bosworth, 17,...
Herbert Young, bus driver for Freedom Riders and longtime Montgomery business owner, dead at 86
Herbert Young, who bused Freedom Riders protesting the lack of enforcement of Supreme Court rulings that found segregation unconstitutional before establishing several businesses in Montgomery, has died. He was 86. Young’s role with the Freedom Riders was not his only involvement in Civil Rights Movement history, according to his obituary....
Autauga County woman survives storm to face heartbreak: ‘My brother was dead and we didn’t have a house’
A tornado that carved a path of destruction across Autauga County on Thursday turned deadly when it leveled part of a community known as Old Kingston. Autauga County Emergency Management Director Ernie Baggett said the seven confirmed fatalities happened in Old Kingston, along Autauga County 140 in the central part of the county.
Autauga County family to 10 adopted, foster children lose home to storm: ‘I thought we were going to die’
Phillip Desedare rode out the tornado that struck Autauga County on Thursday packed in a closet with seven family members and four dogs. Desedare and his wife, Vicki, are foster parents who live on Autauga County 68. The three family homes on their property were in the path of the...
