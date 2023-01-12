ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

esterobaynews.com

With Castle Wind Out, Where Does That Leave Morro Bay?

For nearly a decade, the City of Morro Bay has been working with potential wind farm company Castle Wind in anticipation of a big lease sale by the federal government for offshore floating wind energy development. But in December, Castle Wind finished out of the money in the bidding for...
MORRO BAY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Homeless move to SLO overpass as storm approaches

A group of homeless people who typically camp along a creek bed in San Luis Obispo have moved their belongings to the Los Osos Valley Road bridge over Highway 101. Eight to 10 homeless people have set up camp on the bridge, some with large plastic tarps draped over their tents and belongings. Most voiced plans to move back to the creek bed after the rainy season.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County issues evacuation warning for Oceano residents

San Luis Obispo County has issued an evacuation warning for Oceano residents in the areas around the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee and Oceano Lagoon. The evacuation warning includes Oceano residents living:. North of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee. South of Wilshire Avenue, Highway 1, and Pier Avenue. East of Strand...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County braces for more flooding, slides and downed trees

Just as San Luis Obispo County is cleaning up from Monday’s atmospheric river, more rain is on the way. The rain is slated to arrive early in the day on Friday and continue intermittently through Monday. And while the storms are expected to bring lighter rainfall than earlier in the week, the ground is already saturated.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

300,000 gallons of sewage released into Salinas River from Templeton Wastewater Plant in Monday’s rainstorm

300,000 gallons of treated sewage leaked into Salinas River from the Templeton Community Service District (CSD) Wastewater Treatment Plant after the river overflowed into plant operations. The post 300,000 gallons of sewage released into Salinas River from Templeton Wastewater Plant in Monday’s rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
TEMPLETON, CA
calcoastnews.com

Los Osos residents need to prepare to evacuate

Los Osos residents living in the area of Monday’s mudslide need to prepare to evacuate because of possible flooding over the weekend. San Luis Obispo County issued an evacuation warning on Saturday for Los Osos residents in portions of Vista de Oro Estates. The evacuation warning includes Los Osos residents living on Montana Way, Vista Court, Los Arboles Way, Los Padres Court, El Dorado Street and the southeast side of Marianela Lane.
LOS OSOS, CA

