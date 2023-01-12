Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
calcoastnews.com
Does SLO County’s future water supply depend on a very fragile concept?
Fifty years ago, my one-of-a-kind job was to promote the construction of a California water project then known as the Peripheral Canal. My efforts were spectacularly unsuccessful, as the object of my labors has yet to materialize. And therein lies an unpleasant truth. The idea of a huge public works...
Biden approves disaster aid for California counties battered by storms — but not SLO County
U.S. Rep Jimmy Panetta and other government officials toured storm-damaged spots in San Luis Obispo County this weekend.
State and County Officials visit the Orcutt sinkhole on Sunday
Ongoing rainfall this weekend on the Central Coast has caused continuous flooding. The post State and County Officials visit the Orcutt sinkhole on Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Gas prices fall again, find the lowest prices in SLO County
The spike in gas prices during the holidays appears to have ended, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped five cent during the past week to $4.82, according to figures from AAA. While prices in SLO County dropped, most of California and the...
Cal Fire dispatchers fielded 227 emergency calls at the storm’s peak in SLO County
They sent first responders to three swift-water incidents, 73 flood calls and all sorts of other emergencies.
esterobaynews.com
With Castle Wind Out, Where Does That Leave Morro Bay?
For nearly a decade, the City of Morro Bay has been working with potential wind farm company Castle Wind in anticipation of a big lease sale by the federal government for offshore floating wind energy development. But in December, Castle Wind finished out of the money in the bidding for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Damaged road cut off hundreds of Lake Nacimiento residents. But a fix is in the works
Between 200 and 300 Lake Nacimiento residents who have been cut off due to damage to the only road in and out of the area should see relief as soon as Saturday, San Luis Obispo County Public Works said in a news release Friday. The residents of the Running Deer...
Storm leaves hundreds of people stranded in Paso Robles
The storm seen this week left hundreds of people stranded in the Chimney Rock Road area in Paso Robles.
Evacuation warning issued for Los Osos neighborhoods
San Luis Obispo County has issued an Evacuation Warning for residents in certain Los Osos neighborhoods due to flooding.
City of Atascadero issues weather advisory
The City of Atascadero has issued a weather advisory for the late evening on Friday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
calcoastnews.com
Homeless move to SLO overpass as storm approaches
A group of homeless people who typically camp along a creek bed in San Luis Obispo have moved their belongings to the Los Osos Valley Road bridge over Highway 101. Eight to 10 homeless people have set up camp on the bridge, some with large plastic tarps draped over their tents and belongings. Most voiced plans to move back to the creek bed after the rainy season.
‘Like the hammers from hell’: Mudslide decimates small California town
"We haven't made a dent yet."
Local highway closures as of Friday
Caltrans has provided a list of major local highway closures as of Friday. For the latest information, check QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or download the QuickMap App on your phone.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County issues evacuation warning for Oceano residents
San Luis Obispo County has issued an evacuation warning for Oceano residents in the areas around the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee and Oceano Lagoon. The evacuation warning includes Oceano residents living:. North of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee. South of Wilshire Avenue, Highway 1, and Pier Avenue. East of Strand...
calcoastnews.com
SLO County braces for more flooding, slides and downed trees
Just as San Luis Obispo County is cleaning up from Monday’s atmospheric river, more rain is on the way. The rain is slated to arrive early in the day on Friday and continue intermittently through Monday. And while the storms are expected to bring lighter rainfall than earlier in the week, the ground is already saturated.
300,000 gallons of sewage released into Salinas River from Templeton Wastewater Plant in Monday’s rainstorm
300,000 gallons of treated sewage leaked into Salinas River from the Templeton Community Service District (CSD) Wastewater Treatment Plant after the river overflowed into plant operations. The post 300,000 gallons of sewage released into Salinas River from Templeton Wastewater Plant in Monday’s rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Los Osos residents need to prepare to evacuate
Los Osos residents living in the area of Monday’s mudslide need to prepare to evacuate because of possible flooding over the weekend. San Luis Obispo County issued an evacuation warning on Saturday for Los Osos residents in portions of Vista de Oro Estates. The evacuation warning includes Los Osos residents living on Montana Way, Vista Court, Los Arboles Way, Los Padres Court, El Dorado Street and the southeast side of Marianela Lane.
Residents impacted by flooding voice frustrations
People in Oceano impacted by flooding and evacuation warnings are preparing for the next round of wet weather.
Bakersfield Now
CalTrans: Possible sinkhole closes Hwy 166 from Maricopa to SLO
A developing sinkhole has closed Highway 166 from Maricopa to the San Luis Obispo County line, according to a tweet sent out by CalTrans District 6. It will be closed at least one week. Repairs will not be finished until after the incoming winter storm this weekend. Drivers are advised...
Residents Present Petition to Remove PRJUSD Trustee
PASO ROBLES — Residents have started another petition for a special election for Paso Robles Joint Unified School District trustee Joel Peterson’s seat. Peterson ran unopposed for the Trustee Area 2 seat and was appointed to the position by San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano. During public...
Comments / 0