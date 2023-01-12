Auburn’s first and last baskets of the first half against Mississippi State encapsulated the kind of night it was at Neville Arena — in more ways than one. The first make was a Jaylin Williams 3-pointer from the left wing, the last an Allen Flanigan stepback triple from the right wing. Both came with the clock winding down — Williams’ with the shot clock dwindling amid a slow start for the Tigers, Flanigan’s to beat the game clock at the end of the half. It was the kind of tough shot-making the Tigers needed against one of the nation’s stingiest defenses, and it was the kind of perimeter shooting Bruce Pearl’s team has been lacking for much of the season.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO