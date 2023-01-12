Read full article on original website
wnmufm.org
Gold scam pops up again in MI and WI
WAKEFIELD, MI— Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post are warning residents about an old scam once again making the rounds in the area, as well as in lower Michigan and Wisconsin. Troopers say the scam begins when someone asks for money to buy gas to get home. If...
Everyone in Wisconsin Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Wisconsin is home to several Amish settlements and is home to the fourth largest Amish population in the United States, behind the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. In the southwest corner of Marquette County, you’ll find one of Wisconsin’s best Amish markets located within the village of Westfield.
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaurs that Lived in Wisconsin (And Where to See Fossils Today)
Dinosaurs that Lived in Wisconsin (And Where to See Fossils Today) Dinosaurs are a fascinating topic for many people, and their remains can be found worldwide. While it is well known that dinosaurs roamed the land that is now the U.S. millions of years ago, including the T-rex and the Brachiosaurus, have you ever wondered if they ever roamed the valleys of Wisconsin?
wisconsinrightnow.com
10 Interesting Wisconsin Books: Hiking, Ghost Stories, History, Day Trips
We’ve rounded up 10 interesting Wisconsin books. We’re a Wisconsin news site, and we like to promote our state and help Wisconsin authors. Any purchases through the links below also help fund our news content at Wisconsin Right Now. We also round up promo codes for our readers. You can see our latest promo code story here.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Winter road salt seeping into drinking water, researchers say
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee River and Lake Michigan source drinking water for about a million people in southeast Wisconsin. Researchers say salt from winter storms is seeping into it and, ultimately, into your home. "We have a huge problem with too much road salt getting into our waters," said Cheryl...
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Wisconsin, you should add the following towns to your list.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin surpasses 14k COVID-19 deaths
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,732,517 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 14,037 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalJan. 6 Total. Total Positive Cases1,732,5171,727,951 (+4,566) Fully Vaccinated3,607,085 (61.8%)3,606,992 (61.8%) Updated Booster1,089,193 (18.7%)1,067,939 (18.3%) COVID-19...
Omicron variant XBB-1.5 spreading quickly
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the new COVID-19 Omicron variant, XBB.1.5, is spreading quickly and being closely monitored. Lab studies report that the bivalent vaccine still protects against severe disease with this variant, but not as much for infection. The XBB.1.5 variant comes from the Omicron variant B.A.2. Locally, Mayo Clinic Health System...
Extra FoodShare benefits for Wisconsin households to end in February
The federal government announced that extra FoodShare benefits for Wisconsin households will be ending next month.
wpr.org
From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
Report: growing number of Wisconsin kids struggle with mental health
MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) – Researchers say a growing number of Wisconsin kids are struggling with mental health. Children’s mental health experts and lawmakers gathered today to review the 2022 report from the Office of Childrens Mental Health. According to the report, over the last year, rates of depression and anxiety grew. Kids are also spending more time in front of...
Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru
Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ice thinning in Wisconsin, snowmobile safety urged: DNR
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds snowmobilers to operate safely as ice thins across certain areas, a result of recent warming trends. According to the DNR, there were 16 fatal snowmobile crashes in 2022. Thin ice masks extremely dangerous conditions for snowmobiles traveling over water. International Snowmobile Safety Week...
wearegreenbay.com
Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
‘Urban’ no more: Census reclassifies dozens of Wisconsin places as ‘rural’
More than 40 Wisconsin communities previously classified as “urban” by the U.S. Census Bureau are now “rural” in the wake of the federal agency changing its definitions. But the implications of this change are unclear to Jerry Deschane, executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities,...
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries.
shepherdexpress.com
Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association Plans February Summit
The Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association (ICIA) will be hosting the "Wisconsin Cannabis Industry and Policy Summit" in Milwaukee on February 15th and 16th at the Hilton City Center. The summit, which is powered by Wisconsin-based Indigenous Business Group, will bring together cannabis and hemp experts, Indigenous leaders, and non-Native partners for panel discussions, educational seminars, and networking to discuss the current state of the Wisconsin cannabis industry, policy reform, and Indigenous interests in cannabis.
nbc15.com
World’s largest puzzle to be built in Wisconsin
Wisconsinites get excited for massive $1.3B lottery drawing on Friday the 13th. Superstitions tossed aside, Friday the 13th didn’t stop people from buying tickets for the historic drawing. Updated: 36 minutes ago. |. Kids whose families have been impacted by incarceration got a chance to show off some of...
wwisradio.com
Wisconsin DNR Warns of Salt Use This Winter
(Madison, WI) — The salt you use on your sidewalk and driveway will eventually end-up in Wisconsin’s waters. The state’s Department of Natural Resources yesterday asked people to be aware of just how much salt they are using. The DNR says people can help keep the state’s freshwater lakes, rivers, and streams fresh by using less salt. DNR’s tips include shoveling more, spreading the salt over a larger area, and switching to sand for traction when the temperatures drop below 15 degrees.
