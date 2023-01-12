Read full article on original website
Tax rebates 2023: 16 days till Colorado taxpayers receive payment of up to $1,500
Colorado residents who filed their 2021 taxes have a little more than two weeks before they receive a tax rebate.
Treasurer’s office sending checks to Mainers with unclaimed property
MAINE (WABI) - The Maine Treasurer’s Office will soon be mailing out thousands of checks for people who have unclaimed property. The state announced Thursday that roughly 54,000 checks totaling four million dollars will go out to Mainers in the next few days. We’re told in almost all of...
Tax preparer talks 2023 tax filing season
NATIONWIDE– A new year comes with new goals, new expectations and new outcomes, and one way you can start the new year off right is by filing your taxes. Luckily, you can start filing your taxes as early as Jan. 23 of this month, with the due date being April 18.
New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington
A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
Maine May Soon Send You Unclaimed Money You Didn’t Know You Had
Thanks to the recent relief checks, you might get money from the Maine Unclaimed Property List you didn't even know was owed to you. Have you ever checked the unclaimed property list? It's worth a look, because you never know. You might have some money there. Unclaimed property can be things like money left in bank accounts you haven't used in a long time, insurance premium payouts that couldn't find their way to you, unpaid refunds, and things you forgot about years ago. The money is just sitting there, waiting for you to pick it up. Currently, Maine is holding $303,462,851 in unclaimed property.
Over 50,000 Maine Residents To Get Surprise Checks From The State
Every few months, we tell you about how the State of Maine treasury is holding on to hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed money. We post the link in the story, hoping you click on it and check the list to see if you are owed any of that money.
Low-income household assistance program in North Carolina: Apply to get your money
A report reveals that the most recent rate of unemployment in North Carolina is 3.9%. The previous month, it was 3.8%. It won't be wrong to say that so many people are struggling for their survival. Some have jobs, while others have shelter. Basically, all the facilities, comforts, and resources are hardly available to some people.
Deadline for Mainers to sign up for health insurance is Sunday
Sunday, Jan. 14, is the final day Mainers can sign up for health insurance coverage through CoverME.gov, the state's private insurance marketplace. Everybody is eligible for coverage, and financial subsidies are available for low-income Mainers. Consumers for Affordable Health Care Executive Director Ann Woloson says Mainers could be surprised by...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Texas residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Texas residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of Texasians' purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
$1,000 in Tax Relief: Still Available for New Mexico Residents
New Mexico residents can still apply for a $1,000 relief payment by submitting their tax returns. The U.S. Sun state in their article published on January 4, 2023 that as of August 15, 2022, 2.4 million rebates have been issued to residents of New Mexico. $20 million is allocated for these payments, which are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
One-time payment available as part of North Carolina Low-Income Program: Check eligibility and apply
In North Carolina, different types of relief payments and programs are available to help people beat inflation. One program I recently talked about is Homeowner Assistance Fund which gives up to $40,000 to eligible individuals. If you missed the details, you can check here.
Who Won $1.35B Mega Millions Jackpot Bought in York County, Maine?
Excitement is high with mystery in the air as employees at the Maine Lottery that sold the Mega Millions ticket with an annuity jackpot of $1.35 billion wonder who bought it. The sole jackpot winning ticket with a cash value of $724.6 million was purchased at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon. When it was purchased, where and by whom are still unknown.
Conn. essential workers to receive 'hero pay' bonuses starting in February
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut workers eligible for 'hero pay' bonuses should expect to receive those payments starting in early February, an official from the office of state Comptroller Sean Scanlon said. The Connecticut Premium Pay Program was created to provide up to $1,000 in bonuses to private sector...
Mills' two-year budget allocates $400 million for transportation — triggering $1 billion from feds
Transportation funding would receive a big influx in funding under the two-year budget proposed by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, as well as a new revenue stream. The centerpiece of the governor's transportation proposal is a $400 million allocation to the Maine Department of Transportation, an initiative designed to trigger $1 billion in federal matching funds made available in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law enacted by the previous Congress.
Dollar General pricing problems continue and a temporary restraining order has been filed
In a previous article on NewsBreak I shared that Dollar General was sued for pricing discrepancies by the state of Ohio back in November. Well, over two months later, according to State Attorney General Dave Yost the pricing problems are still happening in Dollar General Stores. Yost is asking for a temporary restraining order against Dollar General stores because his office has found that the company’s bait and switch pricing problems continue. (source)
Mega Millions Ticket With All Six Numbers Sold in Maine
A ticket with all six numbers in Friday evening's multi- state Mega Millions draw was sold in Maine and the ticket holder will have the choice between receiving the estimated $1.35 billion jackpot in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $724.6 million.
Georgia $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break
Making use of surplus tax in Georgia, Kemp proposed a $500 Refund Check and Property Tax break for its residents. Kemp Released a $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break in Georgia. The proposal has been one of the key factors that made him win the election against Stacey Abrams....
SNAP benefits to return to normal
An increase in SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be coming to an end.
Maine's Hire A Vet results released
Maine's annual Hire A Vet campaign was another success this year. The results of the annual event have been released now with nearly 200 veterans finding a new job in the last year. The state says 186 veterans were hired across in-person and virtual events. The goal was 100 veterans hired by 100 employers in 100 days.
Mega Millions lottery just made someone $1.35 billion richer
Someone's life just changed — in about a billion different ways. A Maine resident purchased the winning ticket ahead of Friday $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing — the second-largest in the game's history, lottery officials said. The lotto winner matched all six numbers in the game, which...
