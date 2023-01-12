Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVQ
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 6:28 p.m, Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Halan received a call from Knox County Dispatch requesting assistance with a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Ky 3439 in Barbourville community of Knox County. Troopers Tate Knight, Joshua Messer, Taylor Mills, and Sidney Wagner responded to the scene for assistance. Detective Jake Middleton also responded to the scene to reconstruct the collision.
WTVQ
19-year-old killed in 2 vehicle collision on I-75 Friday night
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -A 19-year-old is dead after a 2-vehicle collision on I-75 Friday night. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as Kennedy B. Knowles. According to Lexington police, the crash happened on I-75 northbound near the 111-mile marker around 10 p.m. Friday. Police say a pickup truck...
WTVQ
Georgetown police arrest 2, find over 400 grams of meth
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police seized over 400 grams of meth after two men were arrested Thursday. According to a Facebook post by the Georgetown Police Department, around 8:40 a.m. officers were in the Outlet Center Drive area where they were called to investigate a drunk man who may have stolen items from a nearby store.
WTVQ
Darin Allgood named new Georgetown police chief
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown mayor Burney Jenkins has named a new chief of police a little over a week after he fired former chief Mike Bosse. Darin Allgood, Georgetown Police Department’s assistant chief of police, was named as chief of police effective Monday. This appointment requires the city council’s approval at its regular meeting on Jan. 23, according to the Georgetown News-Graphic.
WTVQ
FCPS continues activities after launching Read Talk Play initiative
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Fayette County Public Schools launched a new early childhood initiative this week for the county. And on Sunday, kick off activities wrapped up at the Lexington Opera House. FCPS and First 5 Lex brought in American children’s author and musician John Archambault for a live concert.
WTVQ
Ky Basketball Hall of Fame Heritage Game honors Dunbar’s history
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Former high school basketball coach Bobby Washington remembers the ups and downs he’s had inside what was formerly known as the Dunbar High School gymnasium. “I guess from the time I was in the seventh grade all the way up, my last year was ’65. It...
WTVQ
Annual clothing drive honoring MLK ends today
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Monday is the last day for the Fayette County Democratic Party’s annual clothing drive in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The group is collecting new and gently used winter essentials like coats, hats, gloves, blankets and more. Toiletry items like shaving cream, toothbrushes,...
WTVQ
Our calm weekend is going to lead to a very active week ahead
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, we are putting the wraps on a very nice weekend. We really needed this calm weekend after our busy week last week and the busy week we have coming up this week. For the week ahead I am tracking a lot of rain that can lead to flooding issues, a couple of strong storms, and then snow flurries.
WTVQ
FCDP collecting winter clothes during MLK weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Fayette County Democratic Party is continuing a much-needed annual clothing drive this weekend in honor of Martin Luther King Jr Day. The group is collecting new and gently used winter coats, hoodies, sweaters, hates, gloves, socks, and blankets. Toiletry items, like shaving cream, tooth brushes, shampoo and diapers are also needed.
WTVQ
Our hyper active weather pattern rolls on
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, after a very active last several days Mother Nature finally gave us a break today. That break will continue for your Sunday and most of Monday. But Monday night starts the active pattern once again and it tries to kick it up several notches at that. Here is what I am tracking for the week ahead.
Comments / 0