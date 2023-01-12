ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Hugh Freeze makes it a dozen transfers added, signs SEC linebacker

Austin Keys became Auburn’s 12th transfer and second linebacker from a Southeastern Conference program. The three-star announced his decision on Instagram on Saturday night. Of the dozen players Hugh Freeze has pulled in via the portal, Keys is the sixth defender. After the Tigers’ new head coach claimed the roster was in need of an overhaul on signing day, the quick work of his new staff is creating a blueprint for the 2023 season.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

No. 21 Auburn sets season high from deep, holds off Mississippi State for 69-63 win

Auburn’s first and last baskets of the first half against Mississippi State encapsulated the kind of night it was at Neville Arena — in more ways than one. The first make was a Jaylin Williams 3-pointer from the left wing, the last an Allen Flanigan stepback triple from the right wing. Both came with the clock winding down — Williams’ with the shot clock dwindling amid a slow start for the Tigers, Flanigan’s to beat the game clock at the end of the half. It was the kind of tough shot-making the Tigers needed against one of the nation’s stingiest defenses, and it was the kind of perimeter shooting Bruce Pearl’s team has been lacking for much of the season.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Bruce Pearl updates status of Auburn starting wing Chris Moore amid shoulder injury

Auburn could be without its starting small forward when it hosts Mississippi State at Neville Arena on Saturday. Chris Moore, who is dealing with a right shoulder injury and underwent an MRI on Wednesday, did not practice with the team Thursday, and coach Bruce Pearl said he did not anticipate Moore practicing Friday afternoon. The No. 21 Tigers (13-3, 3-1 SEC) host the Bulldogs (12-4, 1-3) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with the game airing on SEC Network.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What TV channel is Mississippi State-Auburn on today? Live stream, how to watch online, time

No. 21 Auburn faces Mississippi State on Saturday, Jan. 14. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Wendell Green Jr. scored 23 points in Auburn’s 82-73 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels in the Tigers’ last game. Saturday’s meeting is the first of the season for the teams. Auburn is 3-1 against the SEC, and Mississippi State is 1-3 against conference opponents.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Retired Illinois politician recalls encounters with Martin Luther King Jr. while in Montgomery

Jesse White recalls a request made of him and a dozen freshman pledges to Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity to attend a Montgomery church service in the early 1950s. The request came from the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, a mentor to the minister scheduled to preach that Sunday inside a small church in northern Montgomery. Abernathy was a “big brother” to the Scroller Club that consisted of fraternity pledges at what is now Alabama State University.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Wetumpka cat ladies raise more than $80,000 for legal defense

A fundraiser for two Alabama women arrested last year for trespassing during efforts to feed and trap feral cats has raised more than $80,000 for their legal defense, according to the GoFundMe page. Wetumpka police officers arrested Mary Alston, 61, and Beverly Roberts, 85, last summer when they found the...
WETUMPKA, AL
